Top 25 Men
No. 7 Purdue 92, Nebraska 65
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Edey scored 22 points and Jaden Ivey added 17 as No. 7 Purdue routed Nebraska.
The Boilermakers (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten) have won two straight and six of their last seven. Coach Matt Painter also captured his 183rd victory in Big Ten play, which broke a tie with former Michigan State coach Jud Heathcote for seventh in career wins among conference coaches.
Keisei Tominaga led the Cornhuskers with 11 points. Alonzo Verge Jr. and C.J. Wilcher each had 10 points for Nebraska (6-12, 0-7), which has lost five straight and 10 of 11 while dropping to 0-4 this season against ranked foes.
No. 25 Illinois 68, Michigan 53
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan.
Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range.
DeVante’ Jones led Michigan with 17 points on a 7-of-16 shooting clip, and was the only Wolverine to make a 3 on 10 attempts. Jones brought the Wolverines back within six points with his jumper with 5:16 left, but from there, Illinois’ Trent Frazier took over.
Top 25 Women
No. 2 Stanford 60, No. 22 Colorado 53
BOULDER, Colo. — No. 2 Stanford knocked off the last remaining undefeated team in Division I, overcoming a season-high 22 turnovers to beat No. 22 Colorado.
Haley Jones scored 11 points, and Ashten Prechtel and Cameron Brink each added 10 points for the Cardinal (12-3, 3-0 Pac-12), who didn’t take the first lead until the third quarter and finally gained some separation on a Prechtel 3-pointer in the fourth.
It was quite an undefeated run for Colorado (13-1, 2-1), which was controlling the tempo before Stanford’s 12-4 spurt in the fourth quarter went a long way to snapping the streak. It was only the second time in program history the Buffaloes began 13-0.
Quay Miller led the Buffaloes with 16 points, but battled foul trouble and fouled out with 6:13 remaining. Jaylyn Sherrod had five steals.
The swarming defense by the Buffaloes resulted in 15 steals and forced Stanford into numerous ill-advised passes. The Cardinal matched their season average of 14.7 turnovers by halftime (15).
Tied at 41 after three quarters, Colorado went into a shooting funk, going 1 for 11 at one point in the fourth. Still, the Buffaloes found a way to hang around.
Six of the last seven matchups between these two conference foes have been decided by a single-digit margin. That includes last season when Stanford, the No. 1 team at the time, lost 77-72 in overtime at the CU Events Center. Stanford regrouped and went on to win the national title.
Trailing by as many as 11 points in the first half, the Cardinal found some rhythm. They took their first lead on a driving layup by Brink with 7:58 left in the third quarter. It was back and forth before Brink gave Stanford the lead for good, 43-41, on a layup with 9:48 remaining.
