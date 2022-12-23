MEN
No. 4 Kansas 68, Harvard 54
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Jalen Wilson scored 21 points and No. 4 Kansas overcame a frigid performance from 3-point range to beat Harvard.
The Jayhawks (11-1) went 4 for 20 from behind the arc, with no player besides Gradey Dick hitting one until Wilson made one with just over a minute remaining. Wilson scored 11 points in the final 6:24.
Kevin McCullar added 14 points and Dick had 11, going 3 for 7 behind the arc. KJ Adams had 10.
Chris Ledlum had 17 points for Harvard (8-5). Evan Nelson scored 10.
Kansas stretched the lead to 11 points early in the second half, but Harvard would not go away. The Crimson trailed by four points when Dajuan Harris stole an inbounds pass and fed it to Dick, who drained a 3-pointer.
The Crimson were 4 of 11 from behind the arc in the second half.
Wilson finally gave the Jayhawks a comfortable lead with a pair of buckets to extend the lead to 55-46. Then he blocked a dunk attempt by Ledlum.
Harvard hung with Kansas through most of the first half. The score was tied at 20-all at the final media timeout of the first half. The Jayhawks did not hit a 3-point field goal until 2:20 remained in the first half, missing their first nine tries.
Dick, the Jayhawks’ second-leading scorer coming in with 15.8 points per game, didn’t score until hitting a pair of free throws at the 5:07 mark.
No. 5 Arizona 93, Morgan St. 68
TUCSON, Ariz. — Azuolas Tubelis scored 26 points, Oumar Ballo added 21 and No. 5 Arizona closed out its nonconference schedule by overpowering Morgan State.
The Wildcats (12-1) were coming off a pair of tests in wins over No. 8 Tennessee and Montana State, NCAA Tournament teams a year ago. Arizona had another fight on its hands early against the scrappy Bears (4-8), one of the nation’s best teams at creating defensive chaos.
Morgan State did cause some early problems and kept the Wildcats within reach from the 3-point line.
The Wildcats turned into bullies.
Arizona scored 28 more points in the paint and used a 17-2 run spanning halftime to give coach Tommy Lloyd a tie for the second-best start (45-5) after 50 games in Division I history. Only Wisconsin’s Doc Meanwell had a better start at 49-1 in the early 1900s.
Arizona shot 58% and had 25 assists on 34 field goals to stretch the nation’s third-longest active home winning streak to 27 games.
Tubelis finished 9 for 10 from the floor and had the highlight of the night, dribbling the ball around Morgan State’s Isaiah Burke in transition to set up a one-handed jam. Ball made all eight of his shots.
Malik Miller kept Morgan State in it early with 3-point shooting and finished with 23 points. Burke added 22, but the Bears were blown out despite shooting 12 of 23 from the 3-point arc.
Missouri 93, No. 16 Illinois 71
ST. LOUIS — Kobe Brown set career highs with 31 points and eight assists, and D’Moi Hodge added 20 points to lead Missouri to an upset of No. 16 Illinois in their annual neutral site contest.
Brown’s 31 points were the most in school history against Illinois.
Terrence Shannon Jr scored 21 points and Matthew Mayer added 16, but Illinois (8-4) has dropped two of three contests since upsetting then-No. 2 Texas on Dec. 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York.
DeAndre Gholston added 15 points and Ronnie DeGray III scored 10 for Missouri (11-1), which scored 32 points off 16 Illinois turnovers while the Illini managed 10 points off 10 Tigers turnovers.
Missouri scored the first six points. Illinois recovered to take a 12-10 lead, but that was the last lead of the night for the Illini.
Missouri then outscored Illinois 41-15 for the remainder of the first half, including 15-0 and 10-0 runs.
Missouri opened up its largest lead of the night when Hodge hit a layup to put the Tigers up 76-41 with 12:14 remaining in the second half.
WOMEN
No. 12 Utah 90,
Southern Utah 56
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Gianna Kneepkens scored 17 points and No. 12 Utah used a hot second half to race past Southern Utah 90-56 on Thursday night as the Utes matched the best start in school history.
The 2018-19 team also started 12-0. The chance to set the record comes when the Utes resume Pac-12 Conference play at Washington State on Dec. 30.
Teya Sidberry added a career-high 16 points and eight rebounds for Utah. Jenna Johnson had 15 points and Alissa Pili 14.
Cherita Daugherty scored 19 points and Megan Jensen had 16 for the Thunderbirds (4-7).
Sidberry had back-to-back layups in a 12-0 run for a 16-8 lead midway through the first quarter that was enough to take the lead for good.
The Utes, who are the top-shooting team in the country at 53% and second in scoring at 93.2 points a game, shot 49% in the first half to lead 41-28.
Then came the third quarter, which included 11-0 and 12-0 runs as Utah shot 12 of 19 with four 3-pointers for a 73-42 lead.
The Utes shot 59% in the second half, finishing at 54% for the game.
