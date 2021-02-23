Men
Oklahoma State 74, No. 18 Texas Tech 69, OT
STILLWATER, Okla. — Cade Cunningham scored 20 points and Oklahoma State got past Texas Tech in overtime for the second time this season, beating the 18th-ranked Red Raiders.
Cunningham, the Big 12's leading scorer and one of the nation's top freshmen, put on a show in front of about a dozen NBA scouts and executives, including Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti. He made 8 of 13 shots and had five rebounds.
Kalib Boone scored 18 points and Avery Anderson III added 16 for the Cowboys (15-6, 8-6 Big 12), who rallied from an 11-point second-half deficit with Cunningham on the bench due to foul trouble. Oklahoma State also beat Texas Tech in overtime on Jan. 2 and is 3-0 in OT games this season.
Oklahoma State made 15 of 24 free throws in regulation but drained 7 of 8 in the extra period to claim its third straight win.
Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 18 points and Mac McClung added 17 for Texas Tech (14-8, 6-7), which lost its third consecutive game.
Tech led 37-36 at halftime. The Red Raiders scored the first six points of the second half, and Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton called a timeout.
Cunningham committed his fourth foul three minutes into the second half. Shortly after Cunningham sat, McClung hit a tough turnaround jumper to put Tech up 45-36. The Cowboys missed their first nine shots of the second half and didn't score for more than 6 1/2 minutes.
Oklahoma State rallied without Cunningham. Keylan Boone made a 3-pointer to finally get the Cowboys on the board in the second half. Anderson's layup on a baseline cut tied the game at 47, and Oklahoma State finally took the lead on a pair of free throws by Kalib Boone.
Oklahoma State could have won in the closing seconds of regulation, but Rondel Walker missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
No. 19 USC 72, Oregon 58
Women
No. 4 Stanford 62, No. 9 Arizona 48
STANFORD — Kiana Williams scored 15 points and No. 4 Stanford clinched its first regular-season Pac-12 Conference crown in seven years, beating ninth-ranked Arizona.
Lexie Hull added 16 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal (21-2, 18-2 Pac-12), who won their 10th straight game to capture the program's first league title since 2014. Oregon won the past three.
Arizona star Aari McDonald scored 20 points despite a slow start and missing all six of her 3-point tries. She began 1 for 8, was 2 of 11 at halftime as her team trailed 31-25, and finished 8 of 24.
The Wildcats (15-3, 13-3) went more than four minutes without scoring late in the first half, missing five straight field goals during one stretch and 10 of 11 as they finished the half shooting 29% (8 for 28).
Arizona's second seven-game winning streak of the season ended just like the first one, with a loss to Stanford. The Wildcats were 7-0 before they were routed at home by the Cardinal on Jan. 1.
Haley Jones had 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Stanford but also committed seven of her team's 16 turnovers.
Stanford began 5 for 14 to 4 of 13 by Arizona as the teams were tied at 13 after one quarter. Only six free throws were shot in the first half, the Wildcats going 4 for 4 and Stanford 0 for 2.
