MEN
No. 8 Virginia 63, No. 22 North Carolina State 50
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Jayden Gardner scored 18 points and Reece Beekman added 15 and No. 8 Virginia cooled off red-hot No. 22 North Carolina State.
The Cavaliers (18-4, 10-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) handed the Wolfpack (19-6, 9-5) their second loss in 10 games and moved into a share of first place in the conference with Clemson and Pittsburgh.
The Wolfpack arrived leading the ACC with an average of 79.6 points and were 19-2 when scoring at least 70, but became the 38th consecutive league opponent held below 70 points at John Paul Jones Arena.
Terquavion Smith led N.C. State with 19 points. Casey Morsell, who spent his first two seasons at Virginia and was jeered nearly every time he touched the ball in his first game back, had 18 points before fouling out in the final minute.
Jarkel Joiner, the Wolfpack’s No. 2 scorer at 16.2 points per game, missed 12 of his 14 shots and scored five points. D.J. Burns Jr. (eight points) was the only other Wolfpack player to score.
Reserve forward Kadin Shedrick, who did not play in Virginia’s loss at Virginia Tech on Saturday, had 10 points and six rebounds for the Cavaliers.
No. 21 UConn 87, No. 10 Marquette 72
HARTFORD, Conn. — Jordan Hawkins scored 20 points and Tristen Newton recorded his second triple-double of the season for UConn.
Newton had 12 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the Huskies (19-6, 8-6 Big East), who won their third straight game after losing six of eight.
Adama Sanogo added 18 points, while Alex Karaban and Nahiem Alleyne each chipped in with 13 for Connecticut, which never trailed.
Tyler Kolek had 17 points to lead Marquette (19-6, 11-3), which had its five-game winning streak snapped. Ben Gold and Stevie Mitchell each scored 12.
No. 12 Kansas State 82,
No. 17 TCU 61
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Markquis Nowell scored 18 points and Kansas State finished strong, snapping a two-game skid.
The Wildcats outscored TCU 17-2 to end the game.
Kansas State (19-5, 7-4 Big 12), which lost to TCU earlier this season, moved within a game of first-place Texas in a crowded conference race. The Wildcats are tied with Kansas, a half-game behind Iowa State.
TCU (17-7, 6-5) was led by Damion Baugh with 14 points.
No. 18 Indiana 66, No. 24 Rutgers 60
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 20 points and had 18 rebounds while reaching yet another major milestone for Indiana.
The fourth-year forward became the sixth player in school history with 2,000 career points and the first among them who also had 1,000 rebounds.
Jackson-Davis has 2,004 points, 1,035 rebounds and a school-record 242 blocks. He’s hit all three milestones during a stretch in which Indiana (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten) has won seven of eight.
Clifford Omoruyi had 15 points to lead the Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5), who had won six straight over the Hoosiers.
WOMEN
No. 16 Oklahoma 98, Baylor 92, OT
WACO, Texas — Ana Llanusa and Skylar Vann each scored 20 points and No. 16 Oklahoma took its first lead of the game in overtime before rallying past Baylor.
The Sooners trailed for 39 minutes in regulation and were down 75-63 with 5:19 left in regulation.
Baylor turned it over twice on inbounds plays in the closing seconds of regulation and Taylor Robertson tied at 83-all on a wide-open 3-pointer with 14 seconds left.
Llanusa started overtime with a 3-pointer, and she finished with eight points during the extra session. Baylor never led in overtime, shooting 2 of 6.
Robertson, who tied Danielle Robinson’s program record of 140 starts, finished with 14 points and three 3s for Oklahoma (19-4, 9-3 Big 12), which trails Texas (18-6, 9-2) in the hunt for its first conference title since 2009. Nevaeh Tot added 13 points, Liz Scott added 11 points and eight rebounds and Madi Williams had nine points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
The Sooners, the nation’s No. 3 scoring offense at 86.5 points per game, have scored at least 88 points 14 times this season, seven in conference.
Caitlin Bickle scored a career-high 30 points with four 3s and Sarah Andrews added 20 points for Baylor (16-7, 7-4). Freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 14 points and 17 rebounds and Ja’Mee Asberry scored 11. Jaden Owens had 14 of Baylor’s 25 assists on 32 field goals.
Bickle was 8 of 11 from the field, including 4 of 7 from distance, and Littlepage-Buggs recorded her sixth double-double in the last seven games.
It was the first time in 20 years the Sooners were ranked in game against an unranked Bears squad. Oklahoma continues its road trip at Kansas State on Sunday.
Baylor plays at Oklahoma State on Saturday.
