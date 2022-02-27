Top 25 Men
No. 23 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 67, No. 1 Gonzaga 57
MORAGA — Tommy Kuhse had 14 points and six rebounds and No. 23 Saint Mary’s beat No. 1 Gonzaga to prevent the Bulldogs from completing another undefeated run in the West Coast Conference.
The top six teams in the AP poll all lost and seven of the top-nine fell Saturday.
Fans poured onto the court at in a wild celebration of the Gaels’ 18th consecutive win at McKeon Pavilion.
Saint Mary’s ended Gonzaga’s 17-game winning streak, beating a No. 1 team for the first time since knocking off the Bulldogs in the 2019 conference tournament title game.
Matthias Tass added 13 points for the Gaels (24-6, 12-3) and made a pivotal block with 1:15 seconds remaining. Kyle Bowman made a pair of clutch 3-pointers after missing his first seven shots.
Rasir Bolton scored 16 points for Gonzaga (24-3, 13-1). Drew Timme had six points and eight rebounds, but shot 2 of 10 for the Bulldogs, who had already clinched the WCC regular-season title.
Saint Mary’s had lost seven straight to its rivals from the Pacific Northwest, including five straight at home, before stunning the Bulldogs.
Colorado 79, No. 2 Arizona 63
BOULDER, Colo. — K.J. Simpson and Tristan da Silva led a second-half surge that carried Colorado to a upset of No. 2 Arizona, matching the highest-ranked opponent ever beaten by the Buffaloes.
Fans stormed the floor after the Buffs (19-10, 11-8 Pac-12) snapped the Wildcats’ nine-game winning streak. The loss by the nation’s second-ranked team behind No. 1 Gonzaga added to a shocking Saturday in which No. 3 Auburn, No. 4 Purdue, No. 5 Kansas and No. 6 Kentucky all lost, as did No. 9 Texas Tech.
Da Silva scored 13 of his team-high 19 points in the second half and Simpson scored all but one of his 13 points after halftime.
Arizona (25-3, 15-2) led 37-32 at the break, but the Wildcats’ leading scorer, Bennedict Mathurin, was held scoreless in the second half after scoring 12 points in the first half. Azuolas Tubelis led the Wildcats with 13 points.
No. 17 Tennessee 67, No. 3 Auburn 62
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points and Zakai Zeigler had 11 of his 13 points in the second half to lead No. 17 Tennessee to a victory over No. 3 Auburn.
Kennedy Chandler had 13 and Josiah-Jordan James added 10 for the Volunteers (21-7, 12-4 Southeastern Conference), who improved their record at home to 15-0 this season.
The Tigers (25-4, 13-3) were led by Jabari Smith with 27 points. K.D. Johnson had 18 points as Auburn lost on the road for the third straight time.
Tennessee led by 10 with 2 minutes left in the game, but Auburn chipped away at the lead. Smith had a four-point play with 58 seconds left to cut the difference to three, then Zeigler hit a running jumper to push the lead back to five, 65-60.
Michigan St. 68, No. 4 Purdue 65
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Tyson Walker made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 3 seconds left, helping Michigan State top Purdue.
The Spartans (19-9, 10-7) gave Tom Izzo his 662nd victory, matching Bob Knight’s total at Indiana for the record by a coach at a Big Ten school.
The Boilermakers (24-5, 13-5) had won three straight and nine of 10 overall.
Purdue’s Zach Edey scored a career-high 25 points. Jaden Ivey had 16 points, and Trevion Williams added 11 points.
Michigan State’s Gabe Brown had 13 points. Julius Marble scored 12 while Max Christie and A.J. Hoggard each finished with 11.
No. 10 Baylor 80, No. 5 Kansas 70
WACO, Texas — Flo Thamba had 18 points, Jeremy Sochan had 17 and Baylor overcame a big early deficit to beat Kansas, avenging an embarrassing loss three weeks earlier and keeping the Jayhawks from clinching a share of their 20th Big 12 title.
The Bears (24-5, 12-4 Big 12) didn’t take the lead until the opening minute after halftime, and went ahead to stay at 65-63 on Thamba’s jumper with 4:07 left. That came after Ochai Abaji, who had 27 points for Kansas, made a tying 3-pointer.
The Jayhawks (23-5, 12-3) had their four-game winning streak snapped and missed a chance to lay claim to another Big 12 title.
No. 18 Arkansas 75, No. 6 Kentucky 73
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — JD Notae had 30 points and eight assists, and Arkansas topped Kentucky in a matchup of teams peaking late in the season.
