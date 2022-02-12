Men
No. 25 Xavier 74, No. 24 UConn 68
CINCINNATI — Jack Nunge had 22 points and nine rebounds, and No. 25 Xavier snapped a two-game losing streak with a victory over No. 24 Connecticut.
Zach Freemantle scored all 12 of his points in the second half, and Nate Johnson also had 12 points for Xavier (17-7, 7-6 Big East).
R.J. Cole scored 22 points to lead UConn (16-7, 7-5 Big East). Tyrese Martin added 18 points for the Huskies.
The game, originally scheduled for Dec. 28, was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the UConn program.
The teams met for just the fourth time, and second time at Cintas Center, with UConn winning there, 80-72, on Feb 13, 2021.
Both teams have been plagued recently by slow offensive starts, especially Xavier, which trailed at halftime in seven of its previous eight games.
But the Musketeers raced to a rare halftime lead on Friday, helped by Johnson’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer which put them ahead 34-31. Johnson had 10 points in the first half.
Women
No. 2 Stanford 91, Utah 64
STANFORD — Lexie Hull and Haley Jones each scored 15 points and Stanford pulled away in the second half in its win over Utah.
Cameron Brink had 10 points and seven rebounds and moved into the school’s top 10 for career blocks as Stanford (20-3, 11-0 Pac-12) extended its conference winning streak to 26 games. Brick tied her career-high with six blocks, giving her 141 for her career, which ranks ninth in school history.
Gianna Kneepkens and Peyton McFarland scored 12 points apiece for Utah (14-8, 5-5). The Utes had won four straight.
Arizona St. 81, No. 6 Arizona 77
TEMPE, Ariz. — Jade Loville scored 27 points, Mael Gilles added 19 and two big free throws, and Arizona State withstood a late rally to knock off rival Arizona.
The Sun Devils (12-8, 4-3 Pac-12) dominated through three quarters, building a 14-point lead while keeping the Wildcats mostly in check.
Arizona (17-4, 7-4 Pac-12) rallied behind its defense, holding Arizona State without a field goal for nearly five minutes.
Shaina Pellington finished with 30 points and Cate Reese added 18. Arizona State went 31 for 34 from the free-throw line in a foul-filled game.
No. 8 UConn 84, DePaul 60
STORRS, Conn. — Dorka Juhasz scored 22 points and Christyn Williams added 20 as No. 8 UConn bounced back from its first conference loss in almost nine years with a win over DePaul.
Aaliyah Edwards had 19 points for the Huskies (16-5, 10-1 Big East), who were once again without three starters because of injury.
UConn, which lost by three points at home to Villanova on Wednesday night, has not dropped consecutive games since the end of the 1993 season, a span of 1,044 games.
Aneesah Morrow had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Deja Church added 17 points for DePaul (19-7, 11-4), which lost by two points to UConn in Chicago last month.
No. 24 Oregon 74, Oregon St. 66
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Te-Hina Paopao scored 22 points, Nyara Sabally had 16 points and 11 rebounds and No. 24 Oregon beat Oregon State.
Oregon went on a 14-0 run, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers from Sydney Parrish, in the first quarter. Paopao and Sabally combined for six of Oregon’s eight straight points to close the half for a 30-25 lead, including Paopao’s 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Oregon led by as many as 14 points in the third quarter before Oregon State closed on a 18-3 run for a 52-51 lead. Sabally’s three-point play started a 14-2 run to give Oregon an 11-point lead with 3:49 left in the fourth and Oregon State didn’t get closer than six points the rest of the way.
Parrish finished with 11 points for Oregon (16-7, 9-3 Pac-12). Endyia Rogers had nine points, eight rebounds and six assists. Paopao was 7 of 21 from the field for her fourth 20-point game of the season.
