Top 25 Men
Texas A&M 67, No. 4 Auburn 62
TAMPA, Fla. — Tyrece Radford scored 19 points and Quenton Jackson made five throws in the final minute as Texas A&M beat fourth-ranked Auburn in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, a loss that could wind up costing the Tigers a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Jackson also had a dunk and a key block late, finishing with 17 points to help Texas A&M (22-11) follow up an 83-80 overtime victory over Florida with another strong outing that enhanced the surging Aggies’ chances of landing at least an at-large berth in the NCAA field.
Jabari Smith led Auburn (27-5) with 17 points. Walker Kessler had 16 points, while Wendell Green Jr. made four long 3-pointers to fuel a late comeback that fell short when Jackson delivered a dunk coming out of a timeout and went 5 of 6 from the foul line down the stretch.
Auburn, ranked No. 1 much of the winter and the SEC regular-season champion, fell to 3-3 over its last six games.
Texas A&M won its sixth straight and seventh of eight since a midseason tailspin.
No. 5 Kentucky 77, Vanderbilt 71
TAMPA, Fla. — TyTy Washington scored 25 points, Oscar Tshiebwe tied a half-century-old school record and Kentucky beat Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
Washington was at his best during a second-half spurt, scoring eight straight points that helped the third-seeded Wildcats (26-6) create a little breathing room in a back-and-forth game. He added four free throws in the final 19 seconds to seal the victory.
Kentucky plays No. 9 Tennessee in the semifinals.
No. 6 Kansas 75, TCU 62
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ochai Agbaji scored 22 points, two of them coming on a jaw-dropping ally-oop dunk midway through the second half, and Kansas cruised over TCU and into the Big 12 Tournament title game.
Mitch Lightfoot added 15 points while playing extended minutes in place of injured big man David McCormack, and Remy Martin finished with 10 as the top-seeded Jayhawks advanced to play Texas Tech or Oklahoma tonight.
No. 7 Duke 80, Miami 76
NEW YORK — Paolo Banchero had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Duke held off Miami with free throws in the final minute as the Blue Devils — and retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski — advanced to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship.
Top-seeded Duke (28-5) will face the winner of the second semifinal between third-seeded North Carolina and seventh-seeded Virginia Tech on Saturday night.
No. 8 Villanova 63, No. 20 UConn 60
NEW YORK — Jermaine Samuels had 21 points and 12 rebounds and Brandon Slater had 15 points and a highlight-reel block to help Villanova beat Connecticut and reach the Big East Tournament championship game.
The second-seeded Wildcats (25-7) play Creighton on Saturday.
No. 9 Purdue 69, Penn State 61
INDIANAPOLIS — Jaden Ivey scored 17 points and Zach Edey had 15 to lead Purdue past Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.
The third-seeded Boilermakers will face seventh-seeded Michigan State in Saturday’s semifinals.
No. 9 Tennessee 72, Mississippi State 59
TAMPA, Fla. — Josiah-Jordan James led five players in double figures 16 points and scored 14 of them during a six-minute stretch in which Tennessee pulled away for the win over Mississippi State in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament.
The Volunteers (24-7) won for the 10th time in 11 games to advance to Saturday’s semifinals vs. No. 5 Kentucky. Kennedy Chandler had 11 points despite missing time in the first and second half after suffering what appeared to be a right foot or ankle injury.
Creighton 85, No. 11 Providence 58
NEW YORK — Arthur Kaluma scored 17 points and keyed an overwhelming blitz that sent Creighton to a stunning rout of Providence and into the Big East championship game.
Alex O’Connell had 18 points and Ryan Kalkbrenner added 15 points and nine rebounds as the fourth-seeded Bluejays (22-10), who reached their fourth conference final since joining the league before the 2013-14 season.
Michigan State 69, No. 12 Wisconsin 63
INDIANAPOLIS — Marcus Bingham Jr. matched his career high with 19 points and Tyson Walker scored nine of his 11 points in the final minute and a half to send seventh-seeded Michigan State past Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.
The Spartans (22-11) lost five of their last seven regular-season games but have reached the conference tourney semifinals by winning two straight in Indianapolis.
No. 14 Texas Tech 56, Oklahoma 55
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clarence Nagolny made his only points of the night on go-ahead foul shots with less than a minute left and Texas Tech escaped with a victory over Oklahoma in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.
Jacob Groves was at the foul line for Oklahoma with 7.5 seconds left, and missed the second of two that would have tied the game.
No. 15 Arkansas 79, LSU 67
TAMPA, Fla. — Au’Diese Toney scored 22 points, JD Notae added 19 and Arkansas beat LSU in the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
Chris Lykes chipped in 18 points as the fourth-seeded Razorbacks (25-7) won for the 15th time in their last 17 games and advanced to face red-hot Texas A&M in the first of two semifinal games today.
Indiana 65, No. 16 Illinois 63
INDIANAPOLIS — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points, including three free throws in the closing seconds, and Indiana beat top-seeded Illinois in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.
