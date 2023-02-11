MEN
Butler 69, No. 13 Xavier 67
INDIANAPOLIS — Jayden Taylor scored 20 points, Manny Bates added 19 and a goaltending call lon Eric Hunter Jr.’s drive to the basket 2.5 seconds left helped Butler to a win over No. 13 Xavier.
The Bulldogs (13-13, 5-10 Big East) reached .500 again by winning their second straight two-point game this week, after losing seven of their previous nine — and their first in six tries over a ranked foe this season. The win sent fans streaming onto the court.
Souley Boum’s long heave at the buzzer bounced off the back of the rim for Xavier (19-6, 11-3), which never led in the game. Colby Jones had 17 points and eight rebounds, and Jack Nunge had 14 points and eight rebounds to lead the Musketeers.
The Bulldogs, who have struggled to find a consistent winning combination all season, fed off the energy of sold out Hinkle Fieldhouse. But after putting together perhaps their most complete first half this season, they still needed some help to hold on in a wacky finish.
Nunge, the sixth-year senior, was called for a technical foul with 23.4 seconds left. Taylor made both free throws to give Butler a 66-62 lead, but the Musketeers got a stop on the extra possession and made a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 66-65 with 13.5 seconds to play.
Taylor then made 1 of 2 two free throws before inexplicably fouling Boum near midcourt with 9.1 seconds left. Boum made both free throws to tie the score at 67.
On the ensuing possession, Hunter took advantage of a screen thrown by Bates to steam through the lane, only to have the dunk attempt blocked. The officials called it a goaltend, which withstood a replay review.
WOMEN
No. 7 Utah 92, Washington 69
SALT LAKE CITY — Gianna Kneepkens hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead No. 7 Utah to a victory over Washington.
Kneepkens added a team-high six assists for the Utes (21-2, 11-2 Pac-12), who shot 51% from the field and made 16 3-pointers overall. Alissa Pili finished with 17 points and Lani White and Jenna Johnson added 11 points apiece.
Elle Ladine scored 18 points to lead Washington. Haley Van Dyke and Darcy Rees scored 10 points apiece for the Huskies (13-10, 5-8), who shot 44% from the field.
Utah overwhelmed Washington with its outside shooting in the first half. The Utes went 10 for 14 from 3-point range.
No. 25 Colorado 71, Washington State 68
BOULDER, Colo. — Jaylyn Sherrod matched her career high of 27 points and Tayanna Jones had a steal in the paint with two seconds left as Colorado completed a season sweep of Washington State.
Sherrod hit 10 of 12 shots from the field and was 6 of 7 from the line for the Buffaloes (19-5, 10-3 Pac-12). Frida Foreman finished with 14 points and Miller added 10 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
Charlisse Leger-Walker had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Washington State (16-8, 6-7). Johanna Teder had 13 points and six assists and Jessica Clarke finished with 12 points and six rebounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.