Jaylin Williams added 16 points and 12 rebounds as Arkansas (23-6, 12-4) helped create a tie with Kentucky (23-6, 12-4) and Tennessee for second place in the Southeastern Conference with two games to play. The Razorbacks won for the 13th time in their last 14 games.
Notae passed to Williams for a jump shot that lifted Arkansas to a 71-70 lead with 1:22 left. Williams and Davonte Davis each made two free throws to help the Razorbacks hold on down the stretch.
Oscar Tshiebwe had 30 points and 18 rebounds for the Wildcats, who lost for the only the second time in their last 10 games. Sahvir Wheeler and Keion Brooks Jr. each scored 14 points.
No. 7 Duke 97, Syracuse 72
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Mark Williams scored a season-high 28 points, Paolo Banchero had 21 and AJ Griffin added 20 as Duke raced to an early lead and beat Syracuse.
It was the final regular-season meeting between the two winningest coaches in Division I history — Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski (1,195), who’s retiring after the season, and Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim (997). It was Krzyzewski’s 200th road win in the Atlantic Coast Conference, extending his record.
Duke (25-4, 15-3 ACC) is closing in on its first ACC regular-season championship since 2010.
TCU 69, No. 9 Texas Tech 66
FORT WORTH, Texas — Mike Miles scored 26 points, Xavier Cork dunked for the go-ahead bucket late and TCU boosted its NCAA Tournament hopes by rallying for an upset of Texas Tech.
The Horned Frogs (18-9, 7-8 Big 12) trailed by 11 points early in the second half and went ahead for the first time after the break on a 3-pointer by Francisco Farabello for a 61-60 lead.
TCU won the second of four consecutive games against ranked opponents after losing a 10-point lead in the second half at 20th-ranked Texas. The next two are back-to-back against No. 5 Kansas. Winning one of the four helps the Horned Frogs’ resume significantly.
Farabello’s bucket started a stretch of seven consecutive possessions in which the lead changed hands inside the 4-minute mark. That run ended on a shot-clock violation by the Red Raiders (22-7, 11-5) after Cork’s dunk put TCU ahead 67-66 with 1:11 remaining.
No. 11 Providence 72, Creighton 51
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A.J. Reeves made seven 3-pointers and scored 23 points to help Providence win its first Big East regular-season championship.
Nate Watson and Al Durham each added 12 points, and Justin Minaya had 11 rebounds for Providence (24-3, 14-2).
No. 13 Wisconsin 66, Rutgers 61
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Johnny Davis scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, and Wisconsin took over sole possession of first place in the Big Ten Conference with a victory over Rutgers.
Brad Davison added 14 points, Chucky Hepburn had 13 and Tyler Wahl had 11 as the Badgers (23-5, 14-4) opened a game lead in the conference over No. 4 Purdue, which lost to Michigan State earlier in the day.
Wisconsin will host Purdue on Tuesday, and the Badgers won the earlier meeting.
No. 19 Murray State 70, Southeast Missouri 68
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Justice Hill scored nine straight points in the final three minutes, and Murray State beat Southeast Missouri to cap a perfect Ohio Valley Conference regular season.
Murray State is the sixth team in OVC history to go undefeated in conference play. It is the first to go 18-0, with the conference expanded its league schedule by two games this season. The Racers were also the last OVC team to go unbeaten in conference play during the 2014-15 season.
No. 20 Texas 82, West Virginia 81
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Timmy Allen scored 15 of his season-high 26 points over the final 10 minutes, and Texas edged West Virginia.
Marcus Carr had 15 points for the Longhorns (21-8, 10-6 Big 12), and Jase Febres scored a season-high 14.
Texas trailed by 10 midway through the second half, but it rallied in time to earn its second straight win and improve to 4-6 on the road.
No. 24 Alabama 90, South Carolina 71
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jaden Shackelford had 21 points and Jahvon Quinerly added 20 to lead Alabama to a victory over South Carolina.
The Crimson Tide (19-10, 9-7 Southeastern Conference) built a big lead and brushed off a second-half comeback attempt by the Gamecocks (17-11, 8-8). Alabama has won five of its last six games.
Quinerly and Shackelford both made four 3-pointers. Quinerly went 4 of 5 from 3-point range, all in a first half when he scored 18, and had five assists.
Top 25 Women
No. 2 Stanford 63, Washington 56
STANFORD — Anna Wilson stole an inbound pass and scored the go-ahead basket with 1:05 to play, and No. 2 Stanford avoided a major upset in beating Washington.
