Top 25 Men
No. 2 Purdue 77, Iowa 70
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jaden Ivey scored 19 points, Trevion Williams had 13 points and 18 rebounds, and No. 2 Purdue held off a late Iowa rally to win in the Big Ten opener for both teams.
Mason Gillis added 12 points off the bench for the Boilermakers (8-0).
The Hawkeyes (7-1) were without leading scorer and rebounder Keegan Murray, who injured his ankle in Monday’s victory at Virginia. Murray is averaging 24.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. His twin brother, Kris Murray, started in his place.
Patrick McCaffery led Iowa with 15 points. Tony Perkins scored 14 and Murray 12 for Iowa.
No. 7 Texas 88, Texas Rio Grande Valley 58
AUSTIN, Texas — Christian Bishop scored 17 points and Texas used suffocating defense in the second half to beat Texas Rio Grande Valley.
Bishop, a senior transfer from Creighton, is a backup who played 14 minutes. He made all nine of his free throws.
Timmy Allen and Tre Mitchell scored 13 points each for Texas (6-1).
RayQuan Taylor led UTRGV (4-5) with 15 points, and Justin Johnson scored 12.
No. 8 Kansas 95, St. John’s 75
NEW YORK — Christian Braun had a career-high 31 points, Ochai Agbaji scored 23 and No. 8 Kansas emphatically turned back a second-half charge to beat St. John’s in the first basketball game at new UBS Arena, home of the NHL’s New York Islanders.
Senior forward David McCormack, off to a slow start this season, was a force inside with 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Jayhawks (6-1), who have bounced back from a one-point loss to Dayton last week with consecutive double-digit wins.
Remy Martin added 12 points and five assists, and Kansas clamped down on defense late in a game that was part of the annual Big East-Big 12 Battle.
Julian Champagnie scored all but four of his 24 points after halftime for the Red Storm (5-2), who were facing their first ranked opponent of the season.
No. 15 Houston 111, Bryant 44
HOUSTON — Tramon Mark tied a career high with 22 points, Josh Carlton added 17 and Houston routed Bryant for its third straight win.
Kyler Edwards had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Marcus Sasser scored 12 points for Houston (7-1), which won its 30th straight home game. The Cougars shot a season-high 62% and made 10 of 23 3-pointers.
Houston scored a season high in points and had its largest margin of victory since beating Valparaiso by 77 on Feb. 24, 1968.
Chris Childs scored 13 points for Bryant (3-5).
Top 25 Women
No. 1 South Carolina 65, Kansas St. 44
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston had 21 points and 17 rebounds to lead No. 1 South Carolina to its first 9-0 start in six years with a victory over Kansas State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Boston, the 6-foot-5 All-American, has been on a tear since the Gamecocks won the Battle4Atlantis event last month, averaging 20 points and 10 rebounds her past six games. Earlier this week, she scored a career best 29 points on 13-of-13 shooting.
Boston wasn’t quite as accurate this time — 9 of 11 from the field — but was every bit as dominant in going against another of the game’s top forwards in 6-6 Ayoka Lee, who had double-doubles in her previous six games.
Lee and the Wildcats, though, could not match up with South Carolina, even with the Gamecocks missing injured starting point guard Destanni Henderson.
Kansas State (7-2) fell to 0-14 all-time against No. 1 ranked opponents.
No. 2 UConn 74, Seton Hall 49
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Paige Bueckers had 23 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and five steals to lead UConn past Seton Hall in the teams’ Big East opener.
The Huskies (4-1) bounced back in their first game since losing on Nov. 22 to No. 1 South Carolina at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas.
Christyn Williams added 17 points for UConn, Aaliyah Edwards scored 12 points and Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 10.
Lauren Park-Lane led Seton Hall (3-3) with 20 points and five assists. Mya Jackson scored 14 points and Sidney Cooks had 13.
