MEN
No. 4 Purdue 85, Hofstra 66
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Zach Edey had a double-double in the first half and finished with 23 points and 18 rebounds to help No. 4 Purdue rout Hofstra 85-66 on Wednesday night.
The 7-foot-4 center has scored 20 or more points in eight straight games, the longest streak during coach Matt Painter’s 18-year tenure. The Boilermakers are 9-0 for the first time since 2015-16.
Hofstra was without leading scorer Aaron Estrada because of an injured ankle. Redshirt freshman Amar’e Marshall responded by scoring a season-high 24 points for the Pride (6-4).
No. 5 UConn 75, Florida 54
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Adama Sanogo scored 17 points, Donovan Clingan added 16 and UConn beat Florida, improving to 10-0 for the first time since 2010-11.
The Huskies took control early, built a 15-point lead midway through the second half and never let the Gators (6-4) back in it. Clingan, a 7-foot-2 freshman, dominated Florida standout Colin Castleton in the paint.
Jordan Hawkins chipped in 15 points for the Huskies.
Castleton finished with 12 points on 3-of-12 shooting and added eight rebounds. Alex Fudge and Riley Kugel led the way for Florida with 13 points apiece.
No. 7 Tennessee 84,
Eastern Kentucky 49
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tyreke Key scored 10 of the first 12 points of the second half and finished with 17, and Tennessee overcame a sluggish first half to beat Eastern Kentucky.
The Volunteers (8-1) have won seven straight.
Key led Tennessee in scoring before leaving with a right knee injury with 6:15 left in the game. Julian Phillips had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Zakai Zeigler and Uros Plavsic added 13 points apiece.
No. 14 Indiana 81, Nebraska 65
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trey Galloway scored a career-high 20 points and Tamar Bates had 19 as Indiana beat Nebraska.
Indiana (8-1, 1-1 Big Ten) finished 11 of 25 from beyond the arc. Miller Kopp had 13 points and All-American center Trayce Jackson-Davis added 12.
C.J. Wilcher led the Cornhuskers (6-4, 0-1) with 22 points.
WOMEN
No. 7 Virginia Tech 73,
Boston College 58
BOSTON — Reigning Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Elizabeth Kitley had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Cayla King scored 16 as No. 7 Virginia won its ninth in a row, beating Boston College.
Taylor Soule, one of two BC transfers on the roster for Virginia Tech (9-0, 1-0 ACC), added nine points and five rebounds. Soule scored more than 1,500 points and grabbed almost 700 rebounds in four seasons at BC, earning All-ACC honors three times.
No. 8 North Carolina 64,
UNC-Wilmington 42
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Alyssa Ustby scored 16 points and North Carolina rebounded from its only loss of the season to beat UNC Wilmington.
Kennedy Todd-Williams scored 12 points and Deja Kelly added 10 for the Tar Heels (7-1), who lost by 24 points at undefeated Indiana last week.
No. 16 Iowa 70,
No. 10 Iowa State 57
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark scored 19 points after a slow start and Monika Czinano added 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Iowa over Iowa State.
Kate Martin added 13 points for the Hawkeyes (7-3). They have won six of the last seven games in the rivalry against the Cyclones (6-2).
The game was expected to be a showcase for Clark and Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, both Associated Press preseason All-Americans, but both had problems making shots. Clark was 7 of 20 overall and Joens had 15 points while going 5 for 13.
No. 19 Baylor 91,
Texas-Arlington 36
WACO, Texas — Sarah Andrews scored 20 points, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had a double-double and Baylor coasted past UT Arlington
Jana Van Gytenbeek added 15 points and Caitlin Bickle had 13 for the Bears (7-2). Littlepage-Buggs had 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Taleyah Jones scored eight points and Kamaria Gipson had 10 rebounds for the Mavericks (5-5).
No. 24 Kansas State 72,
UMKC 45
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Emilee Ebert scored 14 points and ran her free throw streak 32 in a row as Kansas State beat UMKC.
The Wildcats (9-1) scored the last six points of the first half for a 39-24 lead and had the first 13 of the second to make it 50-24. Ebert had six of those 19. The Mavericks went scoreless for 7:36 and without a field goal for almost 10 minutes.
Jocelyn Ewell led UMKC (3-6) with 14 points and E’Lease Stafford added 13.
