Men
No. 4 Arizona 91, Arizona State 79
TEMPE, Ariz. — Azuolas Tubelis had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Bennedict Mathurin added 18 points and Arizona pulled away in the second half in a win over rival Arizona State.
Arizona (20-2, 10-1 Pac-12) has won four games in a row and nine of its last 10. The Wildcats swept the regular-season series with their in-state rival after their 67-56 win at home on Jan. 29.
Arizona got big minutes from bench players Oumar Ballo and Pelle Larsson. Ballo finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while Larsson added 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting, including 3 of 3 on 3-pointers.
Jay Heath and Marreon Jackson led Arizona State (7-14, 3-8) with 16 points each.
Virginia 69, No. 7 Duke 68
DURHAM, N.C. — Reece Beekman hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining, leading Virginia to a victory over No. 7 Duke.
It was just the second 3-pointer on 12 attempts for the Cavaliers.
Jayden Gardner scored 17 points, Kadin Shedrick posted a career-high 16 points, and Armaan Franklin added 11. Virginia (15-9, 9-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won three games in a row.
No. 20 Texas 79, No. 8 Kansas 76
AUSTIN, Texas — Timmy Allen scored 24 points and his long jumper from just beyond the free throw line with 21 seconds left put Texas ahead before Marcus Carr’s free throws sealed a win over Kansas.
Texas, one of the best defensive teams in the country, had to withstand a blistering shooting half from the top-scoring team in the Big 12.
Tre Mitchell scored 17 and Carr finished with 10 points for the Longhorns (18-6, 7-4 Big 12).
Women
No. 5 NC State 59, No. 11 Georgia Tech 48
RALEIGH, N.C. — Diamond Johnson scored 12 points and fifth-ranked North Carolina State build a big lead in the third quarter and beat No. 11 Georgia Tech.
Raina Perez added 11 points for the Wolfpack, who turned a marquee matchup of top Atlantic Coast Conference teams into a largely one-sided show. Most importantly, N.C. State (21-3, 12-1) made things difficult on the Yellow Jackets defensively through the middle of the game, which has been an area coach Wes Moore has been pushing for a team with Final Four aspirations.
No. 14 LSU 68, Mississippi 64
OXFORD, Miss. — Khayla Pointer had a triple-double of 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and Faustine Aifuwa added a double-double as LSU held off a late rally by Mississippi.
Aifuwa had 20 points and 14 rebounds. for the Tigers (19-4, 7-3 SEC). Alexis Morris added 17 points.
No. 21 Ohio St.61, Rutgers 57
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Taylor Mikesell made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points as Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff’ earned his 100th Big Ten victory.
Mikesell made two free throws with 24.2 seconds left for a 59-56 lead. Rutgers missed a long 3-pointer but Tyia Singleton grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled at 3.3. She made the first free throw and intentionally missed the second but it didn’t hit the rim, and Jacy Sheldon sealed it with two free throws at 1.9.
