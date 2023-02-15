No. 24 Providence 94, No. 18 Creighton 86, 2OT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Devin Carter had a career-high 25 points and No. 24 Providence outlasted No. 18 Creighton in double overtime.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
No. 24 Providence 94, No. 18 Creighton 86, 2OT
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Devin Carter had a career-high 25 points and No. 24 Providence outlasted No. 18 Creighton in double overtime.
Bryce Hopkins and Noah Locke each scored 20 for the Friars (19-7, 11-4 Big East), who ended an eight-game winning streak for the Bluejays that began with a Jan. 14 victory over Providence at home.
With the win, the Friars tied Creighton (17-9, 11-4) for third place in the Big East standings. Both teams are a half-game behind Xavier and a game back of first-place Marquette in a crowded race for the regular-season title.
No. 5 Kansas 87, Oklahoma St. 76
STILLWATER, Okla. — Gradey Dick scored 17 of his season-high 26 points in the second half and Kansas defeated Oklahoma State.
The freshman guard made 10 of 17 field goal attempts, shooting 4 of 9 on 3-pointers.
Kalib Boone scored a career-high 27 points for Oklahoma State (16-10, 7-6), which had won five straight.
Oklahoma 79, No. 12 Kansas St. 65
NORMAN, Okla. — Grant Sherfield scored 22 points and Oklahoma went on a 12-0 run early in the second half against Kansas State.
The win snapped a seven-game conference losing streak for the Sooners (13-13, 3-10 Big 12) and prevented the Wildcats (19-7, 7-6) and first-year coach Jerome Tang from earning their 20th win of the season.
Nae’quan Tomlin had 17 points and 10 rebounds to pace Kansas State.
Syracuse 75, No. 23 NC State 72
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Judah Mintz scored 20 points and Syracuse knocked off North Carolina State.
A three-point play by Jesse Edwards gave the Orange a 73-70 lead with two minutes left. Edwards finished with 18 points for Syracuse (16-10, 9-6 ACC), and Joe Girard III had 14.
D.J. Burns Jr. and Jarkel Joiner each scored 15 points for the Wolfpack (20-7, 10-6).
Syracuse was 16 for 17 at the foul line, while the Wolfpack went 3 for 5.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.