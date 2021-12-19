Men’s
No. 1 Baylor 78, Oregon 70
EUGENE, Ore. — Kendall Brown and James Akinjo each scored 17 points and Baylor defeated Oregon.
Adam Flagler made five 3-pointers en route to 16 points for the Bears (10-0), who broke a 51-51 tie with 12 straight points in the second half. Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua had 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds for Baylor.
De’Vion Harmon scored 18 points, Will Richardson had 16 and Jacob Young added 11 for the Ducks (6-6).
No. 2 Duke 87, Elon 56
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke beat last-minute replacement Elon after two different opponents bowed out due to COVID-19 issues.
The Blue Devils (10-1) led 44-26 by halftime and never trailed. Duke’s Trevor Keels had a game-high 19 points, Paolo Banchero had 12 points and nine rebounds, Wendell Moore Jr. had 12 points and five assists and Jeremy Roach had 11 points.
No. 3 Purdue 77, Butler 48
INDIANAPOLIS — Jaden Ivey scored 22 points and Zach Edey finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds Saturday to help Purdue rout Butler in the Crossroads Classic.
The Boilermakers (10-1) rebounded from their roughest week of the season — and a weeklong break for finals — with perhaps their most impressive win this year. Purdue lost to Rutgers in its first game with the No. 1 ranking, then needed overtime to get past North Carolina State last Sunday.
No. 5 Gonzaga 69,
No. 25 Texas Tech 55
PHOENIX — Andrew Nembhard scored 16 points, Rasir Bolton added 15 and No. 5 Gonzaga outlasted No. 25 Texas Tech 69-55 in the Colangelo Classic on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (9-2) withstood Texas Tech’s defensive pressure most of the afternoon in the desert, limiting turnovers while working the ball around for open looks.
The Red Raiders collapsed in on Gonzaga big man Drew Timme, holding the preseason All-American to seven points on 2-of-4 shooting, but the Zags overcame it by hitting 13 3-pointers — five by Bolton. Gonzaga led by eight at halftime and stretched it to 16 by hitting four 3s during a big run midway through the second half.
The Red Raiders (8-2) struggled offensively without leading scorer Terrence Shannon Jr., who didn’t play after leaving Tuesday’s game against Arkansas State with back spasms. Texas Tech shot 37% and wasn’t able to mount a charge after Gonzaga’s big second-half run.
No. 6 Alabama 65,
Jacksonville State 59
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Keon Ellis had 20 points and 10 rebounds, giving Alabama’s sputtering offense just enough to beat Jacksonville State.
Ellis hit four of Alabama’s eight 3-pointers and also had three assists. Jahvon Quinerly added 15 points, five rebounds and four assists for the Crimson Tide (9-2). Darius Miles scored 10 points off the bench and made a key block that kept Jacksonville State from pulling within one possession in the final 30 seconds.
No. 7 Kansas 80,
Stephen F. Austin 72
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Remy Martin hit a 3-pointer with one minute to go to extend a three-point lead and help Kansas over Stephen F. Austin.
The Jayhawks (9-1) led 73-70 before Martin buried the 3 from the top of the key.
Christian Braun scored a game-high 21 points, Ochai Agbaji had 18, Martin contributed 15 and Jalen Wilson scored 10.
No. 8 Arizona 84,
California Baptist 60
TUCSON, Ariz. — Azuolas Tubelis had 19 points and Bennedict Mathurin added 14 as Arizona shook off a slow start to beat Cal Baptist.
The Wildcats (11-0) continued their best start since opening the 2014-15 season with 12 straight wins, but they trailed by 11 less than four minutes into the game and didn’t take their first lead until 9:01 left in the first half.
No. 13 Auburn 74, Saint Louis 70
ST. LOUIS — Walter Kessler scored 19 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots, Wendell Green Jr. scored 15 points and Jabari Smith scored 13 points to help Auburn overcome a 13-point deficit and beat Saint Louis.
K.D. Johnson hit a jump shot with nine seconds remaining to put Auburn (10-1) up 72-70, and Billikens forward Frances Okoro missed a pair of free throws with two seconds left.
No. 14 Houston 72,
Oklahoma State 61
FORT WORTH, Texas — Jamal Shead scored 18 points, Fabian White had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Houston beat Oklahoma State in the lone game of the scheduled Hoop Hype XL College Basketball Showcase doubleheader.
