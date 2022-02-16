No. 19 Villanova 89, No. 8 Providence 84
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Collin Gillespie had five 3-pointers and a career-high 33 points, including a key 3 with 23 seconds left, and 10th-ranked Villanova held on to beat eighth-ranked Providence.
Justin Moore added 19 points for the Wildcats (20-6, 13-3 Big East), who went 11 of 23 from beyond the arc and won their fourth straight.
The loss snapped the eight-game win streak by the conference-leading Friars (21-3, 11-2). It was their first home conference loss of the season.
Nate Watson led Providence with 20 points.
No. 16 Tennessee 76, No. 4 Kentucky 63
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Santiago Vescovi scored 18 points and Chandler Kennedy added 17 to lead Tennessee past Kentucky.
Zakai Zeigler and John Fulkerson each added 14 points as the Volunteers (19-6, 10-3 Southeastern Conference) ran their home record to 14-0 this season with their eighth straight SEC victory.
The Wildcats (21-5, 10-3) were led by Oscar Tshiebwe’s 13 points and 15 rebounds.
No. 9 Duke 76, Wake Forest 74
DURHAM, N.C. — Mark Williams dunked Paolo Banchero’s missed driving layup with 0.4 seconds left to help Duke beat Wake Forest, capping a wild game in which Blue Devils Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski did not coach after halftime because the team said he was “not feeling well.”
The drama carried to the final possession as Wake Forest had only a desperate chance. Domari Monsanto took the inbounds pass and heaved a one-handed throw to the far end that appeared to be a bit late with the ball hitting the glass then bouncing off the rim before falling away.
No. 15 Wisconsin 74, Indiana 69
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Johnny Davis scored 30 points, including the final 13 for No. 15 Wisconsin, and the Badgers boosted their Big Ten title chances with a comeback victory over Indiana.
Davis was 10 of 15 from the field, 10 of 14 at the free-throw line and had 12 rebounds. Brad Davison added 21 points and seven boards for Wisconsin (20-5, 11-4).
Trayce Jackson-Davis had 30 points and eight rebounds for the Hoosiers (16-7, 7-8), who have lost four in a row.
No. 18 Ohio State 70, Minnesota 45
COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell had 16 points and 10 rebounds, leading No. 18 Ohio State to a win over Minnesota.
Malaki Branham added 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting for the Buckeyes (16-6, 9-4 Big Ten).
Luke Loewe scored 12 points to lead Minnesota (12-11, 3-11). Jamison Battle added 11 points.
Penn State 62, No. 19 Michigan State 58
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Seth Lundy hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:37 remaining and finished with 17 points as Penn State surprised Michigan State.
John Harrar had 16 points and 16 rebounds, and Jalen Pickett added 10 points for the Nittany Lions (10-12, 5-9 Big Ten).
No. 20 Texas 80, Oklahoma State 78, OT
NORMAN, Okla. — Timmy Allen and Andrew Jones each scored 20 points to help Texas beat Oklahoma.
Marcus Carr and Christian Bishop each scored 16 points for the Longhorns (19-7. 8-5 Big 12). Texas also beat Oklahoma 66-52 on Jan. 11.
New Mexico 75, No. 22 Wyoming 66
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Jaelen House scored 34 points and New Mexico played stingy defense to beat Wyoming.
Jamal Mashburn Jr. added 18 points for the Lobos (11-14, 3-8 Mountain West), and Jay Allen-Tovar had 15, including a crucial 3-pointer with 43 seconds left to extend New Mexico’s lead to 71-65.
No. 23 Arkansas 76, Missouri 57
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Stanley Umude scored 23 points to lead Arkansas over Missouri.
The Razorbacks (20-6, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) made 11 of 21 3-point attempts, with Umude hitting 6 of 9.
Jaylin Williams finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Trey Wade added 12 points and 11 rebounds. JD Notae scored 17 points, and Devonte Davis had 11.
Javon Pickett led Missouri (10-15, 4-8 SEC) with 13 points, and DaJuan Gordon added 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.