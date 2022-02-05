Women
No. 8 Arizona 63, No. 19 Oregon 48
TUCSON, Ariz. — Cate Reese scored 13 points and No. 8 Arizona shut down No. 19 Oregon for an emotional 63-48 victory on Friday night.
The Wildcats (16-3, 6-3 Pac-12) and their fans were hyped up for the rematch of a trash-talking, middle finger-waving game that Oregon won in overtime three weeks earlier.
Arizona hounded Oregon (14-6, 7-2) defensively all night, scoring 22 points off the Ducks’ 21 turnovers while holding them to 36% shooting, including 2 of 15 from 3.
The Wildcats also came to life offensively in the second half, pulling away for a resounding win that had the near-capacity crowd roaring in approval.
Endyia Rogers led the Ducks with 17 points, and Nyara Sabally added 15 despite twice going to the locker room holding her stomach in the second half.
Oregon rallied from 17 down in the first game between the teams of the season on Jan. 15, when the Ducks beat Arizona 68-67 on Rogers’ jumper with 0.4 seconds left.
Arizona had a pair of 8-0 runs to lead 30-24 at halftime.
No. 9 Baylor 75, No. 13 Texas 63
WACO, Texas — NaLyssa Smith scored 25 points and the ninth-ranked Baylor women beat No. 13 Texas for the 12th consecutive time, never trailing in a 75-63 victory Friday night.
It’s the first of two meetings over three days between the Big 12 rivals.
Ja’Mee Asberry had all 15 of her points in the first 12 minutes for the Bears (16-5, 6-3 Big 12) in a game originally scheduled for Jan. 9 but postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Baylor program. The rematch is Sunday in Austin.
Aliyah Matharu scored 17 points for the Longhorns (15-5, 5-4), who haven’t beaten Baylor since Feb. 6, 2017. Both teams were coming off losses to No. 18 Oklahoma — both on baskets in the final seconds from Liz Scott.
Texas, which trailed by 14 in the first half, pulled within 48-45 in the third quarter. But Sarah Andrews’ three-point play on a driving layup restored the Bears’ double-digit lead at 55-45 in the final minute of the quarter. Andrews had 17 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
Smith, Asberry and Andrews accounted for the first nine points before a bucket from Queen Egbo capped an 11-0 run in the first quarter after the Longhorns had pulled even at 7. Egbo fouled out in the fourth quarter with six points.
