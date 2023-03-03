MEN
No. 1 Houston 83, Wichita St. 66
HOUSTON — Jamal Shead scored a career-high 25 points, Marcus Sasser added 24 and No. 1 Houston defeated Wichita State.
Shead shot 10 of 17 from the field. The junior was 4 of 8 on 3-pointers.
Sasser tied the school career record for most 3-pointers set by Robert McKiver with 261. He also scored at least 20 points for the sixth straight game, and chants of “Sasser” filled the Fertitta Center after it was over.
Jarace Walker had 11 points and nine rebounds for Houston (28-2, 16-1 American Athletic Conference). The Cougars shot 47%, including 9 of 25 on 3s, in winning their 10th straight game.
Houston forced 20 turnovers, which it converted into 17 points.
Craig Porter Jr. had 17 points and seven rebounds, Jaron Pierre Jr. added 16 points and Kenny Pohto had 12 for Wichita State (15-14, 8-9).
No. 5 Purdue 63, Wisconsin 61
MADISON, Wis. — Zach Edey had 17 points and 19 rebounds as Purdue outlasted Wisconsin, damaging the Badgers’ NCAA Tournament hopes.
Purdue (25-5, 14-5) already had clinched the Big Ten regular-season title outright before the end of this game by virtue of Illinois’ 91-87 double-overtime victory over Michigan. The Illinois-Michigan game concluded late in the first half of the Purdue-Wisconsin matchup.
But there was still plenty at stake in this game as Purdue sought to make its case for a No. 1 seed and Wisconsin (16-13, 8-11) attempted to boost its postseason credentials. Neither team led by more than three points for the final 12 minutes.
In the eighth and final lead change of the second half, Edey made both ends of a one-and-one to put Purdue ahead 58-57 with 1:45 left. Edey had been 1 of 6 from the line before sinking those two.
Wisconsin’s Chucky Hepburn missed a baseline jumper with 1:15 remaining, but Purdue’s Ethan Morton misfired on a 3-pointer with 47 seconds remaining.
The Badgers called a timeout and got the ball to Max Klesmit, who missed a driving layup attempt as the Kohl Center crowd pleaded for a foul call.
WOMEN
No. 17 Michigan 63, Penn St. 61
MINNEAPOLIS — Laila Phelia and Emily Kiser scored 13 points each and Michigan and survived a Penn State comeback in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.
The fifth-seeded Wolverines (22-8) will play fourth-seeded Ohio State in Friday quarterfinals. The Buckeyes swept Michigan in two regular-season meetings.
Leigha Brown added 12 points and nine rebounds and Elise Stuck had 11 points. Phelia and Brown, who combine to average over 35 points a game, returned after Phelia missed seven games with a lower-leg injury and Brown two games for what described in a program statement as an undisclosed “internal issue.”
Marisa McKenna and Leilani Kapinus scored 16 points each and Alexa Williamson 12 for the 13th-seeded Lady Lions (14-17). They were without second-leading scorer and their top 3-point shooter, Shay Ciezki, who injured an ankle in Wednesday’s opening-round win over Minnesota.
No. 18 North Carolina 68, Clemson 58
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Alyssa Ustby scored 15 points with six rebounds, four assists and two steals and 18th-ranked North Carolina, the seventh-seed, pulled away from Clemson for a win in the second round of the ACC Tournament.
The Tar Heels (21-9) now face 13th-ranked and second-seeded Duke on Friday in the quarterfinals. The teams met last Sunday with North Carolina rallying for a 45-41 win.
Deja Kelly scored 14 points, Eva Hodgson 13 and Kennedy Todd-Williams 12 for the balanced Tar Heels, who kept the Tigers at bay despite entering the fourth quarter with a seven-point lead and Kelly and Ustby with four fouls each.
Amari Robinson tied her career high with 27 points on 9-of-12 shooting for the Tigers (17-15).
No. 24 Middle Tennessee 72, North Texas 45
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Jalynn Gregory led a balanced attack with 15 points and Middle Tennessee cruised to a win over North Texas.
Courtney Blakely, Kseniya Malashka and Anastasiia Boldyreva each scored 12 points for the Laidy Raiders 24-4, 17-2 Conference USA), who have won six straight. Savannah Wheeler added 10 points and Courtney Whitson had 11 rebounds and five steals to go with seven points to help MTSU to a 40-27 rebounding advantage.
Quincy Noble scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Mean Green (11-18, 8-11), which went 2 of 14 from 3-point range and shot 37% overall.
It was the 11th time this season Middle Tennessee held an opponent below 50 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.