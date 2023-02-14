MEN
Texas Tech 74, No. 6 Texas 67
LUBBOCK, Texas — De’vion Harmon scored 25 points and Kevin Obanor added 19 as Texas Tech defeated its second ranked opponent in three days, upending No. 6 Texas.
Fardaws Aimaq had a season-high 12 points for the Red Raiders (14-12, 3-10 Big 12), who led by 13 in the second half before fending off the Longhorns down the stretch.
Texas (20-6, 9-4) tied the game at 64 on a 3-pointer by Dylan Disu, but Tech responded by scoring the next six points as Obanor had two dunks and Aimaq converted a tip-in. Harmon added a driving basket with 35.1 seconds remaining, and the Red Raiders held on.
Marcus Carr led the Longhorns with 23 points, and Disu scored 11.
No. 9 Baylor 79, West Virginia 65
WACO, Texas — LJ Cryer scored 26 points to lead four players in double figures, and Baylor won its fourth straight game.
Cryer was 8 for 11 from 3-point range to lead the Bears (20-6, 9-4 Big 12), who have won 10 of their last 11 after an 0-3 start in the conference.
Adam Flagler added 13 points and Jalen Bridges had 12 for Baylor, which shot 51% from the floor and was 14 for 27 from 3-point range. Keyonte George led the Bears with nine rebounds and seven assists.
Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored 17 points to lead West Virginia (15-11, 4-9), which was 7 for 21 from beyond the arc.
No. 15 Miami 80, North Carolina 72
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Jordan Miller had 24 points and 11 rebounds as Miami took over after halftime then had to hold off a late rally by North Carolina.
Nijel Pack added 23 points for the Hurricanes (21-5, 12-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who led by just one at halftime but shot 52% after the break while locking down on UNC’s drivers who had found success getting to the rim in the first 20 minutes.
R.J. Davis scored 23 points while Caleb Love had 20 for UNC (16-10, 8-7), which shot 43.9%.
WOMEN
No. 2 Indiana 83, No. 13 Ohio State 59
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mackenzie Holmes scored a career-high 33 points and Sara Scalia made six 3 pointers as No. 2 Indiana extended its winning streak to 12 games with an win over No. 13 Ohio State.
The Hoosiers (24-1, 14-1 Big Ten) shot 74% in the first half and never looked back, pulling away from Ohio State after the score knotted at 6.
Scalia scored 24 points, and Grace Berger added 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Cotie McMahon’s 22 points led the Buckeyes (21-5, 10-5), who shot 46% from the field and 20% from 3-point distance.
No. 22 Iowa State 66, No. 17 Texas 61
AMES, Iowa — Ashley Joens scored 24 points, Emily Ryan had 12 points and eight assists and Iowa State snapped a three-game skid witha a win over Texas.
Joens completed a three-point play with 2:37 left to give Iowa State a 61-55 lead, but missed two free throws at 1:45. Texas took advantage when Rori Harmon sank a baseline jumper to make it 61-57. Iowa State had two chances at the other end following an offensive rebound and Denae Fritz made a 3-pointer from the corner for a seven-point lead. Joens added two free throws with 14.2 seconds left to seal it.
Lexi Donarski had 11 points and Fritz scored 10 for Iowa State (16-7, 8-5 Big 12). Donarski and Joens had three 3-pointers apiece as the Cyclones went 8 of 15 from long distance.
Harmon scored nine of her 19 points in the first quarter, and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda added 10 points for Texas (20-7, 11-3), which saw its seven-game winning streak halted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.