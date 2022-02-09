Arkansas 80,
No. 1 Auburn 76, OT
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — JD Notae scored 28 points and Arkansas used clutch foul shooting in overtime to knock off No. 1 Auburn 80-76 on Tuesday night.
The Razorbacks (19-5, 8-3 Southeastern Conference) hit 11 of 14 free throws in the final 1:52 of overtime in front of a raucous crowd at Bud Walton Arena.
Jabari Smith scored 20 points and Wendell Green Jr. had 19 for the Tigers (22-2, 10-1), who had won 19 straight since a double-overtime loss to Connecticut in November.
It’s the first time Arkansas team has beaten a No. 1-ranked team since 1984, against North Carolina. The Tigers
Arkansas led by as many as 12 points in the first half before the Tigers rallied within 28-25 at the break.
No. 3 Purdue 84,
No. 13 Illinois 68
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jaden Ivey scored 26 points and Eric Hunter Jr. scored all nine of his points during a key run to start the second half as the Boilermakers snapped the Fighting Illini’s four-game win streak.
Purdue (21-3, 10-3 Big Ten) has won six straight and nine of 10 to grab a share of the league lead.
Illinois (17-6, 10-3) was led by Kofi Cockburn, who had 18 points and seven rebounds. Andre Curbelo added 15 points.
No. 5 Kentucky 86,
South Carolina 76
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Oscar Tshiebwe posted his sixth straight double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds and TyTy Washington scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half to lead the Wildcats, who reached 20 victories in a season for the 13th time in 14 years.
The Wildcats (20-4, 9-2 Southeastern Conference) had to recover after squandering an 11-point lead to the Gamecocks (13-10, 4-7) early in the final 20 minutes.
No. 12 UCLA 79, Stanford 70
STANFORD — Johnny Juzang scored 23 points, including a momentum changing four-point play and Jaime Jaquez, Jr. added 16 points to help UCLA beat Stanford.
The Bruins (17-4, 9-3 Pac-12) ended a two-game slide.
Spencer Jones scored 20 points to pace Stanford (14-9, 7-6 Pac-12), which has lost three of five since beating Southern California on Jan. 27.
Tyger Campbell added 12 points and six assists, and Jules Bernard had 10 points. Harrison Ingram scored 17 and Michael O’Connell added 13 for the Cardinal.
No. 14 Wisconsin 70,
No. 17 Michigan St. 62
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Johnny Davis had a game-high 25 points to lead Wisconsin to its second straight victory in East Lansing.
The win lifted the second-place Badgers (19-4 overall, 10-3 Big Ten) to within a half-game of first-place Illinois in the Big Ten. Chucky Hepburn and Tyler Wahl both added 11 points for the Badgers, who outshot the Spartans 47.2% to 41.5%
Marcus Bingham Jr. had 15 points to lead the Spartans (17-6, 8-4), who lost their second straight and remain in fourth place. Malik Hal added 12 off the bench.
No. 15 Villanova75, St. John’s 69
NEW YORK — Justin Moore scored 16 points on a sore ankle and No. 15 Villanova held off a furious late charge by St. John’s at Madison Square Garden.
Eric Dixon also had 16 points and the Wildcats (18-6, 11-3 Big East) overcame a scoreless outing by banged-up star Collin Gillespie to stay two losses behind first-place Providence in the conference standings.
No. 24 UConn 80,
No. 18 Marquette 72
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Adama Sanogo scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, his fifth double-double of the season, to lead UConn to a sweep of the season series with Marquette.
Tyrese Martin added 18 points and 15 boards for the Huskies (16-6, 7-4 Big East) for his third double-double.
No. 21 USC 74, Pacific 68
LOS ANGELES — Boogie Ellis scored 13 points to help Southern California overcome playing without injured star Isaiah Mobley and beat Pacific.
Mobley, who leads the team in scoring, rebounding and assists was out with a non-displaced nose fracture.
The Trojan (20-4) rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit for the win. USC’s comeback was aided by three 3-pointers from freshman Harrison Hornery, who entered with just five total points in 15 career minutes. Chevez Goodwin and Drew Peterson each had 12 points for the Trojans.
Alphonso Anderson had 22 points and nine rebounds for Pacific (7-16), while Nick Blake added 12 for the Tigers, who have another ranked test ahead with a West Coast Conference game at No. 2 Gonzaga on Thursday.
Santa Clara 77,
No. 22 St. Mary’s 72
SANTA CLARA — PJ Pipes scored 21 points and Jalen Williams had 18 points and 10 assists as Santa Clara beat Saint Mary’s.
Pipes shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range for Santa Clara (17-8, 7-3 West Coast Conference).
Josip Vrankic added 16 points to move into eighth place on Santa Clara’s career scoring list with 1,680. He also grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.
Tommy Kuhse led Saint Mary’s (19-5, 7-2) with 16 points and six assists off the bench, but the Gaels had their seven-game winning streak snapped. Matthias Tass added 12 points and seven rebounds.
