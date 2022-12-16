MEN
No. 22 Wisconsin 78, Lehigh 56
MADISON, Wis. — Steven Crowl scored 15 points, Jordan Davis had 14 and No. 22 Wisconsin overcame a first-half deficit to beat Lehigh.
Freshman Connor Essegian added 13 points and matched a career high with six rebounds off the bench for the Badgers (9-2) in their fourth straight victory.
Tyler Wahl, who scored a career-high 21 points in Wisconsin’s overtime victory at Iowa on Sunday, had 13 points and seven rebounds. Wisconsin was 11 of 20 from 3-point range, with Davis going 4 of 6.
Evan Taylor led Lehigh (4-5) with 18 points and Keith Higgins Jr. had 15. The Mountain Hawks shot 55.6% from the field in the first meeting between the schools.
WOMEN
No. 1 South Carolina 62,
South Dakota State 44
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Zia Cooke scored 13 of her 18 points in the second half, and top-ranked South Carolina overcame a sluggish offensive effort to beat South Dakota at the Sanford Pentagon.
The Gamecocks (9-0) shot a season-low 34.3% from the field, far below their season average of 48.2%, while also scoring a season low. South Carolina came in averaging 83 points per game and failed to reach 80 points for just the third time.
Cooke was 1 for 9 from the field in the first half but exploded for 11 points in the final quarter. Aliyah Boston added 12 points and nine rebounds for South Carolina.
Myah Selland scored 12 points for the Jackrabbits (7-5) and Brooklyn Meyer added 10.
No. 8 NC State 81, Davidson 47
RALEIGH, N.C. — Aziaha James matched her career high with 19 points as No. 8 North Carolina State ran away from Davidson for the win.
James also had three assists — and shot 5 of 6 on 3-pointers — as the Wolfpack (10-1) won their sixth straight game and final nonconference contest of the season. Camille Hobby added 14 points for N.C. State, while River Baldwin chipped in 11 points and a team-high 11 boards.
Davidson (4-7) was led by 10 points from Issy Morgan. Elle Sutphin, who started her collegiate career at N.C. State, contributed an all-around effort of six points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
No. 16 Oregon 88,
Eastern Washington 38
EUGENE, Ore. — Freshman Grace VanSlooten scored a season-best 26 points and had 10 rebounds as Oregon dominated Eastern Washington.
Phillipina Kyei had 11 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, and Endyia Rogers scored 11 with 10 boards for the Ducks (8-1).
Jamie Loera led the Eagles (6-3) with nine points and six rebounds.
No. 18 Baylor 93,
Tennessee St. 27
WACO, Texas — Freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had a career-high 30 points and 11 rebounds for her fourth double-double and No. 18 Baylor routed Tennessee State 93-27 on Thursday.
Baylor held Tennessee State to single-digit scoring in each of the final three quarters. The Bears started the third quarter on a 15-0 run and the fourth on an 18-0 run.
Littlepage-Buggs was 13 of 18 from the field, while Tenneessee State shot 12 of 56, and she helped Baylor have a 53-18 edge on the glass.
Shonnyvelle Regalado scored a team-high six points in nine minutes for Tennessee State (4-6), which turned it over 25 times.
