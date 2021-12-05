Men’s
No. 16 Alabama 91,
No. 3 Gonzaga 82
SEATTLE — Jaden Shackelford scored 20 of his 28 points in the first half, Jahvon Quinerly and JD Davison both hit key 3-pointers later, and No. 16 Alabama held off Gonzaga’s big second-half rally for a 91-82 win over the third-ranked Bulldogs.
The Crimson Tide (7-1) made 10 of their 13 3-pointers in the first half, led by Shackelford’s sharp shooting from deep. Alabama led by 16 at halftime and withstood every charge the Bulldogs made in the second half to hand Gonzaga its second loss in three games.
No. 4 Baylor 99, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 54
WACO, Texas — LJ Cryer led five players in double figures with his 20 points, and Baylor beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
No. 6 Villanova 81,
Saint Joseph’s 52
Collin Gillespie scored 23 points to lead No. 6 Villanova to an 81-52 victory over Saint Joseph’s on Saturday.
No. 10 Arkansas 93, UALR 78
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Au’Diese Toney and JD Notae had 18 points each to lift Arkansas past Little Rock.
Arkansas (8-0) built its lead to 15 points at the break, but staved off an attempted rally by Little Rock (4-5), which went on an 18-8 run to start the second half.
No. 12 BYU 74, Missouri State 68
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Alex Barcello scored 21 points, Te’Jon Lucas added 17 and No. 12 BYU pulled away in the final 90 seconds to defeat Missouri State 74-68.
No. 13 Tennessee 69, Colorado 54
BOULDER, Colo. — Freshman Kennedy Chandler scored 16 of his season-high 28 points in the first half and No. 13 Tennessee pulled away from Colorado.
No. 17 UConn 88,
Grambling State 59
STORRS, Conn. — R.J. Cole scored 18 points to help UConn, which was playing without two injured starters, rout Grambling State.
Freshman Jordan Hawkins added 15 points for the Huskies (8-1), who are off to the program’s best start since going 9-0 to open the 2013-14 season.
Mississippi 67,
No. 18 Memphis 63
OXFORD, Miss. — Jarkel Joyner scored 20 points and Mississippi converted 10 of 11 free throws in the final four minutes to defeat No. 18 Memphis.
The Rebels (6-2) built a 62-51 lead on a jumper by Luis Rodriguez with 2:10 remaining. They relied on the free throw shooting to send the Tigers (5-3) to their third straight loss.
No. 19 Iowa State 64,
Creighton 58
OMAHA, Neb. — Caleb Grill scored a season-high 16 points, Izaiah Brockington had all 12 of his points in the second half and Iowa State stayed unbeaten with a win over Creighton.
No. 21 Auburn 86, Yale 64
AUBURN, Ala. — K.D. Johnson scored 19 points, Jabari Smith added 17 points and seven rebounds and No. 21 Auburn blew past Yale.
No. 22 Michigan State 81,
Toledo 68
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Max Christie had 14 points, Gabe Brown scored 12 and Michigan State built a big lead early to beat Toledo.
No. 23 Wisconsin 89,
Marquette 76
MADISON, Wis. — Johnny Davis scored 25 points to lead four Wisconsin players in double figures as the Badgers downed in-state rival Marquette.
No. 24 Michigan 72,
San Diego State 58
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Hunter Dickinson had 23 points and 14 rebounds, freshman Caleb Houstan scored a season-high 17 points and Michigan beat San Diego State.
The Wolverines (5-3) led by just two points at halftime, coming off a 21-point loss at North Carolina. They bounced back and pulled away with a 17-2 run to take a 64-45 lead.
No. 25 Seton Hall 113, Nyack 67
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. — Seton Hall had a trio come off the bench and combine for 66 points, leading the Pirates over Division II Nyack.
Women’s
No. 5 Baylor 70, Missouri 68
WACO, Texas — NaLyssa Smith had her eighth consecutive double-double with 25 points and 17 rebounds, and fifth-ranked Baylor handed Missouri its first loss of the season with a 70-68 win in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Saturday night.
Missouri (8-1) took its only lead on Haley Troup’s 3-pointer with 7:11 left.
No. 18 Oregon 62, Portland 59
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sydney Parrish and Sedona Prince combined to score 48 points, helping Oregon hold off a late Portland rally and get the win.
No. 21 BYU 85, Utah 80
SALT LAKE CITY — Paisley Harding scored a career-high 33 points on 14-of-20 shooting, Shaylee Gonzalez added 22 points and seven assists, and BYU beat Utah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.