Top 25 Men
No. 1 Gonzaga 82, No. 17 Saint Mary’s 69
LAS VEGAS — Andrew Nembhard scored 19 points, Rasir Bolton added 18 and top-ranked Gonzaga outlasted No. 17 Saint Mary’s to win its eighth West Coast Conference tournament title in nine years.
The Zags (26-3) had one big run in the first half to build a 10-point lead in its 25th straight WCC title game, but spent much of the night trying to shake the gritty Gaels.
Gonzaga finally did it, making nine shots during a stretch in the second half to pull away after Saint Mary’s had cut the lead to two.
The win all but locks up a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the Zags.
The Gaels (25-7) managed to slow the game’s pace to its liking, preventing the Zags from getting out in transition for easy baskets. Gonzaga still found a way to outscore Saint Mary’s, making 16 of 23 shots in the second half to win its 20th WCC tournament title.
Logan Johnson led Saint Mary’s with 21 points and Tommy Kuhse added 15.
Top 25 Women
Gonzaga 71, No. 15 BYU 59
LAS VEGAS — Melody Kempton scored 15 points and Gonzaga beat No. 15 BYU in the championship game of the West Coast Conference tournament to earn its 13th NCAA Tournament berth.
It was a big turnaround for second-seeded Gonzaga, which dropped two games to the top-seeded Cougars in the regular season. The Bulldogs led 35-20 at halftime of the first game but were outscored 105-34 in the following six quarters of the two losses.
The Truong twins, Kaylynne and Kayleigh, scored 14 and 12 points respectively for the Bulldogs (26-6) and Yvonne Ejim had 11.
Kaylynne Truong hit two 3-pointers and all four of her free throws to score 10 points in the fourth quarter.
WCC player of the year Shaylee Gonzales scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for BYU (26-3), which had its eight-game winning streak snapped, a span that included both wins over Gonzaga.
No. 25 UCF 69, Tulsa 54
FORT WORTH, Texas — Masseny Kaba scored a career-high 23 points and UCF beat Tulsa in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament.
The top-seeded Knights (23-3), who moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time on Monday, ran their winning streak to 11, the last two coming over the eighth-seeded Golden Hurricanes.
Brittney Smith had 19 points and 11 rebounds for UCF.
Wyvette Mayberry scored 13 points for Tulsa (16-10).
