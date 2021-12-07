Top 25 Men
No. 14 Houston 77, Alcorn St. 45
HOUSTON — Tramon Mark scored 18 points off the bench, Marcus Sasser had 17 points and a career-high six steals and No. 14 Houston defeated Alcorn State.
Kyler Edwards finished with 12 points and seven rebounds and Josh Carlton had 12 points for the Cougars (8-1).
Texas Southern 69, No. 20 Florida 54
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Previously winless Texas Southern stunned No. 20 Florida 69-54 on Monday night behind PJ Henry’s 16 points and Joirdon Karl Nicholas’ perfect shooting performance.
Texas Southern became the first Southwestern Athletic Conference team to beat a ranked SEC program in The Associated Press poll era dating to 1936, ESPN Stats & Info said. Ranked SEC teams had been 51-0 against SWAC opponents.
Top 25 Women
No. 10 Indiana 70, Penn State 40
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Nicole Cardaño-Hillary’s 14 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals led No. 10 Indiana to a victory over Penn State in its opening Big Ten game.
Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes scored 16 points and Ali Patberg added 15.
The Hoosiers (6-2) shot over 50% from the field and were 6 for 14 from 3-point range, while the Lady Lions shot 33.9% from the field and made just two of 16 3-point attempts.
