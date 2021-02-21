Men
No. 1 Gonzaga 106, San Diego 69
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, Jalen Suggs added 17 points and Gonzaga won its 26th straight game, routing San Diego.
Corey Kispert added 16 points to help Gonzaga (22-0, 13-0 West Coast) get its 14th straight victory against San Diego and 49th consecutive win at home.
The Bulldogs are a win away from matching a program best 50-game home winning streak. Gonzaga will have a chance to break the mark next week with home games against Santa Clara and Loyola Marymount that were rescheduled to make up for earlier postponements.
Josh Parish led San Diego (3-8, 2-5) with 13 points.
No. 5 Illinois 94, Minnesota 63
MINNEAPOLIS — Ayo Dosunmu had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his second triple-double of the season, Kofi Cockburn scored 22 points in 24 minutes, and No. 5 Illinois cruised past Minnesota.
Duke 66, No. 7 Virginia 65
DURHAM, N.C. — Freshman Jaemyn Brakefield scored the go-ahead basket on a reverse layup with 1:58 left and Duke came up with a final-possession stop and upset No. 7 Virginia 66-65 on Saturday night.
Matthew Hurt scored 22 points to lead the Blue Devils (10-8, 8-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). They claimed a much-needed third straight win to improve their uncertain chances of making the NCAA Tournament.
Brakefield’s scoring drive, while drawing a foul on Jay Huff, finally got Duke a slim lead. Freshman DJ Steward had a chance to increase the margin, but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free-throw opportunity with 9.6 seconds left.
Huff got the rebound and got the ball to Kihei Clark, who bobbled the dribble at the other end to lose time and had to force up an off-balance 3-point attempt over Hurt to beat the clock. The ball was well short, with Huff catching the airball and stuffing it in well past the final horn.
Huff finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds for the Cavaliers (15-5, 11-3). They followed a blowout loss at No. 16 Florida State with a second loss this week in yet another close matchup with the Blue Devils.
No. 8 Alabama 82, Vanderbilt 78
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Jaden Shackelford scored a season-high 27 points and No. 8 Alabama came from behind to beat Vanderbilt 82-78.
No. 9 Oklahoma 66, Iowa St. 56
AMES, Iowa — Austin Reaves scored 20 points to lead Oklahoma past Iowa State.
The Sooners (14-5, 9-4 Big 12) have won three third straight.
Iowa State (2-16, 0-13) trailed by as many as 21 in the first half before rallying to a 46-45 lead on Tre Jackson’s 3-pointer with 11:29 remaining. The Sooners responded with a 16-4 run.
Rasir Bolton led Iowa State with 14 points and six assists.
No. 10 Villanova 68, UConn 60
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Collin Gillespie scored 20 points and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 10 Villanova to a 68-60 victory over UConn.
No. 13 West Virginia 84,
No. 12 Texas 82
AUSTIN, Texas — Sean McNeil and No. 13 West Virginia erased a 19-point deficit in the second half.
No. 23 Kansas 67,
No. 15 Texas Tech 61
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Christian Braun hit a corner 3 with 24 seconds left, David McCormack scored 17 points and No. 23 Kansas beat No. 15 Texas Tech 67-61.
No. 16 Florida St. 79, Pittsburgh 72
PITTSBURGH — Raiquan Gray had 16 points and eight rebounds and Florida State beat Pittsburgh for its third straight victory.
Arizona 81, No. 17 Southern Cal 72
Kentucky 70, No. 19 Tennessee 55
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Isaiah Jackson scored 16 points and Kentucky matched a season high with its third straight win, using an early run to top No. 19 Tennessee 70-55.
No. 20 Missouri 93, South Carolina 78
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dru Smith scored 17 and Mark Smith 13 as No. 20 Missouri snapped a three-game losing streak.
No. 25 San Diego St. 75, Fresno St. 57
FRESNO — Jordan Schakel scored 14 points — 12 on 3-pointers in the first half — and San Diego State beat Fresno State for its eighth straight victory.
Matt Mitchell and Terrell Gomez scored 13 apiece for the Aztecs (17-4, 11-3 Mountain West).
Deon Stroud scored 17 points for Fresno State (9-9, 7-9).
Women
No. 1 UConn 83, Xavier 32
CINCINNATI — Christyn Williams scored 22 points and No. 1 Connecticut breezed in its first visit to Xavier, for its eighth straight win.
No. 9 Maryland 94, Minnesota 62
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Ashley Owusu scored 24 points and No. 9 Maryland completed a season sweep of Minnesota with a 94-62 victory Saturday.
No. 12 South Florida 78, Tulane 69
TAMPA, Fla. — Bethy Mununga scored 17 points and grabbed 17 rebounds and No. 12 South Florida pulled away from Tulane.
ydni Harvey scored 16 points and Elena Tsineke 13 for South Florida. The Bulls have won three straight following a stretch of seven postponements and one cancellation due to COVID-19 protocols.
Arsula Clark made a pair of free throws to bring the Green Wave within 69-65 with 2:48 left. But Harvey sank a pair of foul shots and Elisa Pinzan and Mununga made layups in consecutive possessions and the Bulls (13-1, 10-0 American Athletic Conference) were never threatened again.
Jerkaila Jordan scored 29 points for Tulane (14-7, 10-6).
No. 16 Gonzaga 69, San Diego 47
SAN DIEGO — Jill Townsend scored 16 points, Kayleigh Truong added 13 and No. 16 Gonzaga bounced back after its first loss in more than two months.
Creighton 83, No. 19 DePaul 72
CHICAGO — Emma Ronsiek scored 27 points, Temi Carda added 18 and eight assists.
No. 19 West Virginia 81, TCU 78
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Esmery Martinez scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and No. 19 West Virginia overcame a 38-point performance by Lauren Heard.
No. 23 South Dakota St. 69,
North Dakota St. 60
FARGO, N.D. — Tylee Irwin scored a career-high 31 points to help shorthanded No. 23 South Dakota State.
No. 24 Northwestern 67,
Wisconsin 54
EVANSTON, Ill. — Sydney Wood and Lindsey Pulliam scored 14 points each.
No. 25 Missouri St. 75, Bradley 62
Brice Calip scored 17 points, Abby Hipp had 12 points and 10 rebounds.
