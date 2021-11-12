Women
No. 1 Stanford 91, Morgan State 36
STANFORD — Francesca Belibi scored 12 points, Lexie Hull added 11 points and defending NCAA champion Stanford beat Morgan State in its season opener.
Cameron Brink had 10 points, five rebounds and three blocks for the third-ranked Cardinal. Stanford scored 47 bench points and 14 out of 15 players scored.
Adia Brisker scored 22 points for Morgan State (0-2).
This marked the highly anticipated debut of Stanford fifth-year senior transfer Jordan Hamilton, who joined the Cardinal from Northwestern. She came off the bench at the 3-minute mark of the second and made a 3-pointer to help her team build a 39-19 halftime lead. Hamilton had four blocks in a 105-35 exhibition victory over Clarke on Saturday.
Stanford is picked to win the Pac-12 Conference regular-season crown after capturing the program’s first national title since 1992 and the third in program history by beating Pac-12 rival Arizona in the title game, 54-53. That’s after the Cardinal held off South Carolina also by a single point — 66-65 — in the national semifinals.
No. 7 Baylor 81, Texas-Arlington 54
ARLINGTON, Texas — Preseason AP All-America forward NaLyssa Smith had 21 points with 16 rebounds, Ja’mee Asberry added 17 points with five 3-pointers and Baylor beat Texas-Arlington.
Asberry, the junior transfer from Oklahoma State, put the Bears (2-0) ahead to stay with a tiebreaking layup just 1:38 before halftime.
Starr Jacobs scored 14 points, all in the first half for the Lady Mavs in their opener.
No. 9 Iowa 91, Samford 54
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Monika Czinano scored 20 points, Caitlin Clark added 19 and Iowa routed Samford 91-54 on Thursday night.
Iowa (2-0) led just 20-12 with 1:32 left in the first quarter before closing the half on a 27-10 run started by Clark with her first field goal.
Andrea Cournoyer led Samford with 15 points in its opener.
No. 13 Kentucky 98, North Alabama 56
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Dre’Una Edwards scored 27 points and Kentucky beat North Alabama.
Edwards scored 11 of her 17 third quarter points in the first four minutes to help Kentucky (2-0) extend its lead to 51-39. Rhyne Howard added 20 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Macey Lee had 21 points with 10 rebounds for North Alabama (1-1).
No. 17 Georgia Tech 72, Kennesaw State 45
ATLANTA — Lorela Cubaj had 12 points and 15 rebounds in Georgia Tech’s victory over Kennesaw State.
Eylia Love added 11 points for Georgia Tech (2-0).
Amani Johnson scored 12 points for the Owls (1-1).
No. 21 South Florida 73, Alabama State 37
TAMPA, Fla. — Sydni Harvey scored 16 of her 22 points in the first quarter in South Florida’s victory over Alabama State.
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu added 14 points and three steals for South Florida (2-0).
Ayana Emmanuel scored 12 points for Alabama State (0-2).
No. 23 Texas A&M 92, Southern 32
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jordan Nixon scored 13 points in Texas A&M’s blowout victory over Southern.
Destiny Pitts and Sahara Jones had 12 points apiece for Texas A&M (2-0).
Aleighyah Fontenot had 11 points to lead Southern in its opener.
No. 24 Virginia Tech 65, George Washington 38
WASHINGTON — Elizabeth Kitley scored a career-high 34 points and had nine rebounds to help Virginia Tech beat George Washington.
Kitley, a 6-foot-6 junior, was 17 of 21 from the field for the Hokies (2-0).
Taylor Webster scored 11 points for George Washington (1-1).
Men
No. 21 Maryland 71, George Washington 64
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Qudus Wahab had 18 points and 15 rebounds, Fatts Russell added 15 points and No. 21 Maryland bounced back from a lackluster first half to beat neighboring George Washington.
Wahab, 6-foot-11 transfer from Georgetown, kept the Terrapins (2-0) within striking distance before halftime and fueled an 8-0 run at the start of the second half that put Maryland ahead for good.
After the Terrapins let a 12-point lead dwindle to 66-64, Wahab made one of two free throws. He then blocked a shot on the other end and snagged the rebound of a potential game-tying 3 before Russell clinched it with a shot from beyond the arc.
Joe Bamisile scored 20 for the Colonials (1-1), including 16 in the first half. Maryland transfer Ricky Lindo Jr. had 13 points and nine rebounds in his return to the school where he played from 2018-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.