Top 25 Women
No. 17 Georgia 82, No. 2 North Carolina State 80, OT
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jenna Staiti had 21 points and 11 rebounds while coming up with a critical defensive stop in the final seconds of overtime to help No. 17 Georgia beat No. 2 North Carolina State.
Sarah Ashlee Barker added 16 points for the Bulldogs, including a long, leaning 3-pointer over Crutchfield with 0.4 seconds left in regulation to force the extra period.
In the final seconds of OT, the 6-foot-4 Staiti was defending 6-5 Wolfpack star Elissa Cunane in the paint with the Bulldogs protecting an 81-80 lead. Cunane turned toward the baseline and missed as Staiti stayed with her in a play with a lot of contact that left Cunane falling to the floor.
Staiti came up with the rebound with 1.7 seconds left. Que Morrison followed by making 1 of 2 free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining. The Wolfpack rebounded the second free throw and called timeout with 0.3 seconds left for a desperation final inbounds play, but Kayla Jones couldn’t get a shot off in time — sending the Bulldogs bench running from the bench to near midcourt for a hug-filled celebration on the Wolfpack’s home court.
It was the first road win for Georgia against a team ranked either No. 1 or No. 2. And it ended a 10-game winning streak for the Wolfpack (10-2).
Morrison finished with 20 points, six rebounds and six assists for Georgia (9-1).
Cunane had 18 of her 20 points in the second half for the Wolfpack after spending most of the first half on the bench with two quick fouls. Diamond Johnson added 17 points for the Wolfpack, who rallied from 12 down at halftime but couldn’t hold onto a four-point lead in the final minute of regulation.
No. 6 Louisville 82, Eastern Kentucky 38
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kianna Smith made five 3-pointers for a career-high 22 points, Hailey Van Lith added 13 points and Louisville cruised past Eastern Kentucky for its ninth consecutive victory.
The Cardinals (9-1) led 51-28 at halftime and their advantage reached 73-33 early in the fourth.
Emma Hacker scored 10 points for the Colonels (4-6).
Top 25 Men
No. 2 Duke 92, Appalachian State 67
DURHAM, N.C. — Wendell Moore Jr. scored 21 points as No. 2 Duke pulled away for a victory over Appalachian State.
Moore made 8 of 11 shots and had five rebounds and six assists. Paolo Banchero scored 16 points, AJ Griffin and Trevor Keels had 11 apiece and Jeremy Roach scored 10 for the Blue Devils (9-1).
Duke ended the first half on a 20-9 run and led by 13 points at intermission. App State (6-6) had led 24-23 midway through the first half.
The Mountaineers trimmed the deficit to five points early in the second half, but Duke then connected on three straight 3-point attempts to push its lead to double digits again.
Leading the Mountaineers was Michael Almonacy, who scored all of his 17 points in the first half. Justin Forrest had 16 points for App State.
