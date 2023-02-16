MEN
No. 10 Tennessee 68, No. 1 Alabama 59
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zakai Zeigler and Santiago Vescovi each scored 15 points and No. 10 Tennessee took down newly minted No. 1 Alabama 68-59 on Wednesday night.
Playing its first game as the top-ranked team since the 2002-03 season, the Crimson Tide (22-4, 12-1 SEC) led just once in the early going and committed 19 turnovers.
Unlike football, when Tennessee fans stormed their home field after beating No. 3 Alabama 52-49 in October, this sellout crowd stayed in the seats when it was over. “Rocky Top” loudly blared as the Volunteers (20-6, 9-5) ended a two-game skid.
Alabama’s loss was the eighth by an AP No. 1 team this season. That ties the most in a regular season with 1993-94 in a stat dating to 1948-49.
Alabama became the last Power 5 men’s team to lose a conference game this season. The Tide reached No. 1 in the latest poll by The Associated Press on Monday, but its only lead in this game came at 12-11.
Jonas Aidoo had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Tennessee.
Brandon Miller led Alabama with 15 points, Jaden Bradley added 14 and Nimari Burnett had 11.
No. 7 Virginia 61, Louisville 58
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Armaan Franklin and Kihei Clark each scored 14 points and Virginia overcame poor foul shooting to win its third straight game.
The Cavaliers (20-4, 12-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) led 58-50 with 3:47 remaining but missed five free throws down the stretch to give the ACC-worst Cardinals (3-23, 1-14) a chance.
El Ellis had 21 points for Louisville, which has lost four straight since its lone ACC victory.
No. 11 Marquette 69, No. 16 Xavier 68
MILWAUKEE — Olivier-Maxence Prosper tipped in a putback with 1.6 seconds left and Marquette edged Xavier to extend its slim Big East lead.
Marquette (21-6, 13-3), picked to finish ninth by the league’s coaches in the preseason poll, moved 1 1/2 games ahead of Xavier (19-7, 11-4), No. 24 Providence and No. 18 Creighton.
After a layup by Jack Nunge put the Musketeers ahead 68-67 with 8.3 seconds remaining, Marquette raced up the floor. Kam Jones missed his driving layup attempt, but Prosper used his right hand to tip in the offensive rebound and put the Golden Eagles back in front.
Xavier’s Jerome Hunter threw a long inbounds pass to Nunge, whose deep 3-point try caromed off the backboard as the buzzer sounded.
Northwestern 64,
No. 14 Indiana 62
EVANSTON, Ill. — Boo Buie scored the tiebreaking basket with two seconds remaining and Northwestern followed up its first win over a top-ranked team by beating Indiana.
After defeating Purdue on Sunday for the program’s first victory over an opponent ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, the Wildcats (19-7, 10-5 Big Ten) blew a 19-point halftime lead before topping the Hoosiers (18-8, 9-6).
Northwestern took sole possession of second place in the conference standings with its program-record fourth victory over a ranked opponent this season. Northwestern hadn’t beaten Top 25 teams in consecutive games since January 2009.
Buie had 21 points.
Trayce Jackson-Davis led Indiana with 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists.
No. 19 Iowa St. 70, No. 22 TCU 59
AMES, Iowa — Aljaz Kunc had career highs of 22 points and five 3-pointers in his first start in nearly two months, and Iowa State never trailed.
The Cyclones won their nation-best seventh game against a Top 25 opponent.
Jaren Holmes added 16 points for the Cyclones (17-8, 8-5). Kunc, playing his fourth game since missing six weeks with a broken finger, made four of his 3s in the first half.
TCU (17-9, 6-7) lost its fourth straight while playing its fifth game without injured conference preseason player of the year and topscorer Mike Miles Jr.
No. 21 San Diego State 45, Fresno State 43
FRESNO — Matt Bradley scored 10 points and No. 21 San Diego State slipped past Fresno State 45-43 on Wednesday night.
San Diego State (21-5, 12-2 Mountain West Conference) has won four in a row and eight of nine overall, extending its win streak against the Bulldogs to eight games.
Nathan Mensah had eight points, eight rebounds and four blocks for SDSU, and Keshad Johnson added seven points and eight boards.
Isaiah Hill converted a three-point play and Anthony Holland made a 3-pointer before Jemarl Baker Jr. hit a turnaround jumper to cap an 8-0 run that gave Fresno State a 41-40 lead with 4:51 to play.
WOMEN
No. 6 UConn 62, Creighton 60
STORRS, Conn. — Caroline Ducharme scored all 10 of her points in the fourth quarter, including the winning free throws with 4.8 seconds left, and No. 6 UConn rallied to beat Creighton.
Ducharme, playing for the first time after missing 13 games with a concussion, was 0 for 6 from the floor before her late scoring surge helped UConn (23-4, 15-1 Big East) overcome an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit.
Lou Lopez Senechal scored 17 points to lead the Huskies, and Aaliyah Edwards added 12.
Morgan Maly had 15 points for Creighton (18-7, 12-5). Rachael Saunders and Lauren Jensen each had 13. The Bluejays led 50-39 early in the fourth quarter before the Huskies rallied.
Darrion Trammell answered with a layup about a minute later and Jaedon LeDee hit one of two free throws to put SDSU ahead by two.
No. 7 Iowa 91, Wisconsin 61
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark scored 24 points and Monika Czinano had 19 as Iowa beat Wisconsin for the 27th consecutive time.
McKenna Warnock added 16 points for the Hawkeyes (21-5, 13-2 Big Ten). Iowa won for the 10th time in 11 games and moved within one game of conference leader Indiana.
The Hawkeyes, who lead the nation in scoring at 88.5 points per game, shot 64.3% from the field.
Julie Pospisilova led Wisconsin (8-19, 3-12) with 16 points. Maty Wilke had 10.
No. 14 Villanova 73, St. John’s 57
NEW YORK — Maddy Siegrist scored 39 points, including 19 in the third quarter, and Villanova beat St. John’s for its 14th win in 15 games.
Siegrist, the national scoring leader at 29.1 points per game who was coming off a 50-point performance in a win over Seton Hall last Saturday, made 15 of 26 shots, 3 of 7 3-pointers and 6 of 8 free throws. She also had 11 rebounds.
Lucy Olsen had 14 points and seven assists for Villanova (23-4, 14-2 Big East).
Mimi Reid led St. John’s (19-6, 10-6) with a career-high 23 points.
No. 15 Oklahoma 84, Texas Tech 57
NORMAN, Okla. — Aubrey Joens had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Oklahoma beat Texas Tech.
Liz Scott scored 13 points and made all six shot attempts, Madi Williams scored 12 and Nevaeh Tot had 11 for Oklahoma (21-4, 11-3 Big 12), which never trailed.
Bailey Maupin scored 15 points off the bench for the Lady Raiders (16-10, 4-9). Breamber Scott added 12 points and Bryn Gerlich had 10.
