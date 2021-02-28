Men
No. 1 Gonzaga 86, Loyola Marymount 69
SPOKANE, Wash. — Corey Kispert made six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points, and No. 1 Gonzaga remained the only unbeaten in the country with a 86-69 win over Loyola Marymount on Saturday night.
The Bulldogs (24-0, 15-0 WCC) won their 51st straight home game to set a school record and finished off a perfect regular season. Gonzaga has won 28 straight games dating to last season and is the first team to finish the regular season unbeaten since Kentucky in 2014-15.
The Bulldogs are the only remaining unbeaten in Division I after No. 2 Baylor lost at Kansas earlier Saturday. Gonzaga now gets a lengthy break before the West Coast Conference tournament begins.
Gonzaga had five players finish in double figures. Drew Timme scored16 points, Joel Ayayi 13, Jalen Suggs 12 and Anton Watson 11.
No. 17 Kansas 71, No. 2 Baylor 58
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas finally put a blemish on second-ranked Baylor’s perfect season.
David McCormack bruised his way to 20 points, Marcus Garrett added 14 on his senior night, and the No. 17 Jayhawks beat the Bears 71-58 on Saturday to leave top-ranked Gonzaga as the nation’s only unbeaten team.
They also made the sure Baylor would need to wait at least a few more days to clinch its first conference title since 1950.
Kansas (18-8, 12-6) improved to 17-5 against top-10 teams in Allen Fieldhouse under coach Bill Self.
Baylor (18-1, 11-1) led wire-to-wire when the teams met last month in Waco, Texas.
MaCio Teague scored 18 points and Davion Mitchell added 13 for the Bears.
No. 3 Michigan 73, Indiana 57
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Franz Wagner scored 21 points and Isaiah Livers had 16 points and 10 rebounds, helping Michigan pull away for the win.
The Wolverines (18-1, 13-1) took another major step toward the Big Ten title by winning their seventh straight. They also improved to 5-0 since resuming play following a COVID-19 pause.
Aljami Durham led Indiana (12-12, 7-10) with 15 points, and Race Thompson finished with 11 points and six rebounds. The Hoosiers have lost three in a row and four of their last five.
Livers opened the second half with three straight 3s and the Wolverines sealed the victory with an 8-0 spurt that made it 59-42 with 11:23 to play.
No. 5 Illinois 74, No. 23 Wisconsin 69
MADISON, Wis. — Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points, and Illinois completed its first regular-season sweep of Wisconsin since 2005.
After Wisconsin trailed by 13 points with less than three minutes left, D’Mitrik Trice nearly brought the Badgers all the way back by scoring 19 points in the final 2:12. Trice’s 3-pointer cut Illinois’ lead to 70-69 with 6.7 seconds left.
After Illinois’ Trent Frazier sank two free throws with 5.7 seconds remaining, Illinois fouled Trevor Anderson before Wisconsin could attempt a tying 3. Then an exchange of words near the Wisconsin bench followed resulted in offsetting technicals.
Trice had 29 points for Wisconsin (16-9, 10-8).
No. 6 Alabama 64, Mississippi St. 59
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Jaden Shackleford scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half, and Alabama clinched its first Southeastern Conference regular-season championship since 2002.
Oklahoma St. 94, No. 7 Oklahoma 90
NORMAN, Okla. — Freshman Cade Cunningham scored 10 of his season-high 40 points in overtime, leading Oklahoma State to the victory.
No. 10 West Virginia 65, Kansas St. 43
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sean McNeil scored 16 points and West Virginia used two big second-half runs to beat Kansas State.
Derek Culver added 11 points for West Virginia (17-6, 10-4 Big 12).
Davion Bradford scored 11 points for Kansas State (7-19, 3-14). The Wildcats were held to their second-lowest points total of the season.
West Virginia scored the first seven points of the second half. Jordan McCabe, who started the game in place of leading scorer Miles McBride, then scored all seven of his points during a 17-0 run that gave the Mountaineers their largest lead at 59-34 with 5:14 remaining.
No.Carolina 78, No. 11 Florida St. 70
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Freshman Walker Kessler scored a season-high 20 points, and North Carolina boosted its NCAA Tournament chances while giving coach Roy Williams his 900th career victory.
Xavier 77, No. 13 Creighton 69
CINCINNATI — Paul Scruggs scored 23 points and Zach Freemantle added 17, helping Xavier bolster its NCAA Tournament hopes.
Freemantle also had 10 rebounds for Xavier (13-5, 6-5 Big East) for his fifth straight double-double. The Musketeers led by as many as 13 points and staved off a late comeback by Creighton.
Damien Jefferson led Creighton (17-6, 13-5) with 19 points, and Marcus Zegarowski had 15. The Bluejays had won four in a row.
No. 18 Texas Tech 68, No. 14 Texas 59
LUBBOCK, Texas — Mac McClung had 16 points to lead five Texas Tech players in double figures, and the Red Raiders snapped a three-game losing streak.
The game was tied at halftime, but Texas Tech (15-8, 7-7 Big 12) went ahead to stay when six different players scored in a 19-6 run to open the second half.
Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 11 points for the Red Raiders, and Marcus Santos-Silva had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Jericho Sims had 11 points for Texas (14-7, 8-6), which played the first of four consecutive road games to end the regular season.
No. 16 Virginia Tech 84, Wake Forest 46
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Keve Aluma scored 23 points and Tyrece Radford had 15, leading Virginia Tech to the runaway victory.
Virginia Tech (15-5, 9-4) recorded its largest margin of victory for an Atlantic Coast Conference game. The previous record for the Hokies was a 94-65 win over Wake Forest in 2011.
Aluma hit 9 of 11 from the floor, including a career-high five 3-pointers. Nahiem Alleyne added three 3s and finished with 13 points.
Jonah Antonio led the Demon Deacons (6-13, 3-13) with 12 points. Wake Forest has lost five straight games.
Utah 71, No. 19 USC 61
No. 20 Arkansas 83, LSU 75
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Justin Smith had 19 points and 10 rebounds, helping Arkansas to its sixth straight win.
No. 21 Loyola Chicago 65, Southern Illinois 58, OT
CHICAGO — Cameron Krutwig had 20 points and Loyola Chicago scored the last eight points in overtime.
The Ramblers (21-4, 16-2) closed the regular season by winning 14 of 15 games. They won the Missouri Valley Conference title outright after Bradley beat Drake about 45 minutes after the game ended. Loyola has won at least a share of the conference title in three of the last four years.
Lucas Williamson scored 13 points as the Ramblers extended their home winning streak to 22 games.
Lance Jones led Southern Illinois (11-13, 5-13) with 30 points on 11-for-17 shooting, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range.
No. 22 San Diego St. 62, Boise St. 58
SAN DIEGO — Matt Mitchell hit two free throws with 3.3 seconds left and fellow senior Jordan Schakel made four free throws in the final 8.7 seconds, leading San Diego State to its 10th straight victory.
Auburn 77, No. 25 Tennessee 72
AUBURN, Ala. — Allen Flanigan scored a season-high 23 points and had seven rebounds, leading Aubun to the victory.
Women
No. 1 UConn 97, Butler 68
INDIANAPOLIS — Freshman Paige Bueckers set a school record with 14 assists and also scored 20 points, Aailyah Edwards added 24 points and 14 rebounds and Connecticut routed Butler.
Bueckers set a school mark for assists in a season by a freshman with 130. Edwards made all of her shots — nine field goals, six free throws — until missing her last try from in close with 1:25 left.
Evina Westbrook added 16 points, Christyn Williams 15 and Oliva Nelson-Ododa 11 for UConn (20-1, 17-0 Big East). Genesis Parker scored 18 points for Butler (2-16, 2-15).
No. 7 Baylor 85, Kansas St. 49
WACO, Texas — Queen Egbo scored 19 points and No. 7 Baylor extended the nation’s longest current streak of consecutive regular-season women’s conference titles to 11, wrapping up a tie for the Big 12 crown by beating Kansas State.
No. 11 Indiana 87, No. 15 Ohio St. 75
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Grace Berger scored 20 points and Indiana ended a 15-game losing streak against Ohio State.
Houston 67, No. 13 South Florida 49
HOUSTON — Laila Blair scored 15 points and Houston ended South Florida’s school-record 13-game winning streak.
No. 18 West Virginia 72, Kansas 68
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kysre Gondrezick scored 25 points, hitting a 3-pointer with 16.7 seconds left to help West Virginia beat Kansas.
No. 21 Gonzaga 77, Loyola Marymount 39
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jenn Wirth scored 19 points, Jill Townsend added 18 and Gonzaga won the outright West Coast Conference championship outright with the victory over Loyola Marymount.
No. 22 South Dakota St. 72,
UM Kansas City 66
BROOKINGS, S.D. — Paiton Burckhard scored a season-high 24 points, Tylee Irwin made a key basket with 20 seconds to go and South Dakota State beat UMKC to wrap up their first perfect Summit League regular season.
Irwin finished with 17 points to help South Dakota State (21-2, 14-0) win its 18th straight game. The Jackrabbits were without conference scoring leader Myah Selland after she sustained a possible season-ending leg injury last weekend.
Naomie Alnatas scored 19 points for UMKC (10-11, 7-8).
No. 23 Missouri St. 64, Loyola Chicago 50
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Jasmine Franklin scored a career-high 25 points and had 11 rebounds and Missouri State beat Loyola Chicago to set a program record for its best start in Missouri Valley Conference play.
Missouri State (17-2, 13-0) broke a tie with the 1995-96 team. On Wednesday, the Lady Bears won their 14th MVC regular-season championship.
Allison Day had 13 points and eight rebounds for Loyola Chicago (10-9, 8-7). Bre Hampton-Bey scored 10.
No. 24 DePaul 75, Providence 49
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Lexi Held scored 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting and beat Providence to end a two-game losing streak.
DeJa Church added 16 points, Darrione Rogers had 13 and Sonya Morris had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Demons (14-6, 11-4 Big East Conference).
Mary Baskerville and Alyssa Geary scored 12 points apiece for Providence (6-13, 4-10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.