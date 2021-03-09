Men
WCC Semifinals
No. 1 Gonzaga 78, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 55
LAS VEGAS — Drew Timme scored 18 points, Joel Ayayi added 16 and top-ranked Gonzaga racked up another lopsided win, blowing past Saint Mary’s in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.
The Bulldogs (25-0) dominated from a big opening run and led by 18 at halftime to cruise into their nation-best 24th conference tournament title game. Gonzaga shot 53% to tie the school record with its 29th straight win, dating to last season.
Jalen Suggs scored 15 points for the Zags, who will play BYU or Pepperdine Tuesday night for a chance to win their ninth WCC title in 11 years.
The Gaels (14-9) were little more than a speed bump against Gonzaga’s ultra-efficient offense and struggled to get their own shots to fall, shooting 2 for 20 from the 3-point arc.
Logan Johnson led Saint Mary’s with 15 points.
Gonzaga won the two regular-season meetings by double digits.
The Zags had to overcome a slow start to win 73-59 in Moraga, California, but won 87-65 in Spokane, Washington, on Feb. 17 to win their 10th regular-season WCC title in 11 years.
Gonzaga got off to a quick start in the third go-round, going up nine in the opening 4½ minutes while putting on an offensive display in a dominating first half.
The Zags hit 18 of 28 shots and Timme had 15 points in 17 minutes to give the Zags a 44-26 halftime lead.
The Gaels spent most of the first half struggling to get into their offense, repeatedly forcing up shots late in the shot clock.
Gonzaga pushed its lead to 27 in the first five minutes of the second half.
Women
Big East Championship
No. 1 UConn 73, Marquette 39
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Paige Bueckers scored 23 points to lead top-ranked UConn over Marquette for the program’s 19th Big East Tournament championship.
The standout freshman hit 10 of 15 shots, grabbed six rebounds and had four assists for the Huskies (24-1), who rejoined the league this season after winning seven straight titles in the American Athletic Conference.
Christyn Williams added 16 points as UConn won its 160th straight game in conference play.
Camryn Taylor had 11 points and 13 rebounds for Marquette (19-6), which lost in the conference final for the fourth straight season after winning the title in 2017. Selena Lott, who came into the game averaging just over 15 points, was held to two points on five shots and was hounded by Williams all game.
No. 6 Baylor 96, No. 17 West Virginia 73
WACO, Texas — Queen Egbo had a career-high 26 points along with 10 rebounds, DiJonai Carrington also had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Baylor beat West Virginia in the Big 12’s final regular season game.
NaLyssa Smith had 13 points for the Lady Bears (22-2, 17-1 Big 12), who had already wrapped up their 11th consecutive regular season conference title. They clinched it outright with a win at Texas a week ago.
Kirsten Deans had 22 points to lead West Virginia (19-5, 13-5) before fouling out of the game, while Esmery Martinez had 13 points. Kysre Gondrezick had seven points, well below her 20.6 average that was fourth in the Big 12.
WCC Semifinals
No. 18 Gonzaga 72, Santa Clara 62
LAS VEGAS — Jill Townsend led a balanced attack with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Gonzaga defeated Santa Clara in the semifinals of the West Coast Conference tournament.
Cierra Walker had three 3-pointers in the second half and scored 13 points for the top-seeded Bulldogs (22-3), who will face second-seeded BYU on Tuesday. Jenn Wirth added 12 points and Kayleigh Truong 10.
Lindsey VanAllen led fourth-seeded Santa Clara (14-11) with 17 points and Merle Wiehl and Ashlyn Herlihy 16 apiece. The Broncos lost the two meetings in the regular season by 19 and 17 points and have lost 11 straight in the series.
