Men
No. 3 Baylor 68, No. 21 Texas 61
AUSTIN, Texas — Adam Flagler and James Akinjo each scored 19 points to send No. 3 Baylor over No. 21 Texas, as the Bears spoiled the final Longhorns men’s game in the 45-year-old Frank Erwin Center.
Flagler scored 16 in the second half and made four 3-pointers after halftime, while Akinjo provided the scoring punch late for the Bears (25-5, 13-4 Big 12).
No. 12 Texas Tech 73, Kansas State 68
LUBBOCK, Texas — Davion Warren had 23 points and made the go-ahead basket with 1:05 left as Texas Tech beat Kansas State and finished undefeated at home.
The Red Raiders (23-7, 12-5 Big 12) have won 21 consecutive home games, including all 18 this season.
No. 24 Iowa 82, Northwestern 61
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Keegan Murray had 26 points and 18 rebounds, and Jordan Bohannon added 18 points in his final home game as Iowa defeated Northwestern.
Bohannon, the Big Ten’s all-time leader in 3-pointers and Iowa’s career leader in assists, had four 3-pointers. Bohannon, playing his sixth season with the Hawkeyes, leaned down and kissed the center-court logo when he came out of the game for the last time with three minutes to play.
Women
No. 5 Baylor 87, No. 8 Iowa State 62
AMES, Iowa — NaLyssa Smith scored 28 points and grabbed 20 rebounds as No. 5 Baylor clinched at least a share of its 12th consecutive Big 12 regular-season title with a win over No. 8 Iowa State.
Smith was the catalyst as the Bears (24-5, 14-3 Big 12) seized control in the second quarter and cruised to their ninth straight win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.