Men’s
No. 1 Gonzaga 95, Northwestern St. 57
SPOKANE, Wash. — Corey Kispert scored 27 points and No. 1 Bulldogs beat Northwestern State of Louisiana in their home opener.
Anton Watson scored 15 points for Gonzaga (5-0), while Jalen Suggs added 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Carvell Teasett scored 16 points and Jairus Roberson 12 for Northwestern State (1-8) in the first meeting between the teams.
Gonzaga has won 32 consecutive regular-season home openers since losing to Boise State in 1988.
No. 2 Baylor 99, Ark.-Pine Bluff 42
WACO, Texas — Freshman guard LJ Cryer scored 15 points to lead five players in double figures as No. 2 Baylor cruised to a 99-42 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday night.
The Bears (6-0), the only Big 12 team left without a loss, have scored at least 80 points in six consecutive games for the first time since 1994. They hit that mark on Cryer’s 3-pointer with 9:33 left when they went up 81-30.
Cryer finished with four 3-pointers for Baylor, which was shot 48% (11 of 23) from long range and 52% (37 of 71) overall.
Preseason AP All-American guard Jared Butler had 14 points and seven assists, while MaCio Teague scored 13 points and Matthew Mayer had 12. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua had 10 points and eight rebounds for Baylor, and Flo Thamba added eight rebounds.
Shaun Doss Jr. finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-8).
Butler scored the game’s first two baskets, and was one of six Bears to score in a 19-2 run in the opening 7:18 of the game.
No. 8 Tennessee 102, St. Joseph’s 66
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Five games into his Tennessee career, Victor Bailey is settling into his role as an offensive threat.
The transfer from Oregon, who sat out last season, scored 18 points Monday night to lead the No. 8 Volunteers to a 102-66 victory over winless Saint Joseph’s.
“When (Bailey) lets the game come to him, he’s a really good offensive player,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “We want him to stay locked in on defense.”
Bailey was one of six players who scored in double figures for the Vols (5-0). Santiago Vescovi had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists, while Yves Pons added 13 points and nine rebounds. Keon Johnson had 12 points, and John Fulkerson and Jaden Springer each scored 10.
Tennessee shot 10 for 24 (42%) from 3-point territory.
No. 21 Florida St. 72, Gardener-Webb 59
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Anthony Polite had a career-high 15 points and Balsa Koprivica added a season-best 14 as No. 21 Florida State pulled away late to defeat Gardner-Webb 72-59 on Monday night.
Polite scored in double figures for the fourth straight game. The redshirt junior guard did so just six times in the 2019-20 season.
The Seminoles (5-1) outrebounded Gardner Webb 53-30 and went 24 of 32 (75%) from the free throw line to put the game away.
Koprivica, a sophomore center, has scored in double figures in four of six games.
Lance Terry had 23 points for Gardner-Webb (1-4), which did not score in the final 2:42. Terry was 8 of 19 from the floor.
Florida State is 60-14 since the start of 2018-19 season.
No. 24 Virginia Tech 84, Longwood 58
BLACKSBURG, Va. — Jalen Cone scored 18 points off the bench to lead No. 24 Virginia Tech over Longwood 84-58 on Monday night.
Cone shot 6 of 15 from the floor – all 3-pointers – for the Hokies (7-1), who struggled for 30 minutes but heated up down the stretch to win their third consecutive game. Keve Aluma added 14 points and Joe Bamisile finished with 11, leading a balanced Virginia Tech offense as 10 players scored.
Leslie Nkereuwem paced Longwood (1-7) with 10 points.
The Lancers trailed 45-40 after a basket by Juan Munoz with 11:39 remaining. The Hokies, though, scored on their next 13 possessions to pull away, with Cone hitting three of Virginia Tech’s five 3-pointers in that span.
The Hokies shot 59% (19 of 32) and hit six 3s in the second half.
Women’s
No. 8 Oregon 69, Washington St 65
PULLMAN, Wash. — Nyara Sabally scored 19 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Oregon hung on to beat Washington State, extending the nation’s longest winning streak to 26 games, dating to last season.
Erin Boley added 18 points and made all five of her 3-point attempts for Oregon (7-0, 5-0 Pac-12), which has the longest winning streak in program history.
Charlisse Leger-Walker scored 20 points for Washington State (3-1, 2-1), which came in following its first win over a ranked opponent since the 2016-17 season.
No. 11 Arkansas 86, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 52
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Destiny Slocum scored 18 points and Erynn Barnum came off the bench to add 13 points and 10 rebounds as Arkansas (9-1) extended its winning streak to six games with a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Razorbacks leading scorer Chelsea Dungee (18.9 points per game) sat out with a sore knee from a collision in Saturday’s win over Little Rock.
Kaila Walker led the Golden Lions (1-4) with 15 points and Khadijah Brown had 13 points and 10 rebounds.
No. 23 Gonzaga 87, N Alabama 57
LAS VEGAS — Twins LeeAnne and Jenn Wirth combined for 28 points and 22 rebounds to lead Gonzaga past North Alabama for a two-game sweep in the Holiday Hoops Classic.
LeeAnne Wirth was 6 of 9 with 12 rebounds and four assists, and Jenn Wirth was 7 of 9 with 10 boards. Jill Townsend also had 14 points for the Bulldogs (5-2) and Melody Kempton added 10.
Jaila Roberts scored 15 points for the Lions (1-7).
No. 20 Texas 62, Kansas State 52
MANHATTAN, Kansas — Charli Collier scored 27 points as Texas opened its Big 12 season with a win over Kansas State.
The Longhorns (6-1, 1-0) used full-court pressure to rattle Kansas State into 34 turnovers, one shy of the K-State record, and picked up 38 points.
Joanne Allen-Taylor added 14 points with five assists and three steals for Texas. Audrey Warren scored 12.
Christianna Carr led the Wildcats (5-4, 0-2) with 13 points, while Rachel Ranke added 10 with seven rebounds and four steals. K-State’s 34 turnovers were the most in seven seasons.
