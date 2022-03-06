Men’s
No. 2 Arizona 89, California 61
TUCSON, Ariz. — Oumar Ballo scored 16 points and Bennedict Mathurin added 13 as Arizona became the first Pac-12 team to win 18 conference games.
The Wildcats (28-3, 18-2) finished 17-0 at home in its first season under coach Tommy Lloyd. Pelle Larsson and Justin Kier scored 13 points each.
Cal (12-19, 5-15) played well for stretches but couldn’t recover from a big early Arizona run. Jordan Shepherd led the Bears with 16 points.
No. 3 Baylor 75, Iowa St. 68
WACO, Texas — James Akinjo scored 20 points and Baylor clinched a share of the Big 12 title with its fifth consecutive win.
Akinjo put the Bears (26-5, 14-4) ahead to stay with a 3-pointer with 3:37 left, followed seconds later by a driving reverse layup. They had fallen behind after building a 25-point lead in the game’s first 12 minutes.
Baylor (26-5, 14-4) had never won a Big 12 title before claiming it outright last season on the way to its first national championship. The Bears are conference co-champs this time with sixth-ranked Kansas.
No. 5 Auburn 82, South Carolina 71
AUBURN, Ala. — Jabari Smith scored 21 points, K.D. Johnson had 18 and No. 5 Auburn won the Southeastern Conference title with an 82-71 victory over South Carolina on Saturday.
It’s the fourth regular season SEC title for the Tigers (27-4, 15-3 SEC). Auburn players celebrated on the court amid a flurry of orange and blue confetti. The team held at least a share of the SEC lead all season.
Smith made 3 of 3 3-pointers and is 21 of 37 over the last six games, when he’s averaging 25 points. Kessler scored 11 and Wendell Green 10 for the Tigers. Kessler played his second straight game with a brace on his left shoulder from an injury sustained last weekend against Tennessee.
Jermaine Couisnard led South Carolina with 22 points, 16 in the second half. James Reese V scored 18 and Erik Stevenson added 13 points and eight rebounds.
No. 6 Kansas 70,
No. 21 Texas 63, OT
LAWRENCE, Kan. — David McCormack had 22 points and 10 rebounds and threw down the clinching dunk in overtime as Kansas clinched the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament.
Jalen Wilson had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Christian Braun had 13 points and 11 boards as the Jayhawks (25-6, 14-4) wrapped up at least a share of the regular-season conference title.
The Jayhawks tied it 61-all when Ochai Agbaji, who was 0-for-10 shooting at that point, hit his only field goal with 2:37 left in overtime. Courtney Ramey came up empty at the other end for Texas, and McCormack made two foul shots to give Kansas the lead before Wilson added two more to provide some breathing room.
No. 7 Kentucky 71, Florida 63
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Oscar Tshiebwe had 27 points and 15 rebounds for his 25th double-double of the season as the Wildcats secured the No. 3 seed in next week’s Southeastern Conference Tournament.
The Wildcats (25-6, 14-4 SEC) ended a two-game road skid in league play and won their fourth straight in Gainesville. They never trailed in this one, and Tshiebwe was a big reason why.
The 6-foot-9, 255-pound forward and national player of the year candidate scored 17 of Kentucky’s 19 points over a 7 1/2-minute span that included both halves. The junior scored the team’s first 11 points of the second half — all in the paint while almost single-handily building a double-digit lead for the Wildcats.
No. 8 Purdue 69, Indiana 67
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Eric Hunter Jr. scored 17 points and Sasha Stefanovic added 15 to help Purdue rally past its archrival.
Zach Edey added 10 points and 11 rebounds as the Boilermakers (25-6, 14-6 Big Ten) snapped a season-high, two-game losing streak.
Xavier Johnson led the Hoosiers with 18 points and a career-high 12 assists, but his half-court heave to win it with 0.3 seconds left was an air ball.
No. 11 Villanova 78, Butler 59
INDIANAPOLIS — Justin Moore scored 16 points and Jermaine Samuels added 15 as Villanova built a big early lead and handed Butler its fifth straight loss.