Cameron Brink had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Stanford (25-3, 16-0 Pac-12), including two critical boards on the defensive end the final 40 seconds. Lexie Hull added 15 points.
Lauren Schwartz scored 16 points to lead Washington (7-15, 2-12), which entered on a two-game winning streak after losing its first 11 in conference play. T.T. Watkins had 10 points.
Stanford has won 17 straight overall and 31 in a row against Pac-12 opponents, which includes the postseason.
No. 5 Baylor 85, Kansas 77
WACO, Texas — NaLyssa Smith scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, and fifth-ranked Baylor remained tied for the Big 12 lead with a win over Kansas.
It was Smith’s 19th double-double this season for Baylor (23-5, 13-3), Asberry finished with 19 points and Queen Egbo had 14 points and nine rebounds. With two conference games remaining, the Bears can guarantee at least a share of their 12th consecutive Big 12 title with a win at No. 9 Iowa State on Monday night.
No. 9 Iowa State 71, Texas Tech 55
AMES, Iowa — Ashley Joens scored 24 points as Iowa State pulled away for a win over Texas Tech.
Joens hit nine of 14 of shots and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Cyclones (24-4, 13-3 Big 12) assured themselves at least a share of the conference lead heading into Monday’s game against Baylor.
Taylah Thomas led Tech (10-17, 3-13) with 16 points.
No. 11 Texas 77, TCU 42
AUSTIN, Texas — DeYona Gaston made of 8 of 8 from the field and scored 16 points, Joanne Allen-Taylor added 12 points to help No. 11 Texas beat TCU for its sixth consecutive win.
Lauren Ebo had eight points and 10 rebounds for Texas (21-6, 11-5 Big 12) and Rori Harmon had five points and 11 assists.
No. 12 Arizona 68, USC 59
TUCSON, Ariz. — Taylor Chavez hit five 3-pointers and scored a season-high 18 points and Arizona defeated Southern California.
Shaina Pellington added 14 points, Lauren Ware had 12 with 11 rebounds for her first double-double of the season and Sam Thomas scored 10 for the Wildcats (20-6, 10-6 Pac-12). Arizona earned a first-round bye in the Pac-12 tournament next week and it’s fourth-straight 20-win season.
Alyson Miura scored 19 points for USC (12-15, 5-12) and Rayah Marshall added 18.
No. 19 BYU 82, Pacific 52
STOCKTON — Shaylee Gonzales scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds in BYU’s rout of Pacific.
The Cougars cap a 25-2 regular season and earn the West Coast Conference’s top seed into next week’s tournament in Las Vegas with a 15-1 conference record.
Paisley Harding had 14 points, Tegan Graham added 12 and Lauren Gustin finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds for BYU.
Diamond Richardson had 12 points off the bench to lead Pacific (6-22, 3-14), and Liz Smith contributed 10.
No. 20 Oklahoma 72, Kansas State 69
NORMAN, Okla. — Taylor Robertson beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to give Oklahoma a dramatic victory over Kansas State.
Robertson finished with 17 points for Oklahoma (22-6, 11-5 Big 12). Madi Williams had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Sooners, and Skylar Vann scored 10 off the bench.
Ayoka Lee scored 13 points but added six blocks, four steals and 11 rebounds, five of which were on offense. Freshman Serena Sundell led Kansas State (18-10, 8-9) with 24 points and added seven assists.
No. 24 Florida Gult Coast 78, Jacksonville 55
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Kierstan Bell and Tishara Morehouse combined to score 44 points to spark Florida Gulf Coast over Jacksonville.
Florida Gulf Coast closed out the regular season with a 26-2 record and went 15-1 in Atlantic Sun Conference play, earning the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament. Florida Gulf Coast finished its regular season on a four-game win streak and won 19 of its last 20 games.
KayKay Hayes scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Jacksonville (15-12, 8-8), and Carmella Walker finished with 10 points.
No. 25 Oregon 73, Utah 65
SALT LAKE CITY — Sydney Parrish scored 18 points and Oregon secured the second seed in the Pac-12 Tournament with its 12th straight win over Utah (17-10, 8-7 Pac-12).
Oregon won despite losing most of a 16-point third-quarter lead as Utah’s Jenna Johnson scored 17 of her career-high 27 points in the third quarter.
Endyia Rogers scored 14 points and Nyara Sabally had 13 as Oregon (19-10, 11-6) had five players in double figures.
