Men
No. 21 Loyola Chicago 60, Southern Illinois 52
CHICAGO — Marquise Kennedy scored 16 points, and No. 21 Loyola Chicago hung on to beat Southern Illinois 60-52 on Friday night.
The Ramblers (20-4, 15-2 Missouri Valley Conference) steadied themselves in the closing minutes after letting a 16-point lead shrink to four and came out on top for the 13th time in 14 games. They also reached 20 wins for the fourth straight year, a streak that started when the 2017-18 team went 32-6 and made the Final Four.
“I love the consistency of it,” coach Porter Moser said. “Our guys are hungry.”
Braden Norris scored 13 and made three 3-pointers. Cameron Krutwig added 11 points, six rebounds and four blocks, though he sat out the final 7 minutes, 56 seconds because of cramps.
The Ramblers extended the nation’s fifth-longest active home win streak to 21 games. They also tied the program record for conference victories.
Steven Verplancken led Southern Illinois (11-12, 5-12) with 17 points. Lance Jones scored 14 points while making 4 of 8 3-pointers, but the Salukis committed 18 turnovers against the nation's stingiest scoring defense. And they lost their 14th in a row against ranked opponents.
“Give credit to Loyola,” said coach Bryan Mullins, a Ramblers assistant from 2013-19 before taking the Southern Illinois job. “They made more plays than us, especially those last four minutes. They were able to make some big baskets and get some stops. We've got to execute better at the end of the game.”
Women
No. 10 UCLA 93, USC 51
No. 22 South Dakota St. 73,
Kansas City 53
BROOKINGS, S.D. — Paiton Burckhard and Tylee Irwin each scored 19 points and No. 22 South Dakota State beat UMKC 73-53 on Friday night to clinch the Summit League regular-season title.
Burckhard was 9 of 18 from the field, including South Dakota State’s opening four baskets. Irwin made all 12 of her free throws, eight coming in the fourth quarter, as the Jackrabbits were 25 of 36 at the line. South Dakota State shot 18 free throws in the fourth compared to UMKC’s 12 attempts for the game.
Mesa Byom added nine points for South Dakota State (20-2, 13-0), which has won 17 straight games. The Jackrabbits were without starting forward Tori Nelson and conference scoring leader Myah Selland due to injuries.
The Jackrabbits close their regular season against UMKC on Saturday, attempting to finish the regular season undefeated at home for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
RaVon Nero and Mandy Willems each scored 11 points for UMKC (10-10, 7-7). The Roos were held to 37% shooting and 20 second-half points.
