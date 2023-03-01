MEN
No. 6 Marquette 72, Butler 56
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Kolek had 21 points and 10 assists, and No. 6 Marquette clinched its first outright Big East championship by beating Butler 72-56 on Tuesday night.
The victory was the fifth in a row and 10th in 11 games for the surprising Golden Eagles (24-6, 16-3), picked ninth by the league’s coaches in the preseason poll.
Marquette, which had already secured a share of its first Big East title since 2013, had not won an outright regular-season crown since doing so in Conference USA in 2003.
Olivier-Maxence Prosper added 14 points and Oso Ighodaro had 12 for the Golden Eagles, who will be the top seed in the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden — an event Marquette has never won.
Jayden Taylor scored 13 and Jalen Thomas had 10 for Butler (14-16, 6-13), which finished 4-6 in Big East home games.
No. 3 Kansas 67, Texas Tech 63
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jalen Wilson scored 21 points in his Allen Fieldhouse farewell, fellow senior Kevin McCullar Jr. added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Kansas clinched a share of the Big 12 regular-season championship.
Dajuan Harris had 16 points for the Jayhawks (25-5, 13-4), who would capture the outright crown if ninth-ranked Texas loses to No. 22 TCU on Wednesday night. Otherwise, the Jayhawks — now with an NCAA-leading 64 conference championships — would need to beat the Longhorns in a head-to-head showdown Saturday in Austin.
De’Vion Harmon had 15 points to lead Texas Tech (16-14, 5-12), which was just 3 of 16 from the 3-point line.
No. 12 Tennessee 75, Arkansas 57
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Olivier Nkamhoua scored 16 points and Tennessee earned its second consecutive win.
Despite the victory, the Volunteers (22-8, 11-6 Southeastern Conference) may have sustained a significant loss. Three minutes into the game, sophomore point guard Zakai Zeigler, who brings energy on offense and defense, went down with an injury to his left knee. The extent of the injury wasn’t immediately known, but he did not return.
Anthony Black and Davonte Davis each scored 13 for the Razorbacks (19-11, 8-9).
No. 13 Virginia 64, Clemson 57
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jayden Gardner had 12 points and nine rebounds, Armaan Franklin and Isaac McKneely each scored 12, and Virginia stopped a two-game skid.
The Cavaliers (22-6, 14-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) moved into a tie for second place in the league with No. 16 Miami with one game remaining.
PJ Hall led the Tigers (21-9, 13-6) with 19 points and Hunter Tyson had 17.
Iowa 90, No. 15 Indiana 68
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Kris Murray scored 26 points, Tony Perkins flirted with the first triple-double in Iowa history and the Hawkeyes defeated Indiana.
Perkins had 23 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high eight assists for Iowa (19-11, 11-8 Big Ten).
Trayce Jackson-Davis led the Hoosiers (20-10, 11-8) with 26 points and 13 rebounds.
Boise St. 66, No. 18 SDSU 60
BOISE, Idaho — Max Rice scored 26 points and reeled off 12 straight points in a 14-0 run to close out the game and Boise State remained perfect at home in conference play.
The Broncos (23-7, 13-4 Mountain West Conference) avenged a 20-point loss to San Diego State on Feb. 3. It was the Broncos’ first win over a ranked team this season. Tyson Degenhart scored 14 for Boise State, while Naje Smith added 10.
San Diego State (23-6, 14-3), which had already claimed a share of the conference crown with its buzzer-beating win over New Mexico on Saturday, failed to hold onto a late nine-point lead. Matt Bradley paced San Diego State with 16 points, and Micah Parrish chipped in 11.
No. 24 Texas A&M 69, Mississippi 61
OXFORD, Miss. — Tyrece Radford scored 13 points as Texas A&M erased an early 12-point deficit to beat Mississippi.
Wade Taylor IV added 12 points and seven assists and Julius Marble scored 10 for the Aggies, who went 13 of 16 from the free-throw line in the second half to stave off the Rebels’ attempt at a late rally.
Matthew Murrell made 8 of 11 from 3-point range and scored 26 points to lead Ole Miss (11-19, 3-13).
WOMEN
No. 22 UNLV 71, Nevada 66
Desi-Rae Young scored 20 points, Alyssa Durazo-Frescas added 18 and No. 22 UNLV rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Nevada 71-66 on Tuesday night to finish the regular season undefeated in the Mountain West Conference.
UNLV is the second program to run the 18-game Mountain West schedule undefeated (Colorado State, 2016). It is also just the fourth time a Mountain West team finished the regular season undefeated in conference play. UNLV has not been undefeated in conference play since going 8-0 against the Big West in 1985.
UNLV trailed 54-44 with 3:07 left in the third quarter but opened the fourth with a 13-1 run and led 62-57 with 4:32 remaining. Young scored six points and Durazo-Frescas had five during the stretch. The Rebels outscored the Wolf Pack 22-10 in the fourth.
Young was 6 of 10 from the floor and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. Durazo-Frescas was 5-of-10 shooting from the field with four 3-pointers. Kiara Jackson added 11 points and Alyssa Brown had 10 for UNLV (28-2, 18-0).
Victoria Davis scored 19 points to lead Nevada (9-20, 6-12). Alyssa Jimenez added 13 points and Megan Ormiston 10.