Jackson-Davis knocked down two free throws with 26.1 seconds left to put the Hoosiers ahead 64-63. The Illini had two possessions with a chance to take the lead, but Trent Frazier threw a bad pass and Andre Curbelo missed a layup.
No. 18 Houston 69, Cincinnati 56
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fabian White Jr. had 18 points with eight rebounds and Houston overcame a 10-point deficit in the second half to beat Cincinnati in an American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal.
White had two jumpers and fellow first-team All-AAC forward Josh Carlton also added two baskets in a 12-0 run for the Cougars (27-5) that put them ahead to stay.
San Diego St. 63, No. 23 Colorado St. 58
LAS VEGAS — Trey Pulliam scored 11 points and had six assists to lead San Diego State to a victory over No. 23 Colorado State in a Mountain West Conference semifinal game.
The third-seeded Aztecs will face top-seeded Boise State in Saturday’s conference championship.
San Diego State (23-7) held off a late rally by the Rams, who erased a seven-point deficit with 1:23 left in the game to pull within two points twice.
Adam Seiko drained two free throws with 9.8 seconds for the Aztecs to make it a two-possession game and force the Rams to attempt an errant 3-pointer with time draining.
Seiko overcame a bleak 2-for-7 clip from the floor to score 10 points, including 5 of 8 from the free-throw line down the stretch.
David Roddy scored 22 points to lead Colorado State (25-5), while Isaiah Stevens added 21.
No. 24 Iowa 84, Rutgers 74
INDIANAPOLIS — Keegan Murray had 26 points and eight rebounds to lead Iowa past Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.
Jordan Bohannon and Tony Perkins each scored 16 points for the fifth-seeded Hawkeyes (24-9). Kris Murray added nine points and five rebounds.
Geo Baker led fourth-seeded Rutgers (18-13) with 23 points. Clifford Omoruyi had 17 points, and Ron Harper Jr. and Paul Mulchay each scored 13. The Hawkeyes led by as many as 18 points midway through the second half.
Virginia Tech 72, No. 25 North Carolina 59
NEW YORK — Darius Maddox, Keve Aluma and Virginia Tech dominated North Carolina to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game for the first time — and prevent another matchup between the Tar Heels and rival Duke.
The seventh-seeded Hokies (22-12) will face the top-seeded Blue Devils on Saturday night at Barclays Center, trying to deny retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski his 16th ACC championship in his final conference tournament.
Top 25 Women
No. 4 Baylor 76, Oklahoma St. 36
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Big 12 player of the year NaLyssa Smith scored 15 points, Baylor shut out Oklahoma State into the second quarter and the No. 4 Bears rolled the rest of the way to a victory in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.
Ja’Mee Asberry scored 16 points for the top-seeded Bears (26-6), who appear intent on continuing their dominance of the Big 12 under first-year coach Nicki Collen. They easily advanced to play No. 21 Oklahoma, which knocked off Kansas earlier in the day.
The Cowgirls (9-20), playing their final game under longtime coach Jim Littell, missed their first 13 field-goal attempts, fell behind 41-14 by halftime and never made a run. They wound up shooting 22.8% for the game.
No. 7 Texas 72, Kansas State 65
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lauren Ebo tied a career-high with 17 points, Rori Harmon had 16, and texas beat Kansas State in the quarterfinals in the Big 12 Tournament.
Aliyah Matharu scored 15 and Joanne Allen-Taylor added 12 for the Longhorns (23-6), who’ll match up with No. 10 Iowa State in a semifinal on Saturday.
No. 10 Iowa St. 66, West Virginia 60
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski each scored 14 points to lead Iowa State over West Virginia in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.
After being down by as many as 21 in the third quarter, the Mountaineers clawed back to within in four with 16 seconds to play after Esmery Martinez hit a long 3-pointer. But Donarski made three free throws in the final minute to thwart West Virginia’s comeback hopes.
No. 21 Oklahoma 80, Kansas 68
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Madi Williams had 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, Taylor Robertson also scored 19 points and Oklahoma beat Kansas to advance to the Big 12 Conference Tournament semifinals.
Fourth-seeded Oklahoma (24-7), which picked up its first conference tournament victory since 2016, avenged a 73-67 loss at home against the Jayhawks five days ago in the regular-season finale.
No. 24 Princeton 72, Harvard 67
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Abby Meyers scored 22 points, Ellie Mitchell had 11 points and 16 rebounds for her sixth double-double, and Princeton beat Harvard in the Ivy League semifinals in the final game for coaching icon Kathy Delaney-Smith.
Delaney-Smith, the winningest coach in Ivy League history for men’s and women’s programs, will retire from Harvard with 11 conference championships and the six trips to the NCAAs — including the one that produced the biggest upset in the tournament’s history in 1998 when No. 16 Harvard beat top-seeded Stanford.
Princeton (23-4) advances to the championship game of the Ivy League tournament on Saturday. Kaitlyn Chen finished with 18 points and Julia Cunningham had 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.