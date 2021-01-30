Men
No. 19 Illinois 80, No. 7 Iowa 75
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Ayo Dosunmu scored 25 points, Trent Frazier had 24 and No. 19 Illinois upset No. 7 Iowa 80-75 on Friday night.
In one of the most entertaining games of the Big Ten season, the teams traded leads for most of the game. Illinois finally took command in the final two minutes but was up by only three points when Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon missed a hurried 3 pointer with 11 seconds left.
The Illini’s Kofi Cockburn was immediately fouled and missed his free throw but grabbed the rebound. Cockburn was fouled again with 2 seconds left and sank both shots to seal the win.
Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp each had 19 points for Iowa (12-4, 6-3 Big Ten). Garza was called for his third foul early in the second half and spent more than seven minutes on the bench. He was flagged for his fourth with 4 minutes left and the score tied at 69.
Jacob Grandison had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois (11-5, 7-3). Cockburn added nine points and 11 rebounds.
Illinois led 43-41 at the half, thanks to a long 3-pointer by Frazier with 7 seconds left. Neither team led by more than six points in the back-and-forth half.
Dosunmu had 19 points at the midpoint and Garza had 13 for Iowa.
No. 22 Saint Louis at Richmond, postponed
Women
No. 5 UCLA 60, Arizona St. 57
LOS ANGELES — Charisma Osborne scored 27 points and No. 5 UCLA survived Arizona State's second-half comeback in a 60-57 victory Friday night.
Osborne scored 20 or more points for the fifth straight game. The sophomore guard is second in the Pac-12 with six 20-point games.
UCLA (10-2, 8-2) led by 18 points in the second quarter and 33-21 at halftime before Arizona State roared back.
The Sun Devils (8-5, 4-5) scored 13 straight points in a 17-2 run in the third quarter. Taya Hanson’s jumper with 1:59 remaining in the period put Arizona State up 40-38 before a layup by UCLA’s Michaela Onyenwere tied it at 40 going into the final 10 minutes.
Osborne scored 13 points in the fourth, including a 3-pointer with 7:39 remaining to give UCLA a 46-44 advantage. The Bruins were up by six a couple times in the fourth quarter, but were never able to shake the Sun Devils.
Emily Bessoir hit a free throw that gave UCLA a 60-57 lead with 15 seconds remaining. Arizona State had a chance to send it into overtime, but Hanson missed a 3-pointer. Hanson led Arizona State with 12 points.
No. 6 Stanford 77, Washington St. 49
PULLMAN, Wash. — Hayley Jones and Kiana Williams each scored 16 points as No. 6 Stanford beat Washington State 77-49 on Friday for its 69th consecutive victory in the series.
Ashten Prechtel added 11 points for Stanford (14-2, 11-2 Pac-12), which has never lost to the Cougars in a series that dates to 1983.
Bella Murekatete scored a career-high 17 points for Washington State (8-6, 6-6), which was undone by 33% shooting. Ula Motuga added 10 points.
The teams played back-to-back games in Pullman because local COVID-19 protocols have prevented Stanford from playing home games for two months. Stanford beat Washington State 71-49 on Wednesday night.
The Cardinal will return to Maples Pavilion on Feb. 5 against Colorado.
Stanford scored the final four baskets of the first quarter to take a 22-15 lead. Washington State was scoreless in the last four minutes of the first quarter, and Stanford sank 10 of its first 16 shots.
Stanford’s last three baskets of the second quarter were 3-pointers as the Cardinal used a 9-1 closing run to take a 40-27 lead at halftime. Washington State was dogged by 36.7% shooting and 10 turnovers.
Murekatete scored the first nine points of the third for Washington State as the Cougars cut Stanford’s lead to 45-36.
Stanford closed the third with a 12-5 run and Lexie Hull’s basket at the buzzer gave the Cardinal a 57-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cardinal opened the fourth with a 10-2 run.
No. 11 Oregon vs. Utah, postponed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.