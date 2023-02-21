MEN
No. 3 Kansas 63, No. 24 TCU 58
FORT WORTH, Texas — Gradey Dick scored 19 points, Kevin McCullar Jr. had 15 and third-ranked Kansas extended its winning streak to five games with a 63-58 win over No. 24 TCU on Monday night.
Jalen Wilson had 12 rebounds for the Jayhawks (23-5, 11-4 Big 12), which began the night tied with idle eighth-ranked Texas for the conference lead. They have won seven of eight games since a three-game losing streak that included a 23-point home loss to the Horned Frogs.
Damion Baugh missed a potential tying 3-pointer with five seconds left for TCU (18-10, 7-8). Shahada Wells then missed a follow-up layup before McCullar was fouled and made two free throws.
Not even an appearance from Heisman Trophy runner-up Max Duggan could get the Horned Frogs over the hump. The Frogs were within 56-53 with 6:07 left.
WOMEN
No. 16 Ohio State 74, No. 12 Michigan 61
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Rikki Harris scored a career-high 23 points with five assists and seven steals, Taylor Thierry added 15 points and No. 16 Ohio State beat No. 12 Michigan 74-61 on Monday night to complete a season sweep of the Wolverines.
It was Ohio State’s first victory over a ranked team since topping Michigan 66-57 on New Year’s Eve.
Taylor Mikesell made four 3-pointers and scored 12 for Ohio State (23-5, 12-5 Big Ten). Cotie McMahon had seven points, eight rebounds and seven assists.
McMahon was named the Big Ten freshman of the week for the sixth time earlier on Monday after averaging 19.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
Leigha Brown scored a career-high 36 points with nine rebounds for Michigan (20-7, 10-6). Brown was 11 of 21 from the field, including 3 of 6 from distance, and 11 of 11 at the free-throw line. Emily Kiser added 11 points and Jordan Hobbs scored 10.
Brown had 17 of Michigan’s opening 27 points.
Ohio State concludes its regular season on Friday against No. 7 Maryland. Michigan continues its three-game week against Rutgers on Thursday and at Wisconsin on Sunday to end its regular season.
