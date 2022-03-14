Men
No. 24 Iowa 75, No. 9 Purdue 66
INDIANAPOLIS — Keegan Murray had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 24 Iowa beat No. 9 Purdue 75-66 to win its first Big Ten Tournament championship since 2006.
The sixth-seeded Hawkeyes (26-9) became the fourth team in conference history to claim the title by winning four games in four days.
Iowa drew a No. 5 seed for the NCAA Tournament and a matchup with Richmond in the Midwest Region. The Boilermakers got a No. 3 seed for the NCAA Tournament. They will take on Yale in their tourney opener in the East Region.
No. 9 Tennessee 65, Texas A&M 50
TAMPA, Fla. — Santiago Vescovi scored 17 points and Josiah-Jordan James had 16 points and 10 rebounds to help Tennessee claim its first men’s SEC basketball tournament title in 43 years.
The second-seeded Volunteers (26-7) never trailed, rattling off the first 14 points of the afternoon and winning for the 12th time in 13 games following a one-point loss at Texas in late January.
Tennessee received a No. 3 seed for the NCAA Tournament. It will take on Longwood in its first game in the South Region.
No. 18 Houston 71, Memphis 53
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fabian White Jr. scored 20 points, fellow big man Josh Carlton had 18 and Houston won the American Athletic Conference Tournament title.
A day after White played less than three minutes in the Cougars’ semifinal win because of back tightness, the first-team All-AAC forward helped the top-seeded Cougars (29-5) earn the AAC’s automatic bid for the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row.
Memphis (21-10) didn’t have to wait long to find out it had made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014. The Tigers, who have won 12 of their last 14 games, are the No. 9 seed in the West Region and will play Boise State.
Women
No. 7 Texas 67, No. 4 Baylor 58
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rori Harmon scored 20 points and No. 7 Texas beat No. 4 Baylor to win the Big 12 championship.
Harmon, a freshman, was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after failing to be selected first-team all-conference, which Texas coach Vic Schaefer considered a snub.
The game was projected to be a tussle between the front courts, but foul trouble on both sides put a crimp in that plan. Instead, the guards took over.
Texas (26-6) also got 14 points from Joanne Allen-Taylor and 12 from Aaliyah Moore.
