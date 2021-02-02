Men
No. 13 Texas Tech 57, No. 9 Oklahoma 52
LUBBOCK, Texas — Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 15 points, including four free throws in the final 39 seconds, and No. 13 Texas Tech beat ninth-ranked Oklahoma 57-52 on Monday night, ending a five-game winning streak by the short-handed Sooners that included three in a row over Top-10 teams.
Texas Tech (13-5, 5-4 Big 12) had its largest lead at 50-40 when Kevin McCullar made a 3-pointer and then assisted on a 3-pointer by Shannon with 3:21 left. McCullar’s made 3 came after Mac McClung nearly had a turnover, but recovered past midcourt and then passed to McCullar in the right corner in front of the Red Raiders bench.
But Oklahoma (11-5, 6-4), which had missed 13 of its previous 15 shots, responded with seven points in a row, including Umoja Gibson stealing a ball from McCullar and then making a 3-pointer with 2:18 left. Gibson, who led the Sooners with 14 points, made another 3 with 1:01 left to get within 52-50 before Shannon converted at the line.
No. 25 Drake 95, Illinois St. 60
AMES, Iowa — Tremell Murphy scored 30 points and No. 25 Drake rolled past Illinois State 95-60 on Monday night in the Bulldogs’ first game as a ranked team in nearly 13 years.
ShanQuan Hemphill had 18 points for the Bulldogs (17-0, 8-0 Missouri Valley Conference), who improved to 37-4 in the Knapp Center under coach Darian DeVries.
No. 21 UCLA vs. Oregon, ppd., Coronavirus
Women
No. 4 NC State 74, No. 1 Louisville 60
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Elissa Cunane scored 16 points in her first game in nearly a month because of COVID-19 protocols, and No. 4 North Carolina State beat the nation’s top-ranked team on its home floor for the second time this season, topping No. 1 Louisville.
Jakia Brown-Turner and Jada Boyd also scored 16 points apiece and Raina Perez added 15 for the Wolfpack (12-1, 7-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), who used a stifling defense to hand the Cardinals (16-1, 9-1) their first loss of the season. N.C. State beat then-No. 1 South Carolina 54-46 on Dec. 3.
Dana Evans scored 29 points for the Cardinals, but no other Louisville player scored in double figures.
No. 22 Northwestern 69, No. 11 Ohio St. 57
EVANSTON, Ill. — Veronica Burton scored 20 points with a career-high 15 rebounds and she was an assist short of a triple-double to lead No. 22 Northwestern to a win over No. 11 Ohio State.
Burton also had three steals to move into second on the Northwestern career list with 237. She got her ninth assist with 3:18 remaining, aiming for the third triple-double in school history and the first in 10 seasons, but Northwestern only had one basket in the final three minutes.
