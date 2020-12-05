Women
No. 5 Louisville 116,
No. 20 DePaul 75
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Hailey Van Lith and Kianna Smith each scored 21 points in the highest-scoring game in Louisville history, leading the No. 5 Cardinals to a 116-75 romp over No. 20 DePaul on Friday night in the Jimmy V Classic.
The Cardinals (3-0) surpassed the 115 points they scored against Murray State in 2017, reaching that point total with 3:53 left in the game that wasn’t finalized until earlier this week.
No. 7 Arizona 68, No. 9 UCLA 65
TUCSON, Ariz. — Trinity Baptiste had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Aari McDonald added 17 points and No. 7 Arizona held off No. 9 UCLA 68-65 on Friday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.
The Bruins rallied after Arizona went up eight, pulling to 67-65 on Charisma Osborne's 3-pointer with 12 seconds left. Arizona's Cate Reese made 1 of 2 free throws to give UCLA a last chance, but Osborne's 3-pointer with 5 seconds left hit the back of the rim.
Arizona (2-0) labored early against the physical Bruins and shot 6 of 25 from 3-point range. The Wildcats made up for it with stifling defense in the third quarter and some big shots late to win the first meeting with both teams in the top-10 since 1998.
UCLA (1-1) used an 18-4 run spanning the first and second quarters to go up nine, but missed 17 of 18 shots in the third quarter as Arizona surged into the lead. Osborne led UCLA with 15 points.
Both teams entered this pandemic-shifted season with lofty expectations.
Arizona had highest ranking ever at No. 7 in The Associated Press preseason poll with the return of McDonald, a preseason All-American, Reese and Sam Thomas
The Wildcats opened the season with a 16-point win over Northern Arizona.
UCLA had four players return from a 26-win team last season and opened at No. 9 in the AP Top 25. The Bruins crushed Cal State Fullerton 98-59 in their opener before having Sunday's game against Pepperdine postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
Defense dominated early in the desert showdown.
Arizona missed all three of its 3-point attempts and played most of the first quarter without McDonald after she picked up two fouls. UCLA went more than six minutes without a field goal before hitting a few shots late in the first to lead 14-12.
The Bruins kept making shots as the Wildcats clanged, using an opening 11-2 run to go up 25-14 in the second quarter. Arizona finally started hitting a few shots late, but UCLA made 11 of 18 in the quarter to lead 38-32.
The Bruins went cold again in the third quarter, missing 16 straight shots during a scoreless drought of nearly 6 1/2 minutes. Arizona took advantage, going on a 9-0 run to go up 48-42.
UCLA began hitting shots again in the fourth quarter, hitting 6 of 8 to pull within 58-56 with three minutes left. McDonald followed with a putback and Baptiste hit a straight-on 3-pointer to pushed the lead back to eight.
THE TAKEAWAY
UCLA rallied after an abysmal third quarter, but couldn't make it all the way back to miss a chance at a top-10 road win.
Baptiste dominated at times, McDonald came alive in the second half and Arizona held off UCLA's late rally for a big confidence-boosting victory.
No. 10 Oregon 82, Colorado 53
EUGENE, Ore. — Nyara Sabally had 20 points and 10 rebounds and No. 10 Oregon set a school-record for consecutive victories with 22, opening Pac-12 Conference play with a 82-53 romp over Colorado on Friday.
Oregon (3-0) broke the mark set in 1978-79. The Ducks also set a school record with their 21st straight home victory, topping the mark set from 1998-2000.
Sabally — a 6-foot-5 sophomore whose sister, Satou, was an All-American last season for the Ducks — made all nine of her shots from the field, including one 3-pointer. Oregon shot 50% from the field, making 10 of 22 3-pointers.
Men
Marquette 67, No. 4 Wisconsin 65
MILWAUKEE — Justin Lewis scored 18 points and converted a putback off a missed free throw at the buzzer as Marquette knocked off No. 4 Wisconsin 67-65 on Friday night.
Marquette’s D.J. Carton was just inside the 3-point arc when he drew a foul from Wisconsin’s D’Mitrik Trice with nine-tenths of a second left. Carton made the first free throw and his second attempt bounced off the rim.
Lewis got into the paint and tapped the ball with his right hand. The freshman’s shot hit the front of the rim and went off the backboard before following through the basket to win the game as his teammates mobbed him under the basket.
The game marked the most thrilling of the 127 meetings between the two in-state foes whose campuses are about 75 miles apart, though the absence of spectators at Fiserv Forum due to the pandemic gave the latest edition of the rivalry a different feel.