Caleb Daniels and Collin Gillespie each scored 11 points and Jordan Longino had 10 for Villanova.
The Wildcats (23-7, 16-4 Big East) will be the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament.
Oklahoma St. 52,
No. 12 Texas Tech 51
STILLWATER, Okla. — Bryce Thompson made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 19.4 seconds left as Oklahoma State eliminated the Red Raiders from the Big 12 title race.
Terrence Shannon missed a contested jumper just before the buzzer for Texas Tech, and Oklahoma State (15-15, 8-10) celebrated a win in its season finale. Oklahoma State is banned from postseason play because of NCAA rules violations, so the Cowboys can’t play in the Big 12 Tournament next week.
The Red Raiders (23-8, 12-6) needed a victory and losses by Baylor and Kansas to finished tied for the Big 12 lead.
No. 13 Tennessee 78,
No. 14 Arkansas 74
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Freshman guard Zakai Zeigler, whose family was left homeless by a fire in New York City last weekend, made two key free throws in the final seconds to help the vols hold on.
Tennessee (23-7, 14-4 Southeastern Conference) wrapped up the No. 2 seed for the SEC Tournament.
Zeigler finished with 13 points. His foul shot with 14 seconds left made it 77-74. After Arkansas’ JD Notae had an open 3-pointer rim out with 10 seconds to go, Zeigler made a free throw to clinch it.
No. 18 UConn 75, DePaul 68
STORRS, Conn. — Adama Sanogo scored a game-high 26 points as UConn snapped DePaul’s three-game winning streak.
Sanogo also had 11 rebounds, giving him his eighth double-double of the season.
Tyrese Martin added 19 points and 16 rebounds for UConn, which held a 49-31 edge on the boards. UConn (22-8, 13-6 Big East) has won six of its last seven games.
No. 22 Murray State 71,
Morehead State 67
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Tevin Brown scored 23 points to lead No. 22 Murray State over Morehead State 71-67 on Saturday night, giving the Racers their 20th consecutive victory and the Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship.
Tournament MVP Justice Hill added 21 points for the Racers (30-2, 18-0), who shot just 38% from the field but won the rebounding battle 47-31 and had an edge on second-chance points (16-7).
All of it was needed against the defending OVC tournament champion Eagles (23-11, 13-5), who got an MVP-like performance from forward Johni Broome. He shook off an injury to finish with 32 points and eight rebounds on 13-for-20 shooting.
LSU 80, No. 25 Alabama 77, OT
BATON ROUGE, La. — Tari Eason scored 20 points and had a key block that led to his go-ahead dunk with 38 seconds left in overtime as LSU scored the final six points to escape.
Darius Days had 24 points and Brandon Murray finished with 17 for LSU (21-10, 9-9 Southeastern Conference), which had lost three of four.
Keon Ellis scored 19 points for Alabama (19-12, 9-9) and Jahvon Quinerly added 16, including a 3-pointer in OT that gave the Crimson Tide a 75-74 lead. Ellis extended the advantage to three points on his layup with 1:31 remaining, but Alabama didn’t score again.
Women’s
No. 1 South Carolina 61, Mississippi 51
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Aliyah Boston posted her 23rd consecutive double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds as South Carolina beat Mississippi in the Southeastern Conference women’s tournament semifinals.
The Gamecocks (29-1) won their 17th straight to reach their seventh tournament championship game in eight seasons. They will play either No. 18 Tennessee or seventh-seeded Kentucky on Sunday looking for South Carolina’s third straight title and seventh overall.
Ole Miss (23-8) tried to rally, scoring 20 of the first 25 points in the fourth to get within 58-50 on Shakira Austin’s three-point play with 1:40 left. That was the last bucket the Rebels would make as South Carolina clinched their latest berth in the title game.
NO. 3 NC State 70,
No. 21 Virginia Tech 55
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Elissa Cunane had 20 points and 13 rebounds and No. 3 North Carolina State used a strong second half to pull away from No. 21 Virginia Tech 70-55 on Saturday and return to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game.
Jada Boyd added 16 points and Raina Perez had nine points for NC State (28-3), which is seeking its third straight tournament title. The Wolfpack (28-3) will face the Miami-Notre Dame winner on Sunday.
