Men
No. 5 Houston 112,
Our Lady of the Lake 46
HOUSTON — Cameron Tyson made a school-record 10 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 32 points to lead No. 5 Houston over the NAIA’s Our Lady of the Lake.
No. 24 Oklahoma St. 75,
No. 6 Texas 67, 2OT
STILLWATER, Okla. — Cade Cunningham scored five of his 19 points in the second overtime, including a contested 3-pointer with 1:33 left, to help No. 24 Oklahoma State beat sixth-ranked Texas 75-67.
Kalib Boone led OSU with 22 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks, including two in the second overtime after Cunningham had staked the Cowboys to a 74-67 lead with the 3-pointer and two free throws.
No. 9 Oklahoma 79, Iowa St. 72
NORMAN, Okla. — Elijah Harkless scored a season-high 19 points, and No. 9 Oklahoma held off Iowa State 79-72 on Saturday to send the Cyclones to their seventh straight loss.
No. 18 Missouri 68, No. 10 Alabama 65
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Dru Smith and No. 18 Missouri built a 22-point lead in the second half, then held off a frantic rally by No. 10 Alabama for a 68-65 victory.
No. 11 Tennessee 82, Kentucky 71
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keon Johnson scored 17 of his season-high 27 points after halftime and fellow freshman Jaden Springer added a season-high 23 points to pace No. 11 Tennessee to its second consecutive victory at Rupp Arena.
Trailing 58-48 with 12 minutes remaining, the Volunteers (13-4, 6-4 Southeastern Conference) scored 12 straight points for the lead thanks to the freshmen. The lead traded hands twice more before Tennessee took control with another 12-0 run for a 74-64 advantage.
Johnson finished 9 of 16 from the field and 9 of 11 from the line, while Springer was 9 of 17 and scored 14 in the second half.
Their efforts offset career highs of 23 points and 11 rebounds by Kentucky’s Keion Brooks Jr., who scored 10 of his team’s 14 points early in the second half for its last lead.
The Wildcats lost their third in a row for the third time this season.
No. 12 Illinois 75, No. 19 Wisconsin 60
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Kofi Cockburn scored 23 points, Ayo Dosunmu added 21 and No. 12 Illinois beat No. 19 Wisconsin 75-60 in a key Big Ten Conference matchup.
No. 13 Texas Tech 73, Kansas St. 62
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Mac McClung scored 23 points as No. 13 Texas Tech handed the Wildcats their 10th straight loss.
McClung, the Big 12 leading scorer, is averaging 25 points in his last four road games and capped the game with a breakaway dunk in the final minute.
No. 14 Virginia 73, Pittsburgh 65
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Sam Hauser scored 10 of his 23 points during a key second-half stretch to key No. 14 Virginia.
No. 15 Creighton 71, Marquette 68
MILWAUKEE — Christian Bishop scored 14 points and No. 15 Creighton withstood a late comeback attempt to hold off Marquette 71-68 on Saturday.
No. 16 Virginia Tech 80, Miami 76, OT
CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Nahiem Alleyne hit a go-ahead jumper with 25 seconds remaining in overtime and Hunter Cattoor added two late free throws for the No. 16 Hokies.
No. 17 West Virginia 91,
No. 23 Kansas 79
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Miles McBride scored a career-high 29 points and Taz Sherman added a career-best 25 for No. 17 West Virginia.
USC 66, No. 21 UCLA 48
No. 24 Purdue 75, Northwestern 70
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jaden Ivey scored a career-high 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds ro provide the energy for No. 24 Purdue.
No. 25 Drake 80, Valparaiso 77
VALPARAISO, Ind. — ShanQuan Hemphill scored 18 points, including a dunk that jump started a late 11-0 run, as No. 25 Drake held off Valparaiso 80-77 on Saturday.
Women
No. 12 Oregon 63, UC Davis 57
EUGENE, Ore. — Erin Boley had 17 points and eight rebounds, Nyara Sabally scored 13 of her 15 points in the fourth quarter, and No. 12 Oregon beat UC Davis 63-57 on Saturday night.
Sedona Prince added 12 points for Oregon (12-3).
The Ducks, who announced the game on Wednesday, played for the first time since beating Washington on Jan. 24. Their program was put on pause due to COVID-19 protocols and had three games postponed.
Evanne Turner scored 19 points for UC Davis (5-1), and Sage Stobbart had 11. Mackenzie Trpcic finished with six points, eight rebounds and career-high 13 assists.
No. 21 West Virginia 81, Texas 75
AUSTIN, Texas — Kirsten Deans scored a career-high 30 points, and West Virginia beat Texas for its 10th win in a row.
Kysre Gondrezick added 20 points for West Virginia (15-2, 9-2 Big 12). Esmery Martinez had 12 points and 13 rebounds for her 10th double-double of the season.
Charli Collier led Texas (13-5, 7-4) with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting. Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 15 and Lauren Ebo finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.
West Virginia completed a sweep of its season series with the Longhorns.
No. 23 South Dakota St. 80,
South Dakota 75
BROOKINGS, S.D. — Tylee Irwin hit a go-ahead jumper with 14.1 seconds left, Myah Selland and Paiton Burckhard combined for 48 points, and No. 23 South Dakota State scored the last 13 points of the game to beat South Dakota 80-75 on Saturday night.
