Men
No. 6 Illinois 77, Nebraska 72
LINCOLN, Neb. — Ayo Dosunmu scored the last 10 points in regulation for Illinois and the first five in overtime, allowing the sixth-ranked Fighting Illini to turn back Nebraska's upset bid and win 77-72 on Friday night.
Dosunmu, who had 22 of his 31 points after halftime, tied it at 66 with his driving lay-in with 20 seconds left in regulation. Nebraska's Trey McGowens failed to get a shot off at the buzzer, and Dosunmu opened overtime with a layup and 3-pointer to send Illinois to its fifth consecutive win.
Kofi Cockburn added 21 points and 13 rebounds for his 14th double-double of the season for the Illini (14-5, 10-3), who have their best Big Ten record after 13 games since the 2004-05 season.
Lat Mayen had 16 points, including a couple late 3-pointers, and Teddy Allen and Trey McGowens scored 15 apiece for the Cornhuskers. Nebraska (4-12, 0-9) lost its 26th straight against Big Ten opponents.
Illinois was a 14-point favorite, but this game was anything but easy. Nebraska led 64-58 with under three minutes left.
Dosunmu made two free throws, drove the length of the court for a layup and made two more free throws to tie it. After Dalano Banton scored with 37.8 seconds left to put Nebraska up, Dosunmu tied it with another layup.
Nebraska called a timeout and had a chance to win it on a final shot in regulation. McGowens got hung up between Trent Frazier and Dosunmu and couldn't get off a decent shot, with Huskers coach Fred Hoiberg throwing his facemask to the floor in frustration.
Women
No. 2 UConn 64, Georgetown 40
WASHINGTON — Christyn Williams broke out of a slump with 19 points and No. 2 UConn overcame another slow start to beat Georgetown 64-40 on Friday night for its sixth consecutive victory.
Williams was 8 of 19 from the field and sparked a 16-2 run that turned the game around. Her layup midway through the second quarter put the Huskies (16-1, 13-0 Big East) ahead, and they didn’t trail again.
The junior guard from Little Rock, Arkansas, had missed 23 of her previous 27 attempts from the field. She threw the ball away trying to get it to Paige Bueckers at the top of the key and after an early miss shook her head trying to get back on track.
No. 8 UCLA 69, Utah 58
No. 10 Arizona 60, Washington St. 51
TUCSON, Ariz. — Cate Reese had 17 points and six rebounds, Aari McDonald added 14 points and five rebounds and Arizona beat Washington State.
Sam Thomas had seven points and five steals, and the Wildcats (13-2, 11-2 Pac-12) pulled away from a 44-42 lead after three quarters by limiting Washington State to three field goals in the fourth quarter.
Charlisse Leger-Walker had 19 points for Washington State (9-8, 7-78).
The Wildcats are 13-2 in the Pac-12 for the first time in school history. Their only loss since Jan. 1 was an overtime defeat at Washington State on Jan.10.
No. 25 Missouri St. 69,
Illinois St. 52
NORMAL, Ill. — Jasmine Franklin had 16 points and 10 rebounds to help Missouri State beat Illinois State.
Abigayle Jackson and Brice Calip each added 11 points for Missouri State (12-2, 8-0 Missouri Valley).