Kayan Traylor had 18 points for Virginia Tech (23-9), which was without Elizabeth Kitley. The ACC women’s player of the year injured her right shoulder in the Hokies’ 87-80 quarterfinal win over North Carolina on Friday. Kitley participated in warmups, but did not play.
No. 7 UConn 84, Georgetown 38
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Paige Bueckers came off the bench and scored 16 points in her third game back from knee surgery and UConn routed Georgetown in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament.
Bueckers, who suffered a tibia plateau fracture and torn meniscus in her left knee on Dec. 5, played 18 minutes. She shot 6 of 9 overall, and was 4 of 5 from 3-point range.
No. 8 Iowa St. 74, West Virginia 57
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. —Emily Ryan scored a career-high 29 points and Iowa State clinched the second seed in the Big 12 women’s tournament with a victory over West Virginia.
The Cyclones (25-5, 14-4 Big 12) bounced back from a blowout loss at home to No. 5 Baylor on Monday that handed the Bears a share of their 12th consecutive regular-season title. Baylor can earn it outright Sunday with a victory against Texas Tech. A Baylor loss would give Iowa State a share of the championship for the first time since 2000.
No. 9 Texas 65, Oklahoma St. 50
AUSTIN, Texas — Senior Lauren Ebo scored a career-best 17 points and Rori Harmon added 13 along and four steals to help No. 9 Texas extend its winning streak to eight games with a victory against Oklahoma State in the final regular season game ever at the 45-year-old Frank Erwin Center.
Texas (23-6, 13-5 Big 12) finished the regular season with those eight straight wins after losing three in a row, including two to No. 5 Baylor.
No. 12 Iowa 83, Nebraska 66
INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlin Clark scored 41 points, becoming more efficient in the second half, and No. 14 Iowa pulled away from Nebraska for a win in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament.
The second-seeded Hawkeyes (22-7), who have won five straight, face No. 14 Indiana, the fifth seed, in Sunday’s championship game.
No. 14 Indiana 70,
No. 13 Ohio St. 62
INDIANAPOLIS — Nicole Cardano-Hillary led a balanced attack with 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Indiana moved within a game of making Big Ten Conference history with a win over Ohio State in the semifinals on Saturday.
If the fifth-seeded Hoosiers can beat the winner of the Nebraska-Iowa game in Sunday’s championship game they will become the first team to win four straight to win the tournament.
Indiana was a five-seed in 2002 when it won the title but there were fewer teams in the league and hasn’t been back to the title game since.
Kentucky 83, No. 18 Tennessee 74
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Rhyne Howard scored 24 points, and the Kentucky Wildcats never trailed beating Tennessee in the Southeastern Conference women’s tournament semifinals.
The seventh-seeded Wildcats (18-11) reached their first tournament championship game since 2014 and their sixth all-time. They did it beating Tennessee in the semifinals for the first time in three tries, and Kentucky will play top-ranked South Carolina, a 61-51 winner over Mississippi, on Sunday for the championship.
This game meant a bit more. The Wildcats are coached by Kyra Elzy with assistant Niya Butts and both were teammates of Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper at Tennessee playing together on Tennessee’s national championships in 1997 and 1998.
Kansas 73, No. 19 Oklahoma 67
NORMAN, Okla. — Aniya Thomas shot 8 of 11 from the field and scored 10 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter, Taiyanna Jackson added 17 points and Kansas gave up a 13-point second-half lead before the Jayhawks used a late run to beat Oklahoma.
Jackson was 7-of-11 shooting and finished with six rebounds, three assists, four blocks and three steals for Kansas (20-8, 11-7 Big 12). Zakiyah Franklin added 12 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Miami 57, No. 20 Notre Dame 54
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kelsey Marshall scored 18 points and Miami pulled off its second straight upset in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, defeating Notre Dame to advance to the championship for the first time.
Miami (20-11), which was 0-3 in semifinals, faces third-ranked North Carolina State, the two-time defending champions, in the title game on Sunday. Miami coach Katie Meier will be going for her 400th win.