Marcus Sasser added 15 points and Kyler Edwards had 13 for the Cougars (10-2). Bryce Williams led Oklahoma State (7-4) with 17 points, the only Cowboy to score in double figures.
No. 18 Tennessee at Memphis, canceled
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The men’s basketball game between No. 18 Tennessee and Memphis was canceled about an hour before tipoff Saturday due to COVID-19 issues within the Tigers’ program.
No. 19 LSU 66, Louisiana Tech 57
BOSSIER CITY, La. — Tari Eason scored 21 points, Darius Days added 13 with a career-high 18 rebounds and LSU rallied from a 13-point deficit to beat Louisiana Tech.
The teams swapped the lead five times with seven ties in the second half. After Tech tied it at 57, Eason’s 3-pointer put the Tigers ahead for good with 2:28 left. His dunk with 33 seconds remaining stretched the lead to seven.
Providence 57, No. 20 UConn 53
HARTFORD, Conn. — A.J. Reeves scored 16 points and Providence held off UConn in the Big East opener for both teams.
Ed Croswell had 11 points and Nate Watson added 10 for the Friars (11-1), who led by as many as 16 points in the second half but had to hold on at the end.
No. 21 Kentucky 98,
North Carolina 69
LAS VEGAS — Sahvir Wheeler scored 26 points and Kentucky beat North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic.
Wheeler, who shot a season-best 80% (12 of 15) from the floor, was one of four Wildcats to score in double figures in Kentucky’s first victory away from Rupp Arena.
No. 22 Xavier 80, Marquette 71
CINCINNATI — Dwon Odom scored a career-high 19 points and Nate Johnson added 17 to lift Xavier over Marquette in their Big East Conference openers.
Jack Nunge had 13 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for Xavier (11-1, 1-0 Big East), which has won seven straight.
Hofstra 89, No. 24 Arkansas 81
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former Arkansas big man Abayomi Iyiola scored 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Hofstra beat Arkansas.
The Razorbacks (9-2) failed to put their 22-point loss to Oklahoma a week ago behind them, and has now lost back-to-back games for the first time since mid-January 2021. JD Notae scored 20 points for Arkansas, and Chris Lykes had 19.
Hofstra (7-5) was up 40-32 at the half and didn’t relinquish the lead in the second half.
Women’s
No. 3 Stanford 74,
No. 7 Tennessee 63
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 3 Stanford withstood a furious third-quarter rally by No. 7 Tennessee and pulled away for a 74-63 victory Saturday.
Ashton Prechtel connected on three fourth-quarter 3-pointers and finished with 12 points to key the recovery for the Cardinal (8-2).
Lexie Hull scored 11 points, Haley Jones had 18 points and 19 rebounds and Hannah Jump had 11 points for defending national champion Stanford.
Alexus Dye scored 10 of her 14 points in the third quarter to spark 9-1 Tennessee. Jordan Horston scored 19 and grabbed 12 rebounds and Sara Puckett added 10 points.
No. 14 Iowa 69, UCF 61
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark scored 21 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and passed off six assists at Iowa remained unbeaten at home, turning away late rally by Central Florida.
Monica Czinano got to the basket for four third-quarter layups as the Hawkeyes (6-2) outscored UCF 25-12 in the third quarter and took a 56-43 advantage into the fourth.
No. 20 BYU 71,
Washington State 53
PROVO, Utah — Paisley Harding scored 20 points, Tegan Graham added 15 and BYU pulled away for a win over Washington State.
BYU rebounded after after losing its first game of the season 99-91 in overtime at Oklahoma.
Charlisse Leger-Walker hit 6 of 10 3-pointers and scored 21 points for WSU. BYU led by as many as 16 points in the second quarter but WSU hit a pair of 3-pointers to open the fourth quarter to close within 47-46.
No. 22 LSU 77, Bradley 51
BATON ROUGE, La. — Alexis Morris scored 17 points, Faustine Aifuwa had a double-double and LSU rolled to its eighth straight win, beating Bradley.
Aifuwa had 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Tigers, who were just 1 of 14 from 3-point range but shot 31 of 58 inside the arc.
