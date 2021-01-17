Men
No. 1 Gonzaga 73, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 59
MORAGA — Corey Kispert had 17 points and five rebounds and No. 1 Gonzaga overcame a slow start with a surge to end the first half, pulling away late to beat rival Saint Mary's 73-59 on Saturday night for its 18th straight victory spanning the past two seasons.
A 4.5-magnitude earthquake in the South Bay shook the gym early in the second half. Play continued with no disruption at what typically would be an imposing visiting arena at McKeon Pavilion but had a far different feel devoid of fans.
Joel Ayayi scored 16 points for the Bulldogs (14-0, 5-0 West Coast Conference). They used a 21-5 run over the final 11:17 of the first half to build a 32-25 advantage — and the Gaels made just one of their last 16 shots to close the half.
Saint Mary's pulled to 56-48 on Dan Fotu's layup with 9:01 to play before another decisive Gonzaga burst, this time 8-0. The Zags shot 53.8%.
Fotu scored 15 points and Logan Johnson added 12 for the cold-shooting Gaels (9-5, 0-3). They shot 34.9%.
Gonzaga's smothering defense pushed the Gaels right up against the 30-second clock early, but Saint Mary's made 4 of its first 5 3-point tries.
No. 2 Baylor 68, No. 15 Texas Tech 60
LUBBOCK, Texas — Davion Mitchell had 19 points and Jared Butler finally scored late as No. 2 Baylor overcame No. 15 Texas Tech 68-60 to stay undefeated after their closest game this season.
Butler, the preseason AP All-American coming off a season-high 28 points in the last game, was 0-for-9 shooting with six turnovers before hitting consecutive 3-pointers for the Bears (12-0, 5-0 Big 12) in the final five minutes.
No. 4 Texas 82, Kansas St. 67
AUSTIN, Texas — Kamaka Hepa scored 15 points in a rare appearance for Texas and the No. 4 Longhorns rebounded from their first Big 12 loss of the season by beating Kansas State 82-67 Saturday night.
Hepa, who hadn't started yet this season and had played in only three games, started in place of freshman forward Greg Brown, who was one of three Longhorns (11-2, 5-1) held out for reasons not immediately disclosed. Given his chance, Hepa made five of Texas' 12 3-pointers in the blowout.
The Longhorns broke the game open with an 18-0 run midway through the first half keyed by a burst of 3-pointers and a defensive press that rattled the Wildcats.
No. 23 Minnesota 75,
No. 7 Michigan 57
MINNEAPOLIS — Liam Robbins had 22 points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes for Minnesota to hand Michigan its first loss.
Butler 70, No. 8 Creighton 66
INDIANAPOLIS — Aaron Thompson scored 17 points and found Bryce Nze for the go-ahead layup with 68 seconds left in overtime Saturday to complete Butler’s remarkable second-half comeback with a 70-66 upset of No. 8 Creighton.
No. 10 Tennessee 81, Vanderbilt 61
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Keon Johnson scored 10 of his 16 points in the second half, leading No. 10 Tennessee to a 81-61 victory over Vanderbilt.
No. 18 Virginia 85,
No. 12 Clemson 50
CLEMSON, S.C. — Sam Hauser and Tomas Woldetensae had 14 points and four 3-pointers each as No. 18 Virginia won its 11th straight over 12th-ranked Clemson to stay perfect in Atlantic Coast Conference play with an 85-50 victory.
No. 21 Ohio St. 87, No. 14 Illinois 81
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — E.J. Liddell scored 26 points and Ohio State beat Illinois in a brutal Big Ten matchup.
Miami 78, No. 16 Louisville 72
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Isaiah Wong had 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and Miami beat No. 16 Louisville 78-72 on Saturday night to end an 18-game skid against ranked opponents.
The Hurricanes lost their first four Atlantic Coast Conference games by single digits before an 84-62 blowout at Boston College on Tuesday.
No. 17 Missouri 68, Texas A&M 52
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Dru Smith scored 15 points and Missouri shook off rust from an 11-day layoff due to COVID-19 protocols to beat Texas A&M.
Women
Iowa St. 75, No. 6 Baylor 71
WACO, Texas — Ashley Joens scored 14 of her 27 points in the fourth quarter and Iowa State beat No. 6 Baylor 75-71 on Saturday night, ending the Lady Bears' 61-game home court winning streak.
Baylor (8-2, 3-1 Big 12) played for the first time in two weeks because of a pause in the program after coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19. The Lady Bears overcame an early 13-point deficit, but couldn't avoid a second consecutive streak-snapping loss to the Cyclones.
Iowa State's 57-56 home win in the final game last season, when Joens made a free throw with 0.1 seconds left, ended the Lady Bears' 58-game conference winning streak.
Lexi Donarski finished with 17 points for the Cyclones (9-4, 5-1) and Emily Ryan had 15.
Jaden Owens had 15 points for Baylor, while NaLyssa Smith had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Moon Ursin had 12 points and Queen Egbo 11.
The Lady Bears hadn't lost at home since Feb. 6, 2017 against Texas. Their home winning streak was the 10th longest in NCAA history.
Nebraska 63, No. 15 Ohio St. 55
LINCOLN, Neb. — Kate Cain brushed up against a rare triple-double and short-handed Nebraska bumped off No. 15 Ohio State 63-55 on Saturday, halting the Buckeyes seven-game win streak and dropping them from the undefeated ranks.
No. 19 Depaul 78, Georgetown 54
WASHINGTON — Sonya Morris scored 26 points — 18 in the first half — Lexi Held added 15 points and No. 19 DePaul beat Georgetown 78-54 on Saturday.
No. 20 Gonzaga 76, San Francisco 52
SAN FRANCISCO — Kayleigh Truong scored 17 points and No. 20 Gonzaga rolled to its 11th straight win 76-52 over San Francisco on Saturday.
