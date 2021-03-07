Men
No. 4 Illinois 73, No. 7 Ohio St. 68
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ayo Dosunmu returned after missing three games with a concussion and facial injuries to score 19 points as No. 4 Illinois rallied to get its second straight road win over a top 10 team after routing No. 2 Michigan on Tuesday.
No. 17 Oklahoma St. 85,
No. 6 West Virginia 80
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sophomore Avery Anderson III scored a career-high 31 points to lead No. 17 Oklahoma State to an 85-80 victory over No. 6 West Virginia on Saturday in their Big 12 regular-season finale.
No. 8 Alabama 89, Georgia 79
ATHENS, Ga. — Herbert Jones had two baskets in a 9-0 run to open the second half as No. 8 Alabama matched its school record for Southeastern Conference wins.
Providence 54, No. 10 Villanova 52
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — David Duke made a tiebreaking tip-in with 2.8 seconds left as Providence held on after blowing a 20-point lead.
Notre Dame 83, No. 11 Florida St. 73
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Prentiss Hubb scored 22 points and Dane Goodwin had 15 as Notre Dame beat a ranked team for the first time over three years.
No. 12 Arkansas 87, Texas A&M 80
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Moses Moody scored 28 points, Jalen Tate added 22 and Arkansas beat Texas A&M to match the program’s longest Southeastern Conference winning streak at 11 games.
The Razorbacks 21-5, 13-4) also won 11 straight SEC games in 1993-94 en route to a national championship.
Quenton Jackson and Emmanuel Miller each had 23 points for Texas A&M (8-9, 2-8).
No. 14 Creighton 93, Butler 73
OMAHA, Neb. — Marcus Zegarowski matched his career high with 32 points and Creighton closed a difficult week off the court with a victory over Butler.
The Bluejays (18-7, 14-6 Big East) won for the first time in three games, doing it without head coach Greg McDermott. He is suspended indefinitely for making racially insensitive remarks to his team following a Feb. 27 loss. Assistant coach Alan Huss served as interim head coach against the Bulldogs.
Chuck Harris had a career-high 29 points for Butler (9-14, 8-12).
No. 21 Virginia 68, Louisville 58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sam Hauser scored 24 points and Trey Murphy III added 17 as No. 21 Virginia clinched the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship.
No. 23 Purdue 67, Indiana 58
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Edey scored 20 points and Jaden Ivey added 17 as No. 23 Purdue won its ninth straight game in the in-state rivalry.
Women
No. 1 UConn 77, St John’s 41
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 17 points and top-ranked UConn opened its postseason with a 77-41 rout of St. John’s in the Big East quarterfinals.
No. 16 Georgia 74,
No. 2 Texas A&M 68
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Mikayla Coombs scored a season-high 14 points, including the go-ahead basket in the fourth quarter, and Georgia beat Texas A&M to reach its first Southeastern Conference Tournament final in 17 years.
No. 3 North Carolina State 66, Georgia Tech 61
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Elissa Cunane had 23 points and nine rebounds and North Carolina State overcome a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Georgia Tech in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.
Kayla Jones added 12 points and eight rebounds for the defending champion Wolfpack (19-2). They will face No. 5 Louisville on Sunday.
Lorela Cubaj and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen each had 17 points for Georgia Tech (15-8).
No. 5 Lousville 72, Syracuse 59
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dana Evans scored 13 points, Olivia Cochran added 10 points and 10 rebounds as fifth-ranked Louisville advanced to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game.
No. 6 Baylor 93, Kansas St. 67
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Nalyssa Smith had 21 points and 12 rebounds, Dijonai Carrington added 20 points and Baylor beat Kansas.
No. 7 South Carolina 67, No. 17 Tennessee 52
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Zia Cooke scored 17 points, Aliyah Boston had 15 points and 11 rebounds and South Carolina beat Tennessee to reach the Southeastern Conference Tournament title game for the sixth time in seven years.
The defending champion Gamecocks (21-4) will seek their sixth tournament crown since 2015 on Sunday against No. 16 Georgia,
Jordan Walker and Jordan Horston had 11 points each for Tennessee (16-7).
No. 8 Maryland 88, Penn State 61
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Chloe Bibby had 15 points and nine rebounds and Maryland beat Penn State to wrap up the Big Ten regular-season championship.
Diamond Miller had 14 points for the Terrapins (21-2, 17-1).
Niya Beverley scored 15 points for the Nittany Lions (9-14, 6-13).
No. 10 Indiana 74, Purdue 59
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mackenzie Jones scored 11 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter as No. 10 Indiana pulled away from pesky in-state rival Purdue as the Hoosiers set a school record for most conference wins in a season with their ninth consecutive victory.
No. 12 Michigan 63,
Northwestern 58
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Naz Hillmon had 19 points and 13 rebounds, Akienreh Johnson also scored 19 points and Michigan beat Northwestern.
Omaha 52,
No. 21 South Dakota St. 40
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Josie Filer scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as Omaha became the first No. 8 seed to defeat the top seed in the Summit League women’s tournament.
No. 23 Missouri State 85, Evansville 4
EVANSVILLE, Ill. — Brice Calip scored 14 points and Missouri State routed Evansville to finish undefeated in the Missouri Valley Conference regular season.
The Bears (20-2, 16-0 Missouri Valley) have won 16 straight games and completed their first unbeaten conference season in school history. It’s also their longest winning streak since an 18-game stretch in 2003-04. They also beat Evansville 87-54 on Friday night.
Villanova 78, No. 25 DePaul 72, OT
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Madison Siegrist scored 10 of her 30 points in overtime and Villanova beat DePaul to reach the Big East Tournament semifinals.
