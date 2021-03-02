Men
No. 17 Oklahoma State 79, No. 16 Oklahoma 75
STILLWATER, Okla. — Cade Cunningham scored 13 of his 15 points in the final 10 minutes to help No. 17 Oklahoma State defeat No. 16 Oklahoma, completing a sweep of two games in three days against the rival Sooners.
Cunningham, a freshman who leads the Big 12 in scoring, had 40 points in Saturday's 94-90 overtime win. This time, the 6-foot-8 guard was a decoy much of the night but finished strong in his final home game. He was introduced with the seniors and is projected by many to be the top pick in this year's NBA draft.
Kalib Boone had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Bryce Williams scored 14 for the Cowboys (17-6, 10-6 Big 12), who won their fifth straight game overall and earned their third consecutive win over a ranked opponent.
Brady Manek had 20 points and Austin Reaves added 19 for Oklahoma (14-8, 9-7), which lost its third straight after climbing to No. 7 in the AP Top 25.
Manek hit three 3-pointers to help Oklahoma take a 23-16 lead. Oklahoma State rallied, and Rondel Walker's 3 finally put Oklahoma State ahead 32-30.
Oklahoma led 36-35 at halftime behind Manek's 16 points. Cunningham had two points, no field goals and just two shot attempts in the first half.
No. 21 Virginia 62, Miami 51
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Sam Hauser scored 18 points and No. 21 Virginia ended a three-game skid by handing Miami its sixth loss in a row.
Trey Murphy III added 12 points for the Cavaliers (16-6, 12-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who took command with a 14-2 run to end the first half. Miami closed within six points several times after halftime, but each time Virginia kept the Hurricanes from getting closer.
Kameron McGusty scored 14 points and Elijah Olaniyi had 12 for the Hurricanes (7-16, 3-15), who were trying to make Jim Larranaga the 16th coach to win 100 ACC games in his career. Miami scored 18 points in the paint in the first half but only eight after halftime.
Women
No. 1 UConn 63, Marquette 53
STORRS, Conn. — Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead UConn past Marquette in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Aaliyah Edwards added 16 points and eight rebounds for UConn (21-1, 18-0 Big East), which ended the regular season without a conference loss for the eighth straight year.
Camryn Taylor scored 19 points to lead Marquette (17-5, 14-4), which lost for the first time in six games and will be the No. 2 seed in this weekend’s Big East Tournament.
Lauren Van Kleunen had 12 points and Jordan King added 11 for the Golden Eagles.
No. 6 Baylor 64, Texas 57
AUSTIN, Texas — NaLyssa Smith scored 23 points and No. 6 Baylor used a dominant third quarter to build a lead, then had to fight off a late Texas rally to earn a that locked up sole possession of the Big 12 title for the Lady Bears.
Baylor had already clinched a least a share of the program’s 12th league championship and 11th in a row, and the victory locked out any chance West Virginia had of staking a claim to the crown.
Smith scored eight in the third quarter when Baylor broke open what had a been a close but sloppy game in a rematch of a 25-point Lady Bears win earlier this season.
Baylor (20-2, 15-1) has won 10 in a row over Texas and 25 of the last 26 meetings.
Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 15 points to lead Texas (16-8, 10-7).
Butler 86, No. 25 DePaul 81
CHICAGO — Upe Atosu scored 22 points and Butler had its best offense game of the season to shock DePaul to wrap up the regular season.
It was Butler’s first-ever win over DePaul in 21 meetings.
Okako Adika added 17 points for Butler (3-16, 3-15).
Deja Church and Lexi Held scored 20 points each and Church grabbed 12 rebounds for DePaul (14-7, 11-5), which lost for the third time in four games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.