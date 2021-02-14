Men
No. 1 Gonzaga 100, San Francisco 61
SAN FRANCISCO — Drew Timme scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Gonzaga blasted San Francisco, lifting the Bulldogs to at least 20 wins for the 24th consecutive season.
No. 4 Ohio St. 78, Indiana 59
COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell scored 19 points and Justice Sueing had 16 as Ohio State pulled away to rout Indiana for its sixth consecutive victory.
No. 19 Creighton 86,
No. 5 Villanova 70
OMAHA, Neb. — Marcus Zegarowski scored a season-high 25 points, Mitch Ballock had 17 of his 20 points in the second half and Creighton’s offense was at its high-tempo best in a rout of Villanova.
No. 9 Virginia 60, North Carolina 48
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jay Huff had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Virginia took control early and beat North Carolina for the seventh consecutive time.
Arkansas 86, No. 10 Missouri 81, OT
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Justin Smith scored 19 points to lead Arkansas to an 86-81 overtime victory over Missouri.
No. 11 Alabama 115, Georgia 82
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Herbert Jones scored 17 of his career-high 21 points in the first half and Alabama had a blistering shooting night over Georgia.
No. 12 Oklahoma 91,
No. 14 West Virginia 90
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Austin Reaves scored four of his 28 points in the final minute of the second overtime and No. 12 Oklahoma held off No. 14 West Virginia.
No. 13 Texas 70, TCU 55
AUSTIN, Texas — Andrew Jones scored 19 points to lead Texas to a win over TCU as the Longhorns got their first home win in nearly a month.
No. 15 Iowa 88, Michigan St. 58
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Joe Wieskamp scored 21 points to lead Iowa’s balanced offense in a win over Michigan State.
LSU 78, No. 16 Tennessee 65
BATON ROUGE, La. — Cam Thomas scored 25 points, JaVonte Smart added 20 and LSU beat Tennessee.
No. 17 Florida St. 92,
Wake Forest 85, OT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — RaiQuan Gray scored 24 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as Florida State defeated Wake Forest 92-85 in overtime in the Seminoles’ first game in two weeks.
No. 20 USC 76, Washington St. 65
No. 22 Loyola (IL) 81, Drake 54
DES MOINES, Iowa — Aher Uguak scored 20 points while leading Loyola Chicago to a win over Missouri Valley Conference rival Drake.
No. 23 Oklahoma St. 67, Kansas St. 60
STILLWATER, Okla. — Cade Cunningham scored 15 points to help Oklahoma State defeat Kansas State.
No. 25 Rutgers 64, Northwestern 50
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Ron Harper Jr. had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Myles Johnson controlled the paint with 12 points and 14 rebounds and Rutgers beat Northwestern.
Women
No. 5 Stanford 83, Oregon St. 58
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Haley Jones had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 5 Stanford won its seventh straight with a 83-58 victory over Oregon State on Saturday night.
Kiana Williams added 16 points and eight assists for the Cardinal (18-2, 15-2 Pac-12). Alyssa Jerome finished with 14 points, including four 3-pointers.
Stanford led by as many as 27 points after pulling away for good in the third quarter. The Cardinal outscored Oregon State 23-6 in the final period.
Taylor Jones had 13 points and 15 rebounds for the Beavers (6-6, 4-6), who have lost seven straight to the Cardinal. Sasha Goforth led Oregon State with 16 points.
The game was originally set for Friday night but pushed back a day because of coronavirus protocol. The Oregon State women were coming out of a pause that forced the postponement of a pair of games last weekend.
Oregon State's game against California set for Sunday has been called because the Golden Bears did not have the minimum number of healthy players. The Beavers have had nine games postponed this season.
Stanford, which was forced to play a number of home games this season in Santa Cruz because of local restrictions, only returned to Maples Pavilion last weekend.
Oregon State fell behind 9-2 at the start, but came back with a 10-0 run that put the Beavers in front 14-11. Hannah Jump's 3-pointer put Stanford back up 18-16.
The Cardinal pushed the lead to 32-26 early in the second quarter after a 7-0 run capped by Cameron Brink's jumper. Oregon State's Taylor Jones closed the margin to 37-36 but Stanford went into the break with a 43-40 lead after Jerome's 3-pointer.
Savannah Samuel's layup got the Beavers within 49-48, but the Cardinal answered with Anna Wilsons 3.
Stanford began to pull away late in the third, going up 60-48 on Jerome's 3-pointer. Haley Jones' layup kept Stanford out front 66-54 in the final period.
The game came amid a winter storm in Oregon that left over 246,000 across the state without power at one point on Saturday.
No. 14 South Florida 67, Tulsa 46
TAMPA, Fla. — Bethy Mununga had 19 points and 15 rebounds and South Florida played its first game in a month, beating Tulsa.
No. 17 Gonzaga 67, Santa Clara 50
SPOKANE, Wash. — Melody Kempton and twins Jenn and LeeAnne Wirth each scored 12 points and Gonzaga used a big second quarter to defeat Santa Clara.
No. 23 South Dakota St. 82,
Oral Roberts 60
TULSA, Okla. — Myah Selland scored 18 points, Sydney Stapleton had all nine of her points in a stunning second quarter and South Dakota State rolled over Oral Roberts.
No. 25 Missouri St. 73,
Illinois St. 72
NORMAN, Ill. — Brice Calip scored with 1.4 seconds left to give No. 25 Missouri State a 73-72 victory over Illinois State on Saturday for the Lady Bears’ ninth straight victory.
