Men
No. 1 Gonzaga 116, Portland 88
PORTLAND, Ore. — Joel Ayayi posted the first triple-double in Gonzaga history and the Bulldogs routed Portland for their 16th straight win.
Ayayi had 12 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds, and Drew Timme had 26 points for the Bulldogs (12-0, 3-0 West Coast Conference), who were riding the nation’s longest active winning streak.
No. 2 Baylor 67, TCU 49
FORT WORTH, Texas — Jared Butler scored a season-high 28 points and No. 2 Baylor stayed undefeated with a 67-49 victory over TCU on Saturday, when the Bears got another another double-digit win even after trailing at halftime for the first time this season.
No. 4 Texas 72,
No. 14 West Virginia 70
MORGANTOWN, W.Va — Andrew Jones hit a 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left to lift No. 4 Texas to a 72-70 victory over No. 14 West Virginia on Saturday.
Jones took a pass from Courtney Ramey and hit an uncontested shot from the right corner after West Virginia’s Emmitt Matthews missed two free throws with 11 seconds left.
Ramey scored 19 points for Texas (10-1, 4-0 Big 12), which trailed for most of the game and had to come from nine points down in the second half. Jones finished with 16 points.
No. 6 Kansas 63, Oklahoma 59
LAWRENCE, Kan. — David McCormack hit the clinching short hook shot with 12.8 seconds to go, giving the Kansas big man 17 points against short-handed Oklahoma.
Ochai Agbaji added 14 points and Jalen Wilson had nine points and 11 rebounds, helping Kansas (11-2, 4-1 Big 12) avoid back-to-back losses in Allen Fieldhouse for the first time since the first season under Roy Williams in 1988-89.
No. 7 Creighton 97, St. John’s 79
OMAHA, Neb. — Denzel Mahoney scored a season-high 24 points to lead six players in double figures with star Marcus Zegarowski out of the lineup, and seventh-ranked Creighton pulled away early in a 97-79 victory over St. John’s.
No. 9 Tennessee 68, Texas A&M 54
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Sophomore guard Santiago Vescov scored a career-high 23 points, including six 3-pointers, and No. 9 Tennessee beat Texas A&M 68-54 on Saturday.
Vescovi’s hot hand began early for the Vols (9-1, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) as he hit his first four shots from behind the arc. His barrage was a part of a 17-4 Tennessee run that pushed the Volunteers’ lead to 14 midway through the opening half.
No. 11 Houston 71, Tulane 50
HOUSTON — Marcus Sasser scored 20 of his career-high 28 points in the first half to lead No. 11 Houston past Tulane 71-50.
Sasser shot 7 of 9, including 6 of 7 on 3-pointers, in the first half as the Cougars (10-1, 5-1 American Athletic Conference) built a 12-point halftime lead. Sasser finished with a career-high eight 3-pointers. Quentin Grimes scored 14 points.
Ohio St. 79, No. 15 Rutgers 68
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Duane Washington Jr. scored 17 points and Ohio State closed the first half with a big run to beat No. 15 Rutgers 79-68 on Saturday.
The Buckeyes (9-3, 3-3 Big Ten) used a 22-4 burst to take a 42-30 lead at halftime in sending Rutgers (7-4, 3-4) to its third straight loss.
Ohio State started the second half strong, too, expanding its lead to 52-32 with 15:56 left.
No. 17 Oregon 79, Utah 73
SALT LAKE CITY — Chris Duarte scored 25 points and Eric Williams Jr. added 19 to lift Oregon over Utah.
LJ Figueroa scored 15 points for the Ducks (9-2, 4-1 Pac-12) before exiting late in the second half with an apparent leg injury. Amauri Hardy added 13 points. Oregon beat Utah for the 18th time in the last 20 games between the two schools.
Timmy Allen scored 23 points and Mikael Jantunen added a career-high 20 points to lead the Utes (4-4, 1-3). Pelle Larsson had 15 points, five rebounds, and five assists before fouling out in the final minute.
No. 18 Texas Tech 91, Iowa St. 64
AMES, Iowa — Kyler Edwards scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half as Texas Tech built a huge lead and breezed past Iowa State.
No. 21 Duke 79, Wake Forest 68
DURHAM, N.C. — Matthew Hurt scored a career-high 26 points to help No. 21 Duke beat Wake Forest 79-68 on Saturday in Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski’s return from a one-game absence due to COVID-19 protocols.
Freshman DJ Steward added 21 points for the Blue Devils (5-2, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 51% and controlled the boards to extend their home-court dominance in the long-running in-state series.
No. 22 Virginia 61, Boston College 49
BOSTON — Jay Huff matched his career-high with 18 points, adding eight rebounds to lead Virginia over Boston College.
Women
No. 3 UConn 87, Providence 50
STORRS, Conn. — Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 23 points and No. 3 UConn overcame a sluggish start to rout Providence 87-50 on Saturday and give coach Geno Auriemma his 1,098th win, tying the late Tennessee coach Pat Summitt for the second most wins in Division I women’s basketball history.
West Virginia 92, No. 17 Texas 58
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Kysre Gondrezick scored 14 of her 24 points in the first half and West Virginia routed No. 17 Texas 92-58, snapping the Longhorns’ five-game win streak.
No. 18 South Florida 80, Houston 51
TAMPA, Fla. — Maria Alvarez scored a career-high 23 points with six 3-pointers, Bethy Mununga scored 12 points with 14 rebounds and South Florida blitzed Houston after intermission.
No. 21 Gonzaga 75, Portland 43
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jenn Wirth scored 21 points, twin sister LeeAnne added 12 and Gonzaga rolled over Portland.
The Bulldogs (10-2, 5-0 West Coast Conference) were never challenged after scoring the first 11 points of the game, cruising to their eighth-straight win this season and 22nd-straight at home.
No. 22 Northwestern 77, Iowa 67
EVANSTON, Ill. — Jordan Hamilton scored 19 points, Veronica Burton had 18 points and seven assists, and No. 22 Northwestern beat Iowa 77-67.
Sydney Wood added 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists for the Wildcats.