Marquette (3-1) earned its first victory over a top-five team since beating No. 1 Villanova 74-72 on Jan. 24, 2017. The Golden Eagles also snapped Wisconsin’s 11-game winning streak, which began late last season.
No. 6 Duke 76, Bellarmine 54
DURHAM, N.C. — Matthew Hurt scored 24 points and accounted for six of Duke’s 13 3-pointers, and the No. 6 Blue Devils used a 19-2 run in the second half to cruise past Bellarmine 76-54 on Friday night.
The Blue Devils (2-1) raced to a 17-4 lead and was ahead 25-15 at the break behind 48% shooting. They had six 3-pointers, one more than they hit in Tuesday’s 75-69 loss to eighth-ranked Michigan State.
Bellarmine overcame a 1-of-9 shooting start to get within 28-25 late in the first half before Duke closed with a 7-0 run, retaking a double-digit lead it never lost.
No. 8 Michigan State 83,
Detroit Mercy 76
Rocket Watts scored a career-high 23 points and No. 8 Michigan State started out flat against Detroit Mercy but avoided a huge upset, winning 83-76 on Friday night.
The Spartans (4-0) were coming off a road win over No. 6 Duke earlier this week.
The Titans (0-1) led by five points midway through the second half of a closely contested game with 10 lead changes and nine ties. Detroit Mercy’s last win over a Top 10 team on the road was in 1979 at Marquette with future NBA players, including Earl Cureton and the late Terry Duerod.
No. 9 Creighton 93, Kennesaw St. 58
OMAHA, Neb. — Marcus Zegarowski and Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 14 points apiece to lead No. 9 Creighton in a 93-58 rout of Kennesaw State on Friday.
Creighton coach Greg McDermott went nine deep into his bench in the first half and 13 of his players got minutes in a game in which the Bluejays (3-0) led by as many as 43 points.
Zegarowski, the Big East preseason player of the year, also had four rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Kalkbrenner, a 7-foot freshman reserve, went 7 for 8 from the floor and dunked on four of five possessions while the Bluejays were on an early 23-4 run. He had six rebounds, blocked two shots and had a steal in his 15 minutes.
No. 15 Virginia 71, Kent State 64, OT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Sam Hauser scored six of his 18 points in overtime and No. 15 Virginia avoided a second upset by an unranked, nonconference foe, holding on to beat Kent State 71-64 on Friday night.
Hauser scored the first five points of the extra period as the Cavaliers kept the Golden Flashes from scoring until the final minute. Jay Huff also finished with 18 points and had 11 rebounds for Virginia (3-1), which lost 61-60 to San Francisco in its second game this season.
Mike Nuga scored 20 points, Danny Pippen had 13 and Justyn Hamilton had 12 for Kent State (1-1). Pippen’s third try from 3-point range swished through the net at the buzzer to force overtime.
The Cavaliers opened their largest lead at 33-24 early in the second half, but the Golden Flashes started making shots and quickly closed the gap.
Hamilton scored twice in a 9-2 run that pulled Kent State within 35-33, and a 3-pointer by Nuga and basket by Pippen gave the Golden Flashes their first lead since the opening minute at 38-37. The lead went back and forth the rest of the way and neither team led by more than four until overtime.
No. 17 Texas Tech 80, Troy 46
LUBBOCK, Texas — Mac McClung scored 17 of his 20 points in the first half and Texas Tech beat Troy in a replacement game for both teams.
The Red Raiders (3-1) were supposed to play St. John’s this week before the New York City school balked at making the trip to Texas as coronavirus infections surge. The Trojans (1-2) couldn’t go to Wake Forest because of COVID-19 issues for the Demon Deacons.
Kyler Edwards had 14 points and four assists and Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 13 points for Texas Tech.
Kam Woods had 13 points as the only double-figure scorer for Troy.
No. 21 Oregon 83, Seton Hall 70
OMAHA, Neb. — Eugene Omoruyi scored 22 points in his second straight strong game and Oregon all but shut down Seton Hall star Sandro Mamukelashvili.
Oregon bounced back from an 83-75 loss to Missouri in its opener, in which Omoruyi had 31 points and 11 rebounds.
The Ducks (1-1) didn’t pull away until the last eight minutes, when they went on a 14-4 run and built a 16-point lead. Eric Williams Jr. scored 10 of his 15 points in the second half and Chris Duarte finished with 14 points.
It took Mamukelashvili 15 minutes to score. He attempted only seven shots and finished with 10 points.
Shavar Reynolds Jr. led the Pirates (1-3) with 17 points and Tyrese Samuel and Myles Cale each had 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.