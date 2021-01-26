Men
No. 8 Virginia 81, Syracuse 58
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Sam Hauser hit seven of Virginia’s 14 3-pointers and the No. 8 Cavaliers cruised to an 81-58 victory against Syracuse on Monday night.
Hauser hit five 3s before halftime as Virginia (11-2, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) took a 41-26 lead into the locker room. He finished with 21 points.
With Jay Huff adding a career-high 21 points to go along with 12 rebounds and Trey Murphy III making four 3s on his way to 16 points, the Cavaliers finished 14 for 31 from deep. It was the seventh consecutive victory for the 2019 national champions.
Quincy Guerrier led the Orange (9-5, 3-4) with 15 points, and Alan Griffin had 13. Syracuse was 5 for 24 from 3-point territory and just 22 of 59 overall (37.3%).
No. 11 West Virginia 88, No. 10 Texas Tech 87
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Miles McBride made a go-ahead jumper with 6 seconds left, helping West Virginia rally for the win.
McBride finished with a season-high 24 points. Jalen Bridges and reserve Sean McNeil each scored 13 points for West Virginia (11-4, 4-3 Big 12), which trailed by 12 with about seven minutes left.
Texas Tech (11-5, 4-4) wasted a stellar performance by Mac McClung, who scored a season-high 30 points. Terrence Shannon Jr. added 15 points and eight boards.
McBride’s 3-pointer with 1:36 left tied it at 84, but McClung responded with his own 3 with 1:10 remaining.
Taz Sherman made a layup with 50 seconds to go and the Mountaineers got the ball back for one last chance. McBride drove the lane and made an off-balance shot over two defenders.
Women
No. 14 Ohio St. 88, No. 7 Maryland 86
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Madison Greene scored 24 points, Jacy Sheldon had 21 and No. 14 Ohio State beat No. 7 Maryland.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Braxtin Miller put the Buckeyes up 75-69 with 4:22 left. The Terps missed 12 of their next 13 field-goal attempts, allowing the Buckeyes to build a lead down the stretch.
The Terps pulled within five on a pair of foul shots by Ashley Owusu with under a minute left. A late 3-pointer by Chloe Bibby and another by Katie Benzan at the buzzer weren’t enough.
No. 22 Georgia 75, No. 17 Arkansas 73
ATHENS, Ga. — Gabby Connally scored 20 points for Georgia, including a long tiebreaking jumper with 0.9 seconds left.
Jenna Staiti also scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Georgia (13-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference), which had the biggest lead at nine in a high-scoring first quarter that ended tied at 25.
Chelsea Dungee scored 25 points for Arkansas (11-6, 2-5). Erynn Barnum added 15 points and Makayla Daniels finished with 13.
Arkansas tried a final lob to Marquesha Davis at the rim, but it didn’t go.
