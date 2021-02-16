Men
No. 2 Baylor at No. 13 West Virginia, ppd., Coronavirus
No. 16 Florida St. 81, No. 7 Virginia 60
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — M.J. Walker scored 17 points and No. 16 Florida State built a big first-half lead, beating No. 7 Virginia in a showdown between the top two teams in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
RaiQuan Gray had 15 points for the Seminoles (12-3, 8-2), and Walker made five of Florida State’s season-high 13 3-pointers — on 24 attempts.
Gray scored in double figures for the seventh straight game. Florida State has won 24 consecutive ACC home games dating to a victory over Clemson on Jan. 22, 2019.
Trey Murphy III had 13 points and Kihei Clark added 12 in the second half for Virginia (15-4, 11-2), which had won four in a row.
Florida State jumped on the Cavaliers early. Gray and Walker had nine points apiece as the Seminoles went 6 of 10 from 3-point range on the way to a stunning 45-25 halftime lead.
Murphy’s 3-pointer closed the deficit to 48-41 with 14:24 left, but the Cavaliers couldn’t cut into the lead any further.
Women
No. 5 Stanford 63, No. 11 Oregon 61
EUGENE, Ore. — Kiana Williams scored 20 points, Cameron Brink had 16 points and nine rebounds, and No. 6 Stanford beat No. 13 Oregon.
Lexie Hull had 13 points and seven rebounds as the Cardinal (19-2, 16-2) remained in first place in the Pac-12.
Taylor Mikesell scored 13 points to lead the Ducks (12-5, 9-5), who sit fourth in the conference. Nyara Sabally added 12 points and seven rebounds before fouling out, and Te-Hina Paopao had 11 points and nine rebounds.
No. 17 Kentucky 85, Florida 73
GAINSVILLE, Fla. — Rhyne Howard scored 31 points and grabbed nine rebounds and No. 17 Kentucky turned back Florida.
With the Gators challenging on the strength of their 3-point shooting, Howard scored five points with an assist and a steal as the Wildcats stretched a three-point lead with 5:49 to play to 87-73.
Florida, which went 10 of 18 from 3-point range, had four misses and four turnovers in going more than five minutes with just one free throw.
No. 19 DePaul 82, Seton Hall 76
CHICAGO — Dee Bekelja had 22 points and 10 rebounds, Sonya Morris added 20 points, six rebounds and five assists and No. 19 DePaul used a big third quarter to beat Seton Hall.
DePaul led by 14 points in the fourth quarter but Seton Hall got within 78-74 after Lauren Park-Lane and Mya Jackson each made a 3-pointer, and Andra Espinoza-Hunter added a layup during an 8-0 run.
Morris ended the run by making two free throws with 30.3 seconds left, following two offensive rebounds by the Blue Demons, and Lexi Held added two free throws on their next possession to seal it.
