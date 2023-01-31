MEN
No. 6 Virginia 67, Syracuse 62
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Jayden Gardner scored 17 points and made a jumper near the foul line in the final minute as No. 6 Virginia withstood a second-half surge by Syracuse to win its seventh straight game.
Gardner, a fifth-year senior, drew a charge for the fifth foul on Syracuse big man Jesse Edwards with 1 minute left, then converted the shot with 37 seconds remaining to put the Cavaliers (17-3, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) up by four.
Kihei Clark and Armaan Franklin each scored 12 points for Virginia, which completed a sweep of Syracuse and moved within one game of ACC-leading Clemson.
Judah Mintz scored 20 points and Edwards had 14 for Syracuse (13-10, 6-6), which has lost four of five.
No. 10 Texas 76, No. 11 Baylor 71
AUSTIN, Texas — Sir’Jabari Rice scored 21 points and Timmy Allen added 19 to end Baylor’s six-game win streak and keep Texas in a share of first place in the Big 12.
Rice made four 3-pointers in the second half and his two free throws with 16 seconds left put Texas ahead by five.
Baylor had closed within 72-71 on Keyonte George’s three-point play before Texas answered with Marcus Carr’s fallaway jumper with 27 seconds left.
Rice, a 29% 3-point shooter in Big 12 play, was 4 of 5 shooting from long range. Allen was 7 of 10 from the floor for the Longhorns (18-4, 7-2).
LJ Cryer scored 19 points for Baylor (16-6, 5-4).
Texas Tech 80, No. 13 Iowa State 77, OT
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech erased a 23-point deficit after halftime for its first Big 12 win of the season, with De’Vion Harmon scoring all 16 of his points after the break against Iowa State.
The Red Raiders trailed 59-36 with 12:36 remaining after one of Caleb Grill’s career-best eight 3-pointers, but a 20-3 run started not long after to make it close down the stretch.
Kevin Obanor had 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Red Raiders (12-10, 1-8 Big 12), who won their second consecutive game, including a victory over LSU in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
Grill scored 24 points but missed his final three 3-pointers after starting 8 of 9. One came on a frantic game-ending sequence in which the Cyclones (15-6, 6-3) missed three from long range trying to force a second overtime.
WOMEN
No. 3 LSU 76, Tennessee 68
BATON ROUGE, La. — Alexis Morris scored a career-high 31 points, stirring a raucous sellout crowd with a series of clutch transition layups in the fourth quarter, and third-ranked LSU remained unbeaten with a victory over Tennessee.
Angel Reese had 18 points and 17 rebounds for her program-record 21st straight double-double for LSU (21-0, 9-0 SEC). Reese highlighted her performance with a transition layup while being fouled during a decisive 11-0 run after the Lady Vols had pulled as close as 53-52 in the fourth quarter.
Jordan Walker scored 19 points and Rickea Jackson had added 17 for Tennessee (16-8, 8-1), which has lost two straight, albeit to teams both ranked in the top five.
Jordan Horston scored 11 for Tennessee, which nearly rallied from a 14-point deficit in the second half before the Tigers’ final surge kept the Lady Vols at arm’s length in the final minutes.
No. 8 Maryland 87, Penn State 66
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Abby Meyers scored 24 points and Diamond Miller added 14 as Maryland began a busy week with a rout of Penn State.
The Terrapins (18-4, 9-2 Big Ten) face No. 6 Iowa on Thursday and No. 10 Ohio State on Sunday, but they made short work of the Lady Lions (12-10, 3-8), holding them to 18 points in the first half.
Maryland closed the opening quarter with a 20-2 run and made its final nine shots of the period.
Makenna Marisa scored 23 points for Penn State, which has dropped five of six.
