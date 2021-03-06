Men
No. 20 Loyola Chicago 73, Southern Illinois 49
ST. LOUIS — Freshman Jacob Hutson had 13 points and Lucas Williamson and Braden Norris each added 11 and No. 20 Loyola earned a 73-49 win over Southern Illinois on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
Loyola (22-4) opened the game on a 10-0 run before Anthony D’Avanzo scored the Salukis’ first basket 5:23 into the game.
Women
No. 2 Texas A&M 77,
Mississippi St. 58
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Kayla Wells had 16 points, Alexis Morris added 13 and No. 2 Texas A&M opened the Southeastern Conference Tournament with a 77-58 victory over LSU.
No. 3 NC State 68, Virginia Tech 55
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Elissa Cunane scored a season-high 27 points and had nine rebounds to help North Carolina State beat Virginia Tech if the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Jada Boyd added 13 points off the bench for the second-seeded Wolfpack (18-2). They will face the Clemson-Georgia Tech winner in the semifinals Saturday.
No. 4 Stanford 79, Oregon St 45
LAS VEGAS — Cameron Brink scored a career-high 24 points and had 11 rebounds in Stanford's victory over Oregon State in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.
Kiana Williams had 20 points, six rebounds and six assists for Stanford (24-2). The Cardinal will play for the championship Sunday against the winner of the second semifinal between No. 9 UCLA and No. 11 Arizona.
Aleah Goodman scored 12 points for Oregon State (11-7).
No. 5 Louisville 65, Wake Forest 53
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Freshman Hailey Van Lith scored a season-high 24 points and Louisville beat Wake Forest in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
Van Lith made 9 of 15 shots and hit 6 of 10 3-pointers for the Cardinals (22-2). They will face Syracuse on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
No. 7 South Carolina 75,
Alabama 63
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Zia Cooke scored 22 points, Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 13 rebounds and South Carolina beat Alabama in the SEC Tournament.
The Gamecocks (20-4) will play No. 14 Tennessee or Mississippi on Saturday night in the semifinals.
No. 9 UCLA 58, No. 11 Arizona 49
LAS VEGAS — Michaela Onyenwere scored 24 points and No. 9 UCLA beat No. 11 Arizona 58-49 on Friday night to reach the championship game of the Pac-12 Tournament.
The third-seeded Bruins (16-4) will play No. 4 Stanford, the top seed, for the conference title on Sunday.
The Bruins overcame an off-shooting night in the semifinals and staved off a late rally by Arizona (16-5), which carved into a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to get within two with a little more than a minute left. UCLA closed it out with a 9-2 run over the final 1:04.
Natalie Chou added seven points, six rebounds and three steals for UCLA, which lost 68-65 at Arizona in their lone meeting during the regular season.
Pac-12 player of the year Aari McDonald led second-seeded Arizona with 24 points.
No. 14 Tennessee 77, Mississippi 72
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Rennia Davis matched her career high-with 33 points and had 14 rebounds to help Tennessee beat Mississippi to advance to the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinal.
Rae Burrell had nine of her 18 points in the fourth quarter when Tennessee (16-6) outscored the Rebels 28-15.
Donnetta Johnson had 20 points for Ole Miss (11-11).
No. 16 Georgia 78, Kentucky 66
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jenna Staiti and Maya Caldwell scored 20 points each and Georgia beat Kentucky in the Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinals. Georgia (19-5) has won six of its last seven games.
No. 24 Rutgers 71,
No. 22 Ohio St. 63
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Arella Guirantes scored a career-high 20 points and had 10 rebounds and Rutgers beat Ohio State to take the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament.
Tyia Singleton scored 18 points on 8-for-9 shooting, had 13 rebounds and blocked six shots to help the Scarlet Knights (14-3, 10-3) win their ninth straight.
Braxtin Miller scored 19 points for Ohio State (13-7, 9-7).
No. 23 Missouri St. 87,
Evansville 54
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Jasmine Franklin and Sydney Wilson had 16 points apiece and Missouri State beat Evansville to open a two-game sert.
The back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference regular-season champion Bears (19-2, 15-0) extended their winning streak to 15, their longest since an 18-game stretch during the 2003-04 season.
