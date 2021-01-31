Men
No. 1 Gonzaga 97, Pepperdine 75
MALIBU — Drew Timme had 19 points and Gonzaga routed Pepperdine for its 21st straight victory.
Andrew Nembhard added 17 points and eight assists, Corey Kispert scored 16 points and Aaron Cook had a career-high 15 for Gonzaga (17-0, 8-0 West Coast Conference).
Colbey Ross led Pepperdine (7-8, 3-3) with 16 points and seven assists.
No. 2 Baylor 84, Auburn 72
WACO, Texas — Davion Mitchell had 13 points and seven assists against his former team, Matthew Mayer soared for a couple of highlight dunks and No. 2 Baylor remained undefeated with an 84-72 victory over Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday.
No. 3 Villanova 80, Seton Hall 72
NEWARK, N.J. — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored 23 points in 21 minutes and Villanova rolled to ninth straight victory, beating Seton Hall.
No. 20 Virginia Tech 65, No. 8 Virginia 51
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Keve Aluma scored a career-high 29 points to lead Virginia Tech past Virginia.
Aluma hit 10 of 15 shots from the floor, including two 3-pointers to help the Hokies (13-3, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) overcome a 10-point deficit in the second half.
No. 24 Oklahoma 66, No. 9 Alabama 61
NORMAN, Okla. — De’Vion Harmon scored 18 points to help Oklahoma beat Alabama in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, despite playing without scoring leader Austin Reaves and starting guard Alondes Williams because of COVID-19 protocols.
No. 10 Texas Tech 76, LSU 71
BATON ROUGE, La. — Mac McClung, who had not made a field goal in the second half, hit two 3-pointers to key a stunning late rally in Texas Tech’s victory over LSU in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Florida 85, No. 11 West Virginia 80
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Colin Castleton scored 15 of his 21 points in the second half and Florida beat West Virginia in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
No. 12 Missouri 102, TCU 98, OT
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Xavier Pinson scored a career-best 36 points, Jeremiah Tilmon had a career-high 33 and Missouri beat TCU in overtime in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Penn St. 81, No. 14 Wisconsin 71
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Myreon Jones scored 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Penn State snapped a decade-long skid against Wisconsin.
No. 18 Tennessee 80, No. 15 Kansas 61
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Yves Pons scored 17 points and Tennessee never trailed in beating Kansas in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Georgia Tech 76, No. 16 Florida St. 65
ATLANTA — Moses Wright scored 23 points and Georgia Tech beat Florida State, ending the Seminoles’ five-game winning streak.
No. 17 Creighton 69, DePaul 62
CHICAGO — Marcus Zegarowski scored 19 points and Creighton beat DePaul.
The cold-shooting Bluejays (13-4, 9-3 Big East) made just enough baskets to come out on top in a game that got heated in the first half. They hit all eight of their free throws in a closing 10-2 run and beat the Blue Demons (3-7, 1-7) for the 13th straight time.
Ray Salnave scored a season-high 21 points for DePaul.
Purdue 81, No. 21 Minnesota 62
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Brandon Newman scored 21 of his season-high 29 points in the second half Saturday, Trevion Williams added 17 points and 14 rebounds and Purdue overcame an early 14-point deficit to beat No. 21 Minnesota 81-62.
No. 23 UCLA 57, Oregon St. 52
Women
No. 18 Gonzaga 79, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 52
MORAGA — Jill Townsend scored 18 of her 20 points in the first half, Jenn Wirth had 14 points and 14 rebounds and No. 18 Gonzaga won its 14th straight game, rolling over Saint Mary’s 79-52 on Saturday.
No. 24 West Virginia 79, TCU 70
FORT WORTH, Texas — Kysre Gondrezick scored a career-high 30 points and West Virginia beat TCU for its eighth straight victory.
Gondrezick was 9-of-17 shooting, made all 10 of her free throws, and had a career-tying nine assists.